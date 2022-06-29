CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Check Revised Curriculum for Common & Specialized Subjects

Download CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus 2022-23 in PDF. Check new syllabus of NCC common and NCC specialized subjects to prepare for the CBSE Annual Board Exams 2022-2023.

CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus for the 2022-2023 session is provided here. Students can check and download the revised syllabus in PDF. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the syllabus according to the annual scheme of assessment. The board will conduct the annual examination based on the full syllabus. CBSE Class 10 students with NCC as one of their subjects must check the revised CBSE Class 10 NCC Syllabus to study the course content and prepare the same for their annual exams.

CBSE Class 10 National Cadet Corps (Code No. 076) Course Structure 2022-23:

Max. Marks - 70

Common Subject

Unit-1 : The NCC

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the aims and objectives of NCC

Scope: Introduction, aims, organization and general information about NCC ·

Aims and Objectives of NCC ·

Organization and Training and NCC Song ·

Incentives of Joining NCC

Unit-2 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of National Interests, Objectives and integration, Unity in diversity and cultural heritage of India ·

Freedom Struggle and Nationalist Movement in India ·

Unity in Diversity ·

Famous Leaders of India ·

Contribution of Youth to Nation Building

Unit-3 : Civil Affairs

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters ·

Civil Defense Organization and its duties/ NDMA ·

Role of NCC during Natural Hazards/ Calamities ·

Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Unit-4 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of immediate and implicit obedience to orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command Drill without Arms ·

General and Words of Command ·

Attention, Stand at Ease and Stand Easy, turning and inclining at the halt ·

Saluting at the halt ·

Getting on parade, dismissing and falling out ·

Turning on the march and wheeling ·

Individual word of command

Unit-5 : Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing ·

Characteristics of a rifle/rifle ammunition and its fire power ·

The lying position and Holding ·

Aiming, range and figure target ·

Trigger control and firing a shot ·

Range precautions and safety precautions ·

Short range firing

Unit-6 : Adventure Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities ·

Trekking including selection of route and administrative planning ·

Rock Climbing

Unit-7 : Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and character building ·

Introduction to Personality development ·

Factors influencing/ shaping personality: Physical, Social, Psychological and Philosophical ·

Critical and creative thinking ·

Communication skills: group discussions/ lectures ·

Effects of leadership with historical examples ·

Problem solving skills ·

Interview Skills ·

Importance of group and team work ·

Effective use of time ·

Coping with stress/ emotions

Unit-8 : Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare ·

Literacy enhancement and poverty alleviation ·

Contribution of youth towards social welfare ·

Civic responsibilities ·

Drug abuse and trafficking ·

Causes and prevention of HIV/AIDS, Role of Youth ·

Corruption ·

Social evils viz. dowry/ female foeticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc. ·

Traffic control organization and anti-drunken driving ·

Provisions of child Act

Unit-9: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information of the human body, maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary knowledge of First Aid and Nursing ·

Structure and functioning of the human body ·

Infectious and contagious diseases and its prevention ·

Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies ·

Wounds and fractures ·

Introduction to yoga and exercise

Unit-10 : Environment Awareness and Conservation

Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment

Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular ·

Natural resources – conservation and management ·

Water conservation and rain water harvesting ·

Waste management ·

Pollution control water, air, noise, soil

Specialized Subject (Army)

Unit-1: Armed Forces

Aim: To acquaint cadets with the Armed Forces

Scope: Introductory and general information about the Armed Forces

Basicorganization of ArmedForces

Organizationof theArmy

BadgesandRanks

HonorsandAwards

Modes of entry into Army

Unit-2: Military History

Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards

Indian Army WarHeroes

Study of battles of Indo-Pakwar 1965, 1971 and Kargil

Unit-3: Map Reading

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basicunderstandingofmapsheetsandmapreadinginstrumentsanddevelopment of capability to use them to carry out simple Map Reading

Introduction to typesof Mapsand conventional signs.

Topographicalformsand technical terms

Cardinalpointsand Types of North

Types of bearings and use of service protractor

Unit-4 : Field Craft and Battle Craft

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft

Introduction

Judging distance

Description ofground

Observation,camouflage andconcealment

Fieldsignals

Use of groundandmovement

Selectionofformations (Section formation)

Unit-5:Communication

Aim: To introduce cadets to the latest trends in the field of communications

Scope: Types of communications and future trends

Means of communication

Specialized Subject (Navy)

Unit-1:Naval Orientation

Aim: To impart training on Naval Organization.

Scope: History of Indian Naval Organizations,Rank structure,Indo-Pak War- 1971 etc.

RankStructure and Badges- PBORto MCPO and Equivalent

RankStructure and Badges- Officersand equivalent

Mode of entry into IN

Unit-2: Naval Communication

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of Naval Communication.

Scope: Introduction to visual communication.

Semaphore, use of semaphore, introduction of various letter position, Reading of semaphore message,

Transmission of semaphore message

Unit-3: Seamanship

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Seamanship.

Scope: Introduction to rigging, anchor work, parts of boats and accessories etc.

Rigging

Fundamentalsof Steering- Steering orders, reportsand alteration of course

Partsofa Sail- types of sails

Partsof Whaler and Oar- Pullingorders

Partsofa Cadet Class

Dingy- sailingterms

Unit-4: Navigation

Aim: To impart basic knowledge to Naval Communication.

Scope: Introduction to visual communication

Uses of Maps and Charts and its purpose

Instruments required for chart work

Markings on Chart, Light houses, buoys

Unit-5: Ship and Boat Modelling

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Ship Modelling to cadets

Scope: Basic knowledge about reading of Diagrams and constriction of Ship Models

Practical Training on Static Models

Preparation of hull construction

Preparation of super structure

Specialized Subject (Air Force)

Unit-1 :Air Campaigns

Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force

Indo-PakWar-1971

Operation Safe Sagar

Unit-2: Air craft Recognition

Aim: To in traduce various air crafts of the Air Force

Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF

Fighters

Transport

Helicopters

Unit-3: Aero-modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about Aero Modelling

Scope: History of aero modelling, materials used in different types of models

Materials used in Aero-modelling

Types of Aero-models

Flying/ Building of Aero-models

Unit-4: Atmosphere

Aim: To give basic knowledge of Atmosphere

Scope: Use of basic knowledge of Atmosphere

Atmosphere

Unit-5: Maps

Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air Navigation

Scope: Use of Maps and fundamentals of Map Reading from the air ·

Maps

