CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete PDF 

CBSE Class 10 Spanish Syllabus 2022-23: The official syllabus of CBSE Class 10 Spanish is available on the official website of CBSE. It contains all the topics to be covered in this session.

The syllabus contains the list of topics in details, list of the prescribed textbooks and e-rouserces, question paper design and details of the internal assessments.

Spanish is a common language amongst a vast population of the world. And Spanish and English share a large vocabulary together which is why it is considered easy to learn for English speakers. Therefore, learning Spanish in secondary school can be very beneficial for students in the long run for their future prospects.

View this syllabus and get the download link at the end of it:

SYLLABUS FOR SPANISH (CODE: 096)

CLASS – X

Aims and objectives: The aim is to strengthen the basic knowledge of the language imparted in Class IX and develop further the acquired skills.

Topics:

(A) Reading Section: A learner should be able to:

(i) identify the logical argument of a simple text; and

(ii) understand the ideas implicit in the argument and extract key points from text, visual materials and graphics.

(B) Writing Section: A learner should be able to:

(i) write short compositions on everyday life situations on family, friends, festivals, cultural events, city, etc. with emphasis on developing sentences with logical sequences;

(ii) reproduce the grammatical components identified in the syllabus through written exercises; and

(iii) use language appropriate to purpose and audience.

(C) Applied Grammar:

• Reflexive tense and impersonal ‘Se’

• Revision of the concept of comparison of equality, superiority and inferiority

• The direct and indirect object pronoun

• Conjunction: además, es que, etc.

• Expressions such as: Deber + infinitivo / Tener que + infinitivo / Hay que + infinitivo / Se puede + infinitivo? / ¿Me das + …?

• Use of the verb Doler and expressions with Tener dolor de + sustantivo

• Prepositions: Por / Para

• Use of verbs Pensar and Creer to express an opinion

• Contrast muy / mucho

• Present perfect tense (pretérito perfecto) and past indefinite tense (pretérito indefinido)

• Past imperfect tense (pretérito imperfecto)

• Contrast between pretérito perfecto, pretérito indefinido and pretérito imperfecto

• Paraphrase: Pensar + infinitivo, Haber que + infinitivo

• Consecutive conjunction: por eso

• Revision of the concept of direct and indirect object pronouns

• Negative command (singular/plural) + direct/indirect object pronoun

• Idea of the subjunctive mood

• Simple conditional (not involving the past tense)

(D) Culture/Civilization/Literature:

(i) Elementary familiarity with cultural information such as important events and days, monuments, festivals, cuisines, touristic spots, famous personalities, political and geographical aspects relating to Spain and rest of the Latin American countries, besides the ones prescribed in Class IX: Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, República Dominica, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Perú, Uruguay, Venezuela.

(ii) Besides the ones prescribed in Class IX, the following authors may be added:

a) Félix Lope de Vega, such as La Dorotea and Fuenteovejuna,

b) Gustavo Adolfo Bécquer, such as Rimas and Las leyendas,

c) Camilo José Cela, such as La familia de Pascual Duarte and La Colmena,

d) Gabriel García Márquez, such as Cien años de soledad and La increíble y triste historia de Eréndira y se su abuela desalmada,

e) Jorge Luis Borges, works such as Ficciones and El Aleph,

f) Mario Vargas Llosa, works such as Los jefes and La ciudad y los perros,

g) Nicolás Guillén, works such as Motivos de son and Poemas mulatos.

(iii) The learner is expected to identify one or two important works and the subject matter without going into the details of the work. The learner should be able to write a short note using simple sentence structures.

Note for the teacher:

1. The above content should be presented and integrated into didactic materials and communicative activities (related to school environment) inside the classroom in such a way that the learner develops the following competencies:

Functional competencies

• expresar hipótesis

• añadir información y describir y valorar una cosa

• expresar obligación

• pedir algo / un favor y responder afirmativamente o negativamente

• pedir permiso, conceder o denegar el permiso

• hablar de planes y proyectos

• hablar de hechos históricos

• relacionar diferentes acontecimientos del pasado

• hablar de recuerdos (eventos de la familia, infancia, etc.)

• comparar algo ahora y antes

• expresar dolor – hablar de síntomas y enfermedades

• describir personas/objetos en el pasado

• contar sucesos pasados en relación con

• el presente, contar experiencias de la vida y las acciones de la semana

• hablar de acciones del pasado que se repiten, acciones habituales en el pasado

• hablar de recuerdos (eventos de la familia, infancia, etc.)

• expresar sorpresa y extrañeza

• presentar una causa y una consecuencia

• reaccionar ante una información

• dar instrucciones y consejos

• hacer recomendaciones, expresar prohibiciones

Phonetical and orthographical competencies:

• entonación

• entonación de frases afirmativas e interrogativas

• la acentuación de diptongos, triptongos e hiato

• la sílaba fuerte

• entonación de frases usadas para disculparse

• acentuación de interrogativas y exclamativas

2. The following suggested lexicon to be integrated into materials and communicative activities in such a way that the learner practices the target language in real context:

• vocabulario para narrar experiencias de las vacaciones

• los viajes

• establecimientos comerciales

• prendas de vestir, tejidos, materiales y formas, vocabulario de la moda

• artículos de regalo, ropa, calzado y complementos

• viajes, tipos de turismo

• los paisajes, léxico del tiempo meteorológico

• lugares de interés turístico en una ciudad, categoría de instalaciones turísticas, servicios en un hotel

• señales de tráfico

• servicios de la calle

• mobiliario urbano

• problemas de salud y medicamentos

• obligaciones

• expresiones y frases hechas para reaccionar

• las celebraciones

• descripción física de personas – carácter y

personalidad

• léxico relacionado con permisos y prohibiciones

• estados de ánimo, sentimientos

3. Efforts should be made to provide socio-cultural information of Spanish-speaking countries: lugares de interés turístico en el mundo hispano, principales premios del mundo de la cultura, teatro, cine, literatura-, horario comercial en el mundo hispano, signos específicos de algunos establecimientos (correos, estancos, etc.), actos sociales: bodas, nacimientos, etc., principales autores de cuentos del mundo hispano, la sociedad española actual: el sistema de gobierno.

4. In Section D which is related to Culture/Civilization/Literature, the teacher is expected to provide basic information about the cultural and civilizational aspects of the Spanish-speaking areas. The same for very famous literary texts of authors cited.

5. The above-mentioned examples are suggestive and the teacher depending on the needs of the learners may improvise the same within the framework of the prescribed syllabus.



Reference books:

Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins

Learn Spanish through games and activities (Level 1), by Pablo Rocío Domínguez, ELI Publishing

en acción A2, (CD + workbook) by Elena Verdía, Marisa González, et. al., enClave ELE • Compañeros 2, (CD+Workbook) by Francisca Castro et.al., SGEL

En directo nivel elemental & nivel medio (CD + Workbook) by Aquilino Sánchez Pérez

e-Resources:

“Mi mundo en palabras”: https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/default.htm

“Lecturas paso a paso” (lecturas adaptadas con actividades interactivas): https://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/

“Pasatiempos de Rayuela” (actividades interactivas): https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/pasatiempos/default.php

“En sintonía con el español” (podcast en español): https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/ese/default.htm

SPANISH (CODE: 096)

Internal Assessment



The weightage of internal assessment is 20 Marks and is divided into the following components:

