CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-2023 (PDF): Download the Revised Syllabus Here!

Download CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-23 in PDF here. Check the new course structure and marking scheme for the current academic session.

CBSE Syllabus 2022-2023 for Class 10 Elements of Business is available in this article. Students can download here the revised syllabus released for the current academic session. The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-23 includes names of units along with their weightage assigned for the annual assessment. The topics mentioned under each unit need to be prepared for the CBSE Annual Board Exam which will be conducted at the end of the academic year. Besides the prescribed content for the theory paper, the CBSE syllabus also mentions the guidelines for project work to be completed in the AY 2022-2023. Students must follow this latest syllabus as it would help them prepare well for their CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Board Exam 2022-23 and score high marks. The CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-23 can be checked and downloaded in PDF from the link provided below in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business (Code No. 154) Course Structure 2022-23:

Max. Marks - 100 Marks

Time - 3 Hours

Theory: 70 Marks

Practical/ Project: 30 Marks

Unit Marks I Joint Stock Company 10 II Sources of Business Finance 10 III Communication in Business Organisations 15 IV Selling and Distribution 15 V Large Scale Retail Trade 10 VI Selling 10 Practical / Project 30 Total

Also Check: CBSE Class 10 Syllabus 2022-2023 (All Subjects)

CBSE Class 10 Elements of Business: Contents

I. Joint Stock Company

Private and Public company: meaning and features.

II. Sources of Business Finance - Owned and Borrowed Funds.

III. Communication in Business

Meaning and methods: letter, e-mail, video conferencing, telephone

IV. Selling and Distribution

(a) Concept of purchase and sale

(b) Types - Cash, Credit, Hire Purchase System and Installment Payment System

V. Large Scale Retail Trade

(a) Forms of large scale retail trade - Departmental Store and Multiple shops

(b) Non-store retailing- Mail order business, tele-shopping, automated vending machines, selling through internet

VI. Selling

(a) Personal Selling - meaning and importance

(b) Sales promotion - meaning and techniques

(c) Advertising - meaning, importance and media of advertising

Guidelines for Practical

Project/ chart should be brief and should be of 20-30 pages, preferably handwritten. The project will be evaluated on the following parameters: ·

Prepare a chart / Project on any one topic from syllabus (20 Marks) ·

Viva (10 Marks)

To download the above syllabus and save in PDF for reference, click on the following link:

CBSE Class 10 students can also access the latest NCERT Book here at Jagran Josh. The board has also suggested all students to procure the latest and rationalized edition of the prescribed NCERT Books. The NCERT Books have been reprinted for the current academic session. Some parts of the textbook have been deleted considering them insignificant for student learning. So, students must download and read the new NCERT Books to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 Board Exam 2022-23. Links to the latest textbooks and their respective solutions are mentioned below:

NCERT Books for Class 10 (Subject-Wise): Latest Edition for 2022-23