List of Top 7 Countries With Mandatory Military Service

By Ayukta Zisha
Dec 11, 2025, 12:47 IST

Discover the top 7 countries with mandatory military service, including South Korea, North Korea, Israel, Singapore, Cyprus, Denmark, and Finland. Learn about the varied conscription durations, such as 10 years for North Korean men and 30-32 months for Israeli men, highlighting the commitment required from citizens globally.

Mandatory Military Service
Mandatory Military Service

Countries have the power to require citizens to serve in their Armed Forces for a period of time. Some countries will have voluntary recruits in the Military, while others will impose conscription on their citizens to ensure a well-trained and ready-to-fight force. Several factors will determine whether a Country implements mandatory Military Duty, including its past, the type of threats it has, and geographical location.

Two of the best-known examples of Countries that force citizens to perform extended periods of service are South Korea and North Korea, but Countries such as Israel, Singapore, and Finland also have Military Conscription in place to protect their citizens. The length of service and the requirements imposed on male and female members can vary greatly depending upon the Country and/or Service Branch to which they belong. This article will identify the top seven Countries in which Citizens are required to complete Military Service and will give the reader an idea of how long their obligation will last.

Top 7 Countries With Mandatory Military Service

Here are the top 7 countries with mandatory military service along with their duration, based on the data by CIA.gov

Rank

Country

Duration of Military Service

1

South Korea

18-21 months, depending on branch.

2

North Korea

About 10 years for men.

3

Israel

30-32 months for men, 24 months for women.

4

Singapore

22-24 months for men.

5

Cyprus

Around 14 months.

6

Denmark

About 11 months.

7

Finland

5-12 months depending on role.

1. South Korea

FALQs: The Conscription System of South Korea | In Custodia Legis

South Korea mandates all able-bodied men to complete an 18 to 21-month Military Service period in accordance with their military branch. The period of service for each branch of service is as follows: 18 months for the Army, 20 months for the Navy, and 21 months for the Air Force. Due to the threat of North Korea, South Korea's military service is one of the most well-recognized and strictly enforced conscription systems in the entire World.

2. North Korea

What Are North Korea's Military Capabilities?

In North Korea, compulsory Military Service has one of the longest terms in the World. Men serve a basic 10-year tour of Military Service, with Women serving a shorter term. Because of North Korea's militarized society, most citizens are required to train in defence, thus demonstrating the North Korean government's continued focus on National Security and Military Readiness. As with South Korea, extemporary Military Service has drastically decreased in North Korea.

3. Israel

US has spent $22B supporting Israel's military since October 2023

Israel has mandatory Military Service for both men and Women. Men will complete approximately 30-32 months of Military Service, while Women will complete 24 months of Military Service. Depending on the type of role in the Army or Air Force, there may be a need for additional time for certain positions. Conscription is the result of Israel's unique security situation; every Citizen is expected to complete Military Service in order to fulfill his or her obligation as a Citizen. The benefits of completing Military Service include promoting national unity and providing a sense of accomplishment among citizens.

4. Singapore

How Singapore's Military Is Fighting COVID-19 – The Diplomat

Singapore has a National Service requirement for male citizens and permanent residents to complete a commitment of service ranging between twenty-two (22) months to twenty-four (24) months in length. Female Citizens may volunteer but are not required to serve in this capacity.

This Service program allows Singapore to maintain a highly trained Defense Force with a relatively small population base. Males participating in Singapore’s National Service receive Basic Military Training as well as Specialized Roles and Reservist duties following completion of their service commitment.

5. Finland

Finland Begins Large-Scale Military Exercises Focused On Rapid Readiness Near Russian Border

Men in Finland are required to perform Military Service, which may be performed anywhere from five and a half (5.5) months to twelve (12) months, depending on the type of role and training being performed. For those with religious or moral objections to serving, there is an alternative, Civilian Service. 

Finland’s system of Compulsory Military Service is intended to ensure that there is a trained reserve and that the National Defense is ready for action, particularly due to Finland’s proximity to Russia and the historical challenges to Finland’s Security.



