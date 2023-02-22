CBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme 2023: Check Paper Pattern, Weightage Distribution, and Important Details

CBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme: Class 10 English Marking Scheme is helpful to know the format of question paper and weightage distribution for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2023.

CBSE Marking Scheme English Class 10: CBSE Class 10 English Exam is to be held on February 27, 2023. English paper is divided into different sections to test the students for various aspects of the language. CBSE class 10 students can easily secure good marks in English if they have an apt plan for writing the answers in exam. For this, they should know the CBSE marking scheme for Class 10 English.

CBSE Class 10 English Marking Scheme 2023

There will be an annual English exam in CBSE Class 10. The paper in CBSE Board Exam 2023 will be based on the full syllabus. There will be three sections in the paper:

Section A - Reading (20 Marks) Section B - Writing and Grammar (20 Marks) Section C - Literature (40 Marks)

Format of CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper 2023

The question paper will be for 80 marks while 20 marks will be reserved for internal assessment. The time to complete the paper will be 3 hours. The paper will have objective, very short answer, short answer, and descriptive type questions.

Questions in the paper will be asked according to the following formats:

Questions will be of objective, very short answer, short answer, and descriptive type.

Section A - Reading Skills

There will be two questions based on two unseen passages:

Question 1 - 10 Marks

It will have 10 objective questions based on discursive passage.

Question 2 - 10 Marks

It will have 10 objective questions based on case-based passage.

Section B - Grammar and Writing Skills

Question 3 - 10 Marks

There will be 12 questions based on grammar. Any 10 will have to be attempted.

Question 4 - 10 marks

It will have two sub-questions on Creative Writing Skills:

Q 1. Formal Letter writing. (5 Marks)

One out of two questions to be answered.

Q 2. Analytical Paragraph writing (5 Marks)

One out of two questions to be answered.

Section C - Literature Textbooks and Supplementary Reading

Question 5 - 10 Marks

(i) Five objective questions on extract from Drama / Prose. (5 Marks)

(ii) Five objective questions on extract from poetry. (5 Marks)

Question 6 - 30 Marks

(i) Four Short Answer Type Questions from First Flight (4x3=12 marks)

(ii) Two Short Answer Type Questions from Footprints without Feet (2x3=6 marks)

(iii) One Long Answer Questions from First Flight (6 marks)

(iv) One Long Answer Questions from Footprints without Feet. (6 marks)

Typology of questions will be as follows:

Sections Competencies Total Marks Weightage Reading Comprehension Conceptual understanding, decoding,

analyzing, inferring, interpreting and

vocabulary 20 25% Writing Skill and Grammar Creative expression of an opinion,

reasoning, justifying, illustrating,

appropriacy of style and tone, using

appropriate format and fluency. Applying

conventions, using integrated structures

with accuracy and fluency 20 25% Literature Textbook and

Supplementary Reading

Text Recalling, reasoning, appreciating,

applying literary conventions illustrating

and justifying etc. Extract relevant

information, identifying the central theme

and sub-theme, understanding the

writers’ message and writing fluently. 40 50% Total 80

