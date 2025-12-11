BTSC Hostel Manager Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay, Allowances, Job Profile & Promotion

EMRS Admit Card 2025
BTSC Hostel Manager Salary: BTSC has announced 91 vacancies for the Hostel Manager posts. The salary for this position is determined as per Pay Level 4, with a pay scale ranging from INR 25,500 to INR 81,100. Learn about BTSC Hostel Manager Salary and Job Profile here.

BTSC Hostel Manager Salary
BTSC Hostel Manager Salary: The Bihar Technical Service Commission aims to fill 91 vacancies for the Hostel Manager posts. It is a promising opportunity for candidates seeking stable and rewarding career options. The starting basic pay for this position will be INR 25500 per month under pay level 4. Selected candidates will also receive various allowances and benefits as part of their monthly remuneration. Thus, applicants eyeing this post should check the pay scale and job profile in advance to avoid any confusion after joining. Continue reading to learn more about the BTSC Hostel Manager salary and job profile on this page.

BTSC Hostel Manager Salary 2025

The BTSC Hostel Manager is an excellent opportunity for candidates who have completed a graduation in hospitality or hotel management. This recruitment drive attracts a huge number of candidates owing to the excellent pay scale, allowances, prestige and career growth opportunities. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam and document verification. The salary for this role falls within the pay scale of INR 25500-INR 81100 under pay level 4. The primary responsibility of a hostel manager is to oversee hostel operations and ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

BTSC Hostel Manager Salary Structure

BTSC Hostel Manager salary is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It comprises various details, including basic pay, allowances, deductions, net pay, gross pay, pay scale, and other details. Here is the breakdown of the salary structure for the BTSC Hostel Manager post shared below for reference purposes.

Particular

Details

Pay Scale

INR 25500-INR 81100

Pay Level

Level 4

Minimum Basic Pay

INR 25500

Pay Band

INR 5200-INR 20200

Grade Pay

INR 2400

Maximum Basic Pay

INR 81100

BTSC Hostel Manager In Hand Salary

The BTSC Hostel Manager salary in hand is computed after adding or combining basic pay and allowances. After that, the sum of these two components is deducted from NPS, taxes, PF contributions, etc. Candidates appointed for this post will initially receive basic pay of INR 25500 per month, which will eventually increase up to INR 81100 per month over the years. However, the actual monthly salary also depends on allowances and the job location of the employees.

BTSC Hostel Manager Salary: Perks & Allowances

Along with the basic pay, the selected candidates will be entitled to several allowances, perks, and other benefits as per government regulations. These attractive allowances enhance the overall salary package and improve their living standards. The list of perks and allowances included in the BTSC Hostel Manager salary is as follows:

  • Dearness Allowances

  • Medical Allowances

  • House Rent Allowances

  • Other Allowances

  • Other Allowances

BTSC Hostel Manager Job Profile

The BTSC Hostel Manager is among the reputed positions in the Bihar Technical Services Commission. Candidates appointed for this post are expected to ensure the smooth functioning of the hostels. The roles and responsibilities included in the BTSC Hostel Manager job profile are as follows:

  • Handle daily activities of the hostel administration and maintenance.

  • Ensure the discipline, security, and well-being of hostel residents.

  • Handle team members, staff, and required services efficiently.

  • Maintain accurate records of students and inventory.

  • Resolve all the student issues and ensure a healthy living environment is maintained.

FAQs

  • What is the BTSC Hostel Manager Job Profile?
    +
    The BTSC Hostel Manager job profile includes responsibilities like overseeing smooth hostel operations, maintaining security and handling staff.
  • What is the BTSC Hostel Manager Salary?
    +
    The BTSC Hostel Manager Salary falls within the pay scale of INR 25500-INR 81100 under pay level 4. However, the monthly salary will also include DA, HRA, and other allowances.

