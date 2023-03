CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam 2023: Important Grammar Questions to Practice

The paper will be conducted for 80 marks and 3 hours time will be provided.

The paper will consist of two sections: A and B

Section A will contain, overall, 49 objective-type questions.

Section B will have descriptive questions.

The total number of questions will be 17.

Paper will be conducted for 80 marks.

There will be 3 hours of time allotted to attempt the paper.

There will be two sections in the paper: A and B.

There will be, overall, 45 objective-type questions in Section A.

Descriptive questions will be in Part B.

The total number of questions will be 18.