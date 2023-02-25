CBSE Class 10 English Board Exam 2023: Check Last Minute Revision Tips & Important Resources for Full Marks

CBSE English Exam for Class 10th is to be held on 24th February. For all those students who are tensed about the preparations for their first board exam, here are the expert tips and important resources for last minute revision.

CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023: Finally, the first major paper of CBSE Class 10 is here, and students must be busy with the final preparations. As this is going to be an all new experience for the class 10 students appearing for their first ever board exams, pressure and anxiety are the obvious feelings among them. However, if you have prepared well for the exam then there’s nothing to worry about it. We have come here with the experts tips that will help you in the last minute revision for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam and boost your morale to score high in exam. We have also collated some of the most important resources that are going to help you quickly revise the English syllabus in the last days before exam.

Know CBSE Class 10 Exam Pattern & Marking Scheme

This must be the very first task while preparing for the CBSE English Exam for 10th Class. Knowing the paper pattern and marking scheme, makes it easier to prepare the right strategy for the exam. We have created a detailed analysis of the CBSE Class 10 English Exam Pattern 2023 that consists of the question paper format, marking scheme, weightage distribution, and other important details. Check all these details from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme, Paper Pattern for Board Exam 2023

Practise CBSE Sample Paper and Practice Paper

Questions released by CBSE are no doubt the most important resources for the board exam preparation. CBSE Class 10 English Practice Paper and Sample Paper have already been made available for the students appearing for the CBSE Board Exam 2023. Those who have not attempted to solve these papers, have one last day to practise the questions by CBSE and boost their confidence level for the exam.

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper 2023 with Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 English Practice Paper 2023 with Marking Scheme

Brush up on important formats for the writing section

Writing section in CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023 will have questions on letter and paragraph writing. And to score well in these questions is to know the correct formats and be good at organising ideas in the right sequence. You can learn these important skills by going through the important instructions suggested by experts for letter writing and paragraph writing in CBSE Class 10 English exam. For this, check the following links:

CBSE Class 10 English Letter Writing Format, Solved Examples & Tips

CBSE Class 10 English Analytical Paragraph Writing Format & Tips

Read all chapters in First Flight and Footprints Without Feet, prepare important questions

In the literature section of the CBSE Class 10 English Paper, these will be questions based on extracts from textbooks and some descriptive answer type questions. If you have read these books thoroughly, then answering all questions in this section is not going to be a tough task for you.

Related| CBSE Class 10 English Previous Years’ Question Papers

Related| CBSE Class 10 English Important Extract Based Questions 2023

Practise grammar questions for concept clarity

Be sure that you are well versed with the various elements of English grammar including Tenses, Modals, Subject – verb concord, Reported speech, Commands and requests, Statements, Questions, and Determiners. Solve multiple questions based on these elements to not to be in a panicking situation at the examination time. You can take help of the important questions’ set presented by Jagran Josh for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023.

CBSE Class 10 English Grammar Important Questions Answers for Board Exam 2023

We hope these tips and resources are going to be very helpful in your last minute preparations for the English exam. Besides this, some crucial suggestions for students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam are:

Study more, stress less

Improve your writing flow

Take regular breaks

Talk to your friends

Get enough sleep

Keep the exam essentials ready

Related| CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Board Exam 2023

Related| CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2023

If we analyse the previous years’ trend, the English paper in CBSE Board Exams has never been too tough even for the average students. So, this year again we expect the paper to be easy and scoring. However, as it is a language paper, writing speed can be an issue for students. So, keep preparing and keep practising.

ALL THE VERY BEST!