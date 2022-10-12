CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2022-23: Download Syllabus and Assessment Scheme 

CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2022-23: Class 10 Syllabus and Assessment Scheme for the foreign language German is available for free access on the academic website of CBSE. Candidates appearing for the CBSE board exams 2022-23 can get ready for the upcoming board examinations using this.
German is an optional foreign language course offered by CBSE to students from class 6 onwards. Although learning any new language is considered difficult, 10 to 16 is generally considered the ideal age group to learn a foreign language. However, it definitely takes time, practice and commitment. It’s the same with the German language. The syllabus of German in CBSE class 10 is more focused on communication and practical usage than grammar.
The assessment scheme for CBSE Class 10 German, in short, is as follows:
|SECTION
|MARKS
|Section A - Reading
|20
|Section B - Writing
|10
|Section C - Applied Grammar
|30
|Section D -Textbook
|20
|Internal Assessment
|20
View the complete syllabus for CBSE Class 10 German below:
Class X
|Lesson
|Situation/Topic
|Speech intention
|Structure
|Lesson 6
|Food
|To present a topic To state advantages and disadvantagesTo conclude a presentation To thank the audience for their interest
|Indirect questions with question words and using “ob”Adjectives in Nominative and Accusative case without article
|Lesson 7
|Media and Advertisements
|To report about something To ask for directions and describe the route To formulate a slogan for an advertisement
|Simple past tensePrepositions of place and direction in Accusative, Dative and Mixed Relative clause: Relative pronouns with prepositions.Degrees of adjectives: comparative and superlative
|Lesson 8
|Learning languages
|To talk about limitations To talk about one’s own experience with a foreign language To negotiate
|Subordinate clauses: “weil” and “obwohl”Past perfect tense(Not to be tested in Grammar)
|Lesson 9
|Involvement in social causes
|To narrate about one’s own lifeTo speculate To state the order of events
|Relative clause: relative pronoun “wo”, “was”(Not to be tested in Grammar)Clause of time: “als” Clause of time:“nachdem”(Not to be tested in Grammar)
Deleted Portion
|Lessons
|Grammar Topics
|Lesson 8
|Past perfect tense
|Lesson 9
|Relative clause: relative pronoun “wo”, “was” Clauses of time: “nachdem”
|Landeskunde
|Following pages not to be evaluated. Textbook pages 56, 57 Workbook Pages 64 and 94, 95
ASSESSMENT SCHEME FOR CLASS – X
Internal Assessment, Class X
|(Total weightage out of 20)
|1. Periodic tests, dictations
|5/20
|2. Listening comprehensions
|5/20
|3. Speaking activities – role play, presentations, recitation… (could be conducted as individual or group activity)
|5/20
|4. Regularity and quality of classwork & homework
|5/20
PRESCRIBED TEXT BOOK: Beste Freunde B 1.1 (Lessons 5-8)
(Hueber Publications, Published in India by Goyal Publishers)
SUGGESTED REFERENCES:
- Team Deutsch 2/1
- Planet 2
- Ping Pong 2
- Wir 3
- Langenscheidt Euro Dictionary
- K.M. Sharma; German-Hindi/ Hindi-German Dictionary.
- Rachna Publishing House
At Jagran Josh, you can also access CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2022-23 in pdf, if you wish to download and print.
DOWNLOAD CBSE Class 10 German Syllabus 2022-23
|CBSE Class 10 Practice Papers: All Subjects
Best of luck to all the candidates.
ALSO CHECK: