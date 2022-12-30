CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs: Board Exam 2023 Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs: Practice here the important MCQs from the Geography portions of Class 10 Social Science (SST). These Multiple Choice Questions are very important for the upcoming CBSE class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2022-23.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs: CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2023 is fast approaching now. The curriculum of CBSE Social Science for 10th class is already vast with four units covering Geography, History, Economics and Political Science. In this article, we are going to cover the important multiple choice questions (MCQs) from the second unit ‘Contemporary India-II’ of Class 10 Social Science.

CBSE class 10 Social Science’s second unit ‘Contemporary India-II’ has seven chapters to cover the basic Geography for class 10th students of CBSE board. The unit carries a total weightage of 20 marks. Here, students will get each and every chapter’s Multiple Choice Questions prepared strictly according to the latest rationalised syllabus of 2022-23, sample question paper and previous year questions.

Students must note that these questions are prepared by subject experts who have in-depth knowledge of the subject. Thus, these MCQs will prove very beneficial for students’ quick revision before the exam to score well.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs Chapter 1

1) Identify the action plan with regard to Sustainable Development with the help of clues given below.

• It is the declaration signed by world leaders in 1992.

• It was held at the United Nations Conference on Environment and Development (UNCED).

• It aims at achieving global, sustainable development.

• It was an agenda to combat environmental damage, poverty, disease through global cooperation and common interests.

(a) Earth Summit

(b) Agenda 21

(c) Five Year Plan

(d) Our Common Future

2) In which one of the following states is terrace cultivation practised?

(a) Punjab

(b) Plains of Uttar Pradesh

(c) Haryana

(d) Uttarakhand

3) The pattern of the net sown area varies greatly from one state to another. It is over 80 per cent of the total area in _______.

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Assam

c) Rajasthan

d) Punjab

4) In June 1992, more than 100 heads of states met in ________ in Brazil, for the first International Earth Summit.

a) Rio de Janeiro

b) São Paulo

c) Brasilia

d) Curitiba

5) Which one of the following is an example of Cultivable Wasteland ?

(а) Barren Wasteland .

(b) Current Fallow Land.

(c) Uncultivable Land.

(d) Net Sown Area.

6) Which of the following statements about Agenda 21 is true?

a) It aims at achieving global sustainable development.

b) It is an agenda to combat environmental damage, poverty and disease through global cooperation.

c) One of the major objectives of Agenda 21 is that every local government should not draw its own

local Agenda 21.

d) Option (a) and (b)

7) The state of Rajasthan is very well endowed with solar and _______ energy but lacks in water resources.

a) Geothermal

b) Hydro

c) Wind

d) Tidal

8) What was the main cause of colonization?

a. Rich resources in colonies

b. Higher technological know- how in colonizing countries which helped them to exploit those resources

c. Both of these

d. None of these

9) Minerals and fossil fuels are examples of non-renewable resources which take _____ for their formation.

a) Hundreds of years

b) Thousands of years

c) Millions of years

d) Just a year

10) Which one of the following is the main cause of land degradation in Punjab?

(a) Intensive cultivation

(b) Deforestation

(c) Over irrigation

(d) Overgrazing

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs Chapter 2

1) Which of the following categories of forests and wastelands belongs to government, private individuals’ communities?

(a) Protected Forests

(b) Reserved Forests

(c) Unclassed Forests

(d) Open Forests

2) Several virgin forests preserved in the pristine form are called ___

(a) Sacred Forests

(b) Sacred Groves

(c) Sacred Trees

(d) Sacred Plants

3) Teak Monoculture has damaged the natural forests in

(a) Ganga Plain

(b) South India

(c) Brahmaputra Plain

(d) None of the above

4) Which one is considered as Primary Producers in an ecological system

(a) Forest

(b) Animals

(c) Sun

(d) Humans

5) Which of the following states has the largest area under Permanent Forests?

(a) Nagaland

(b) Assam

(c) Madhya Pradesh

(d) Kerala

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs Chapter 3

1) Oceans contain ............... volume of water.

(a) 90 percent

(b) 75 percent

(c) 96.5 percent

(d) 98 percent

2) Which state has made roof top rainwater harvesting structures compulsory to all the houses across the state?

(a) Kerala

(b) Karnataka

(c) Tamil Nadu

(d) Andhra Pradesh

3) The first multi-purpose project of India was

(a) Sivasamudram

(b) Damodar Valley

(c) Hirakud

(d) Rajasthan Canal

4) Which one of the following is not a source of freshwater?

(a) Oceans

(b) Surface runoff

(c) Ice-sheets

(d) Groundwater

5) Nagarjuna Sagar Dam is built on which river?

(a) Chenab

(b) Mahanadi

(c) Krishna

(d) Satluj

6) Sardar Sarovar Dam is constructed on

(a) River Krishna

(b) River Mahanadi

(c) River Kaveri

(d) River Narmada

7) Hirakud dam is built on which river?

(a) Chenab

(b) Mahanadi

(c) Krishna

(d) Satluj

8) Which of the following multipurpose projects is found in the Satluj-Beas River basin?

(a) Hirakud Project

(b) Damodar Valley Corporation

(c) Bhakra Nangal Project

(d) Rihand Project

9) On which of the following issues did the Narmada Bachao Andolan first focus?

(a) Benefits of irrigation to landless farmers

(b) Environmental issues related to submergence of trees under the dam water

(c) Rehabilitation of the people displaced due to construction of the dam

(d) Economic issues of wastage of money for the construction of the dam

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs Chapter 4

1) ‘Slash and Burn’ agriculture is –

(a) Shifting agriculture

(b) Commercial agriculture

(c) Intensive agriculture

(d) None of these

2) Name the crop grown with the onset of monsoon in different parts of the country.

(a) Kharif Crop

(b)Rabi Crop

(c) Zaid

(d)None of the above

3) Which type of agriculture is famous in North Eastern States like Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram, and Nagaland

(a) Commercial

(b) Intensive

(c) Jhumming

(d) Commercial Subsistence

4) Which of the following types of economic activity is agriculture?

(a) Secondary

(b) Primary

(c) Tertiary

(d) Organized

5) Karnataka is famous for which plantation crops

(a) Coffee

(b) Tea

(c) jute

(d) Wheat

6) Hoe, dao digging sticks are associated with

(a) Primitive subsistence farming

(b) Green Revolution

(c) Commercial farming

(d) Industrial revolution

7) Which of the following was the main focus of our First Five Year Plan

(a) Cost of Food

(b) Globalisation

(c) Land Reforms

(d) Industrialisation

8) Ragi is rich in

(a) Zinc

(b) Iodine

(c) Phosphorus

(d) Iron

9) Bhoodan- Gramdan movement was initiated by __________

(a) Government of India

(b) Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Vinoba Bhave

(d) Jawaharlal Nehru

10) Which of the following oil-seeds is a Rabi crop?

(a) Sesamum

(b) Linseed

(c) Groundnut

(d) None of the above

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs Chapter 5

1. The larger occurrences of minerals of igneous and metamorphic rocks are called:

(a) Veins

(b) Lodes

(c) Beds

(d) Layers

2. Limestone is the basic raw material of

(a) Paper industry

(b) Cement industry

(c) Sugar industry

(d) Textile industry

3. In which region of India tidal energy is produced?

(a) Gulf of Kuchchh

(b) Puga Valley of Ladakh

(c) Gulf of Cambay

(d) Madhapur near Bhuj

4. Which one of the following is largely derived from ocean water?

(a) Bauxite

(b) Magnesium

(c) Gold

(d) Mica

5. Uranium and thorium used for generating nuclear power are found in

(a) Godavari Basin

(b) Gulf of Cambay

(c) Manikarn in Himachal Pradesh

(d) Aravalli ranges of Rajasthan

6. Aluminium is obtained from

(a) bauxite

(b) limestone

(c) copper

(d) manganese

7. The highest quality of hard coal is:

(a) Lignite

(b) Bituminous

(c) Peat

(d) Anthracite

8. Which one of the following features is not true about copper?

(a) India is deficient in the reserve and production of copper.

(b) It is reliable, ductile and a good conductor.

(c) It is a ferrous ore.

(d) It is mainly used in electrical cables and electronic goods.

9. Mica is used in electric and electronic industries because

(a) of its insulating properties and resistance to high voltage

(b) it is a good conductor of electricity

(c) of its great malleability

(d) of its sonorous nature

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs Chapter 6

1. The first Jute mill was set up in ...............

(a)Hyderabad

(b) Bengaluru

(c) Kolkata

(d) Mumbai

The industries which have heavy types of raw material are called

(a) light industries

(b) consumer industry

(c) Key industry

(d) none of these

Molasses are used to make

(a) rum

(b) rubber

(c) ethanol

(d) all of the above

Match the items:

(i) Cotton Textile (ii) Jute Textile (iii) Iron and Steel (iv) Electronic goods (v) Software Park (a) Bengaluru (b) Jamshedpur (c) Noida (d) Mumbai (e) Hugli

(a) (i) a, (ii) b (iii) c (iv) d (v) e

(b) (i) d (ii) e (iii) b (iv) a (v) c

(c) (i) c, (ii) d (iii) b (iv)a (v) e

(c) (i) d, (ii) e (iii) c (iv) b (v) e

Which is the only industry in India which is self-reliant?

(a) Textile industry

(b) Iron and steel

(c) Electrical

(d) Petrochemicals

Manufacturing provides job opportunities to reduce dependence on agriculture. Identify which sector the following jobs belong to:

(1) Agriculture (i) Secondary

(2) Manufacturing (ii) Tertiary

(3) Research and Development (iii) Primary

(a) 1(i) 2(ii) 3(iii)

(b) 1(iii) 2(i) 3(ii)

(c) 2(i) 1(ii) 3(iii)

(d) 3(i) 2(ii) 3 (iii)

Which out of the following is a mineral based industry?

(a) Sugar

(b) Tea

(c) Cotton

(d) Petrochemicals

In a Steel Industry, what is the proportion of Iron Ore, coking coal and limestone used to produce steel?

(a)2:1:4

(b)4:1:2

(c)4:2:1

(d)2:4:1

Which country has the largest installed capacity of spindles in the world?

(a) Japan

(b) Philippines

(c) China

(d) India

Which one of the following organizations is responsible for the marketing steel for the Public Sector Undertakings?

(a) TISCO

(b) IISCO

(c) BHEL

(d) SAIL

Which one of the following industries manufactures telephones, computer etc?

(a) Steel

(b) Electronic

(c) Aluminium smelting

(d) Information technology

Oil India Ltd is a ________ type of industry on the basis of ownership?

(a)Public sector

(b) Private sector

(c) Joint sector Industry

(d) Cooperative sector Industry

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Geography Important MCQs Chapter 7

Which mode of transportation reduces trans-shipment losses and delays?

(a) Railways

(b) Pipeline

(c) Roadways

(d) Waterways

Which of the following ports was developed as a subsidiary port to relieve the pressure on Kolkata port?

Haldia Visakhapatnam Kochi Kandla

Which one of the following terms is used to describe trade between two or more countries?

(a) Internal trade

(b) External trade

(c) International trade

(d) Local trade

Southernmost international airport of India

Nedimbacherry Raja sansi Meenam Bakkam Chhatrapati Shivaji

Name the states from below mentioned with the highest road density in India.

a) Kerala

b) Goa

c) Karnataka

d) Gujarat

To perform well in the board examination, it is important for the students to also perform well in the Multiple Choice Questions because they are carry a significant weightage of overall scores. Now, to do well in multiple choice questions, students must have solid knowledge of all the concepts and topics. They must be confident about the basic concepts and should have no confusion regarding imporatnt events and facts.

