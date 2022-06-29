CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Revised Curriculum for Common & Specialized Subjects

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus for the 2022-2023 session is provided here. Students can check and download the revised syllabus in PDF. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus according to the annual scheme of assessment. The board will conduct the annual examination based on the full syllabus. CBSE Class 10 students with NCC as one of their subjects must check the revised CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus to study the course content and prepare the same for their annual exams.
CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (Code No. 076) Course Structure 2022-23:
Max. Marks - 70
Common Subject
Unit-1 : The NCC
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC
Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC ·
- Aims and Objectives of NCC ·
- Organization and Training and NCC Song ·
- Incentives of Joining NCC
CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (All Subjects)
Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India ·
- Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India ·
- Unity in Diversity ·
- Famous Leaders of India ·
- Contribution of Youth to Nation Building
Unit-3 : Civil Affairs
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters ·
- Civil Defense Organization and its duties/ NDMA ·
- Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities ·
- Fire Service and Fire Fighting
Unit-4 : Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms ·
- General and Words of Command ·
- Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt ·
- Saluting at the halt ·
- Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out ·
- Turning on the march and wheeling ·
- Individual word of command
Unit-5 : Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles
Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing ·
- Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power ·
- The lying position and Holding ·
- Aiming, range and figure target ·
- Trigger control and firing a shot ·
- Range precautions and safety precautions ·
- Short range firing
Unit-6 : Adventure Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities ·
- Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning ·
- Rock Climbing
Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building ·
- Introduction to Personality development ·
- Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical ·
- Critical and creative thinking ·
- Communication skills: group discussions/ lectures ·
- Effects of leadership with historical examples ·
- Problem solving skills ·
- Interview Skills ·
- Importance of group and team work ·
- Effective use of time ·
- Coping with stress/ emotions
Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare ·
- Literacy enhancement and poverty alleviation ·
- Contribution of youth towards social welfare ·
- Civic responsibilities ·
- Drug abuse and trafficking ·
- Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth ·
- Corruption ·
- Social evils viz. dowry/ female foeticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc. ·
- Traffic control organization and anti-drunken driving ·
- Provisions of child Act
Unit-9: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing ·
- Structure and functioning of the human body ·
- Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention ·
- Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies ·
- Wounds and fractures ·
- Introduction to yoga and exercise
Unit-10 : Environment Awareness and Conservation
Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment
Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular ·
- Natural resources – conservation and management ·
- Water conservation and rain water harvesting ·
- Waste management ·
- Pollution control water, air, noise, soil
Specialized Subject (Army)
Unit-1: Armed Forces
Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces
Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces
- Basicorganization of ArmedForces
- Organizationof theArmy
- BadgesandRanks
- HonorsandAwards
- Modes of entry into Army
Unit-2: Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
- Indian Army WarHeroes
- Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil
Unit-3: Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basicunderstandingofmapsheetsandmapreadinginstrumentsanddevelopment of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading
- Introduction to typesof Mapsand conventional signs.
- Topographicalformsand technical terms
- Cardinalpointsand Types of North
- Types of bearings and use of service protractor
Unit-4 : Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
- Introduction
- Judging distance
- Description ofground
- Observation,camouflage andconcealment
- Fieldsignals
- Use of groundandmovement
- Selectionofformations (Section formation)
Unit-5:Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
- Means of communication
Specialized Subject (Navy)
Unit-1:Naval Orientation
Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.
Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations,Rank structure,Indo-Pak War- 1971 etc.
- RankStructure and Badges- PBORto MCPO and Equivalent
- RankStructure and Badges- Officersand equivalent
- Mode of entry into IN
Unit-2: Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.
Scope: Introduction to visual communication.
- Semaphore, use of semaphore, introduction of various letter position, Reading of semaphore message,
- Transmission of semaphore message
Unit-3: Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.
Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.
- Rigging
- Fundamentalsof Steering- Steering orders, reportsand alteration of course
- Partsofa Sail- types of sails
- Partsof Whaler and Oar- Pullingorders
- Partsofa Cadet Class
- Dingy- sailingterms
Unit-4: Navigation
Aim: To impart basic knowledge to Naval Communication.
Scope: Introduction to visual communication
- Uses of Maps and Charts and its purpose
- Instruments required for chart work
- Markings on Chart, Light houses, buoys
Unit-5: Ship and Boat Modelling
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Ship Modelling to cadets
Scope: Basic knowledge about reading of Diagrams and constriction of Ship Models
- Practical Training on Static Models
- Preparation of hull construction
- Preparation of super structure
Specialized Subject (Air Force)
Unit-1 :Air Campaigns
Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force
- Indo-PakWar-1971
- Operation Safe Sagar
Unit-2: Air craft Recognition
Aim: To in traduce various air crafts of the Air Force
Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF
- Fighters
- Transport
- Helicopters
Unit-3: Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling
Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models
- Materials used in Aero-modelling
- Types of Aero-models
- Flying/ Building of Aero-models
Unit-4: Atmosphere
Aim: To give basic knowledge of Atmosphere
Scope: Use of basic knowledge of Atmosphere
- Atmosphere
Unit-5: Maps
Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air Navigation
Scope: Use of Maps and fundamentals of Map Reading from the air ·
- Maps
To download the above syllabus and save it for reference, click on the following link:
|
CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023 - Download in PDF Here