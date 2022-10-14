CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus 2022-23: Download complete curriculum

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus 2022-23: CBSE’s Class 10 Urdu Course B Syllabus for the current academic session is provided here. Now, instead of looking for it everywhere, you can directly download it in a click!
The syllabus enlists a detailed course structure and marks distribution that will help you plan out your strategy and create a study schedule.
Students please make sure that Urdu B, code 303, should not be confused with Urdu A course, code 003.
The Urdu syllabus is divided as follows:
|
SECTION
|
MARKS
|
Reading and Comprehension
|
20
|
Writing Skill
|
25
|
Grammar
|
20
|
Literature
|
15
Now, let us have a detailed look on the complete curriculum.
DOWNLOAD CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus 2022-23
