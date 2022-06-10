CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2022-2023: Download Rationalised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus for the new academic session 2022-2023 can be downloaded in PDF here. Check the revised syllabus and prepare for the annual board examination according to the same.

CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2022-2023: CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus for the academic session 2022-2023 has been revised by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The CBSE Class 10 Painting Board Exam 2023 will be conducted based on the revised syllabus only. Therefore, the class 10 students with painting as one of their subjects must follow the latest and revised syllabus only. Download the CBSE Class 10 Painting Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF from the link provided at the end of this article.

CBSE Class 10 Painting Theory (Code No. 049) Course Content 2022-2023:

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 30

UNIT- I: Fundamentals of Visual Arts (10 Marks)

(The Elements and Principals)

UNIT-II: Methods and Materials of Painting (10 Marks)

Understanding and appropriate use of:

(i) Tools

(ii) Painting Materials - Poster Colours, Water Colours, Oil Pastels and Pencils

UNIT-III: Story of Indian Art (10 Marks)

(i) Appreciation of Indian Art covering selected paintings, sculptures and architectural glimpses.

(a) Paintings (i) Bodhisattava Padmapani (Ajanta) (b) Sculpture (i) Ashokan Lion capital (Mauryan Period) (c) Architecture (i) Kailashnatha Temple, (Ellora, Maharashtra)

(ii) Indian Folk Art - Paintings: Madhubani and Warli

CBSE Class 10 Painting Practical

Time allowed: 3 hours

Maximum Marks: 70

External Assessment for Practical - 50 marks

Painting-Composition

Painting from Memory – Simple composition in water/poster/pastel colours on given subjects based on sketching from life and nature. It may also be in abstract/semiabstract/folk art forms.

a) Compositional-arrangement including emphasis on the subject 15 Marks b) Treatment of media with an appropriate colour scheme 15 Marks c) Originality and creativity 10 Marks d) Overall impression 10 Marks

Internal Assessment: 20 marks

It includes;

(i) Periodic Tests -there will be three periodic tests in a year, out which 10 marks the best two will be assessed.

(ii) Project work - Portfolio will consist of 10 best work of colour sketches, 10 marks Painting compositions in water colors, poster colors, oil pastels and in pencil colors done during the year.

Download the full syllabus in PDF from the link shared below:

