List of Top 7 Countries With Mandatory Military Service

Countries have the power to require citizens to serve in their Armed Forces for a period of time. Some countries will have voluntary recruits in the Military, while others will impose conscription on their citizens to ensure a well-trained and ready-to-fight force. Several factors will determine whether a Country implements mandatory Military Duty, including its past, the type of threats it has, and geographical location. Two of the best-known examples of Countries that force citizens to perform extended periods of service are South Korea and North Korea, but Countries such as Israel, Singapore, and Finland also have Military Conscription in place to protect their citizens. The length of service and the requirements imposed on male and female members can vary greatly depending upon the Country and/or Service Branch to which they belong. This article will identify the top seven Countries in which Citizens are required to complete Military Service and will give the reader an idea of how long their obligation will last.

Here are the top 7 countries with mandatory military service along with their duration, based on the data by CIA.gov: Rank Country Duration of Military Service 1 South Korea 18-21 months, depending on branch. 2 North Korea About 10 years for men. 3 Israel 30-32 months for men, 24 months for women. 4 Singapore 22-24 months for men. 5 Cyprus Around 14 months. 6 Denmark About 11 months. 7 Finland 5-12 months depending on role. 1. South Korea South Korea mandates all able-bodied men to complete an 18 to 21-month Military Service period in accordance with their military branch. The period of service for each branch of service is as follows: 18 months for the Army, 20 months for the Navy, and 21 months for the Air Force. Due to the threat of North Korea, South Korea's military service is one of the most well-recognized and strictly enforced conscription systems in the entire World.

2. North Korea In North Korea, compulsory Military Service has one of the longest terms in the World. Men serve a basic 10-year tour of Military Service, with Women serving a shorter term. Because of North Korea's militarized society, most citizens are required to train in defence, thus demonstrating the North Korean government's continued focus on National Security and Military Readiness. As with South Korea, extemporary Military Service has drastically decreased in North Korea. 3. Israel Israel has mandatory Military Service for both men and Women. Men will complete approximately 30-32 months of Military Service, while Women will complete 24 months of Military Service. Depending on the type of role in the Army or Air Force, there may be a need for additional time for certain positions. Conscription is the result of Israel's unique security situation; every Citizen is expected to complete Military Service in order to fulfill his or her obligation as a Citizen. The benefits of completing Military Service include promoting national unity and providing a sense of accomplishment among citizens.

4. Singapore Singapore has a National Service requirement for male citizens and permanent residents to complete a commitment of service ranging between twenty-two (22) months to twenty-four (24) months in length. Female Citizens may volunteer but are not required to serve in this capacity. This Service program allows Singapore to maintain a highly trained Defense Force with a relatively small population base. Males participating in Singapore’s National Service receive Basic Military Training as well as Specialized Roles and Reservist duties following completion of their service commitment. 5. Finland Men in Finland are required to perform Military Service, which may be performed anywhere from five and a half (5.5) months to twelve (12) months, depending on the type of role and training being performed. For those with religious or moral objections to serving, there is an alternative, Civilian Service.