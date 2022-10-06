CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Paper PDF

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Question Paper 2022-23: CBSE released Urdu B sample question paper with its marking scheme for students attempting Urdu B Class 10 board exam which is likely to commence from February, 2023. Get direct download link here.

CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Question Paper 2022-23: CBSE has made available the Urdu B sample question paper with its marking scheme for students attempting Urdu B board exam in the current academic year.

Urdu B is one of the many optional languages that CBSE offers to its secondary students.  CBSE also offers an Urdu A course, code 003. 

The Urdu B question paper in CBSE Class 10 is divided into Section A, B, C and D. It consists of Reading and Comprehension for 20 marks, Writing Skill for 25 marks, Grammar for 20 marks and Literature for 15 marks.

Sample Question Paper 2022-23 

Subject: Urdu 

Class: X 

Code: 303  Course: B 

Time: 3 Hours                                                                                                                                         Maximum Marks 80

Provided below is  CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf. Pdf format is easier to download and print for use.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Question Paper 2022-23

Just attempting the sample paper might not be enough as it is also necessary to know where your mistakes are.

Use the marking scheme of the CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 10 Urdu B Marking scheme 2022-23

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 10 board exams 2022-23.

Best of luck to all the candidates.

