CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Revised Curriculum for Latest Course Structure and Examination Pattern

Updated: Jun 23, 2022 19:21 IST
CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus for the current academic session (2022-2023) is provided here for students to download in PDF. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus according to the annual scheme of assessment for the 2022-2023 session. CBSE Class 10 students with Punjabi as one of their subjects must check the revised CBSE Class 9 Punjabi Syllabus to study the prescribed content and prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Annual Board Exam 2023 in the right direction. Go through the complete syllabus to know the latest course content, weightage assigned to the various learning components like reading skills, grammar, writing skills and textbooks, and design of questions paper for the CBSE Board Exam 2022-2023.

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi (Code No. 004) Course Structure 2022-23: Theory & Practical

Theory Paper: 80 Marks

Time: 3 Hours

1. Year End Written Exam - 80

Section

Marks

No. of Periods

Language

 

 

(a) Reading Skills

10

15

(b) Grammar

20

35

(c) Writing Skills

20

35

Text Books

30

65

2. Internal Assessment - 20

Component

Marks

No. of Periods

Activity/Assignment

20

30

Course Content and Marks Distribution for Annual Examination:

To check further details mentioned in the syllabus like question paper design and Guidelines for Activities and Evaluation, download the CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Syllabus from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Punjabi Question Paper of Board Exam 2022-2023 will have questions of objective and subjective type. Students will have to solve MCQs and questions of long and short answer types. So, they must study the language subject in a way to grasp conceptual understanding and complete knowledge of the literature part. Only then they would be able to achieve the desired marks in this format of the exam.

NCERT Books for Class 10 - All Subjects

NCERT Solutions for Class 10 - All Subjects

