BTSC Hostel Manager Salary 2025: In-Hand Pay, Allowances, Job Profile & Promotion

BTSC Hostel Manager Salary: The Bihar Technical Service Commission aims to fill 91 vacancies for the Hostel Manager posts. It is a promising opportunity for candidates seeking stable and rewarding career options. The starting basic pay for this position will be INR 25500 per month under pay level 4. Selected candidates will also receive various allowances and benefits as part of their monthly remuneration. Thus, applicants eyeing this post should check the pay scale and job profile in advance to avoid any confusion after joining. Continue reading to learn more about the BTSC Hostel Manager salary and job profile on this page. BTSC Hostel Manager Salary 2025 The BTSC Hostel Manager is an excellent opportunity for candidates who have completed a graduation in hospitality or hotel management. This recruitment drive attracts a huge number of candidates owing to the excellent pay scale, allowances, prestige and career growth opportunities. The candidates will be selected for the post based on their performance in the written exam and document verification. The salary for this role falls within the pay scale of INR 25500-INR 81100 under pay level 4. The primary responsibility of a hostel manager is to oversee hostel operations and ensure the safety and well-being of residents.

BTSC Hostel Manager Salary Structure BTSC Hostel Manager salary is structured according to the 7th Pay Commission guidelines. It comprises various details, including basic pay, allowances, deductions, net pay, gross pay, pay scale, and other details. Here is the breakdown of the salary structure for the BTSC Hostel Manager post shared below for reference purposes. Particular Details Pay Scale INR 25500-INR 81100 Pay Level Level 4 Minimum Basic Pay INR 25500 Pay Band INR 5200-INR 20200 Grade Pay INR 2400 Maximum Basic Pay INR 81100 BTSC Hostel Manager In Hand Salary The BTSC Hostel Manager salary in hand is computed after adding or combining basic pay and allowances. After that, the sum of these two components is deducted from NPS, taxes, PF contributions, etc. Candidates appointed for this post will initially receive basic pay of INR 25500 per month, which will eventually increase up to INR 81100 per month over the years. However, the actual monthly salary also depends on allowances and the job location of the employees.

BTSC Hostel Manager Salary: Perks & Allowances Along with the basic pay, the selected candidates will be entitled to several allowances, perks, and other benefits as per government regulations. These attractive allowances enhance the overall salary package and improve their living standards. The list of perks and allowances included in the BTSC Hostel Manager salary is as follows: Dearness Allowances

Medical Allowances

House Rent Allowances

Other Allowances BTSC Hostel Manager Job Profile The BTSC Hostel Manager is among the reputed positions in the Bihar Technical Services Commission. Candidates appointed for this post are expected to ensure the smooth functioning of the hostels. The roles and responsibilities included in the BTSC Hostel Manager job profile are as follows: