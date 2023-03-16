CBSE Class 10 Hindi Practice Paper 2023: Check Important Questions By Experts for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Practice Paper 2023: Check class 10 Hindi A to practice paper to revise important questions for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023 on March 17 (Friday). Download the practice paper in PDF here.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Practice Paper 2023: CBSE Class 10th students would write their Hindi paper tomorrow, March 17, 2023. On the last day before exam, it is crucial time to revise instead of starting with anything new. Sample papers and practice papers are best for last minutes revision for CBSE board exams. Taking into account the importance of revision material for students, we have provided here the practice paper for CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A). The CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Practice Paper 2023 has been curated the educators having expertise in the subject. The Hindi Course A Practice Paper is entirely based on the revised syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A and is having a format similar to that of the latest CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Sample Paper. Students must solve all questions not only to assess their preparedness for the exam but also to acquaint themselves with the important topics. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Practice Paper 2023 is provided in PDF that can be downloaded from the link mentioned here in this article.

Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper for Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 10 Hindi question paper 2023 will have a total of 17 questions. The paper will be for 80 marks with a duration of 3 hours. There will be two sections designed in the following pattern:

Section A

It will include questions from 1 to 10. All these will be Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs).

There will be total of 49 objective type questions in this section out of which students will be required to attempt any 40 questions.

Section B

It will comprise questions 11 to 17. All these questions will have to be answered in descriptive format.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Practice Paper 2023:

To check all questions, download the full practice paper from the link mentioned below:

