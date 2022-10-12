CBSE Class 10 Spanish Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Paper PDF 

CBSE Class 10 Spanish Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Spanish sample question paper is available to download for the students of class 10 Spanish on CBSE’s website. Get direct download link for PDF in this article.

CBSE Class 10 Spanish Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Secondary level Spanish sample question paper and its marking scheme is now available to download for the students of class 10 Spanish on CBSE’s website.

Spanish is considered fairly easy for people who already know English because a lot of English words stem from Latin and it also uses the same alphabets as English. It is also easy to write because many pronunciations are the same as their spellings. Spanish, as an optional language course, can prove to be very beneficial for students not just for great scores but also for their future prospects.

The various topics covered in CBSE class 10 for Spanish students are:

(A) Reading Section: (B) Writing Section: (C) Applied Grammar (D) Culture/Civilization/Literature:

CBSE class 10 Spanish Sample Question Paper is conducted for maximum marks 80 and the students are given a total of 3 hours to complete it.

The general instruction in the question paper are as follows:

All questions in all sections are mandatory. Please note the internal choices given in the various sections.

SAMPLE QUESTION PAPER

CLASS-X (2022-23)

SPANISH (096)

Time allowed:3 hrs M.M-80

Sección - A

Q1. Lee el texto y responde a cualquier cinco preguntas:

(Read the text and answer any 5 questions)

Q2. Lee el texto y elige Verdadero o Falso:

(Read the text and choose the answer- True or False)

Noticias del mundo de la moda

View the complete sample question paper for CBSE Class 10 Spanish from the link below:

DOWNLOAD CBSE CLASS 10 SAMPLE PAPER

Prescribed Reference books:

1. Collins Gem Spanish School Dictionary, Collins

2. Learn Spanish through games and activities (Level 1), by Pablo Rocío Domínguez, ELI Publishing

3. en acción A2, (CD + workbook) by Elena Verdía, Marisa González, et. al., enClave ELE • Compañeros 2, (CD+Workbook) by Francisca Castro et.al., SGEL

4. En directo nivel elemental & nivel medio (CD + Workbook) by Aquilino Sánchez Pérez

List of prescribed e-Resources:

1. “Mi mundo en palabras”: https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/mimundo/default.htm

2. “Lecturas paso a paso” (lecturas adaptadas con actividades interactivas): https://cvc.cervantes.es/aula/lecturas/

3. “Pasatiempos de Rayuela” (actividades interactivas): https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/pasatiempos/default.php

4. “En sintonía con el español” (podcast en español): https://cvc.cervantes.es/ensenanza/ese/default.htm

The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 10 Spanish Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is given here.

