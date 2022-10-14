CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus 2022-23: Download complete curriculum

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B syllabus 2022-23: CBSE’s Class 10 Urdu Course B Syllabus for the current academic session. Get direct download link here.

The syllabus enlists a detailed course structure and marks distribution that will help you plan out your strategy and create a study schedule.

Students please make sure that Urdu B, code 303, should not be confused with Urdu A course, code 003.

The Urdu syllabus is divided as follows:

SECTION MARKS Reading and Comprehension 20 Writing Skill 25 Grammar 20 Literature 15

Now, let us have a detailed look on the complete curriculum.

DOWNLOAD CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Syllabus 2022-23

