CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus 2022-23: Download complete curriculum

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus 2022-23: CBSE’s Class 10 Urdu Course B Syllabus for the current academic session. Get direct download link here.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus
CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus 2022-23: CBSE’s Class 10 Urdu Course B Syllabus for the current academic session is provided here. Now, instead of looking for it everywhere, you can directly download it in a click!

The syllabus enlists a detailed course structure and marks distribution that will help you plan out your strategy and create a study schedule. 

Students please make sure that Urdu B, code 303, should not be confused with Urdu A course, code 003. 

The Urdu syllabus is divided as follows:

SECTION 

MARKS

Reading and Comprehension

20

Writing Skill

25

Grammar 

20

Literature 

15

Now, let us have a detailed look on the complete curriculum.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus

 

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus

DOWNLOAD CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus 2022-23

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 10 board exams 2022-23.

Check how well your preparation is going by clicking on the link below:

CBSE Class 10 Practice Papers: All Subjects

ALSO CHECK:

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Question Paper 2022-23

Best of luck to all the candidates.



FAQ

When is the exam for Urdu B Class 10 2022-23?

The board exams for the current academic session 2022-23 is likely to start from Feb 15th, 2023. Candidates appearing for Urdu B papers should prepare accordingly. You will find ample resources for your preparation at Jagran Josh.

What is the syllabus for Class 10 Urdu B 2022-23?

The latest syllabus of Urdu B 2022-23 can be downloaded at Jagran Josh.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next