CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important MCQs: Board Exam 2023 Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs: Practice here the important MCQs from the History chapters of Class 10 Social Science. These MCQs are very important for the upcoming CBSE class 10 Social Science Board Exam 2022-23.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important MCQs: CBSE Class 10 Social Science board exam 2023 is approaching. The curriculum of CBSE Social Science for 10th class is vast with four units covering History, Geography, Economics and Political Science. In this article, we are going to cover the important multiple choice questions (MCQs) from the first unit ‘India and the Contemporary World-II’ of Class 10 SST.

To perform well in the examination, it is important to do well in the Multiple Choice Questions because they are covering a significant portion of the questions. To do well in multiple choice questions, students must be confident about their knowledge of all the concepts and topics. They must be really good at the basic concepts and should have knowledge about all the important events and facts.

CBSE class 10 Social Science’s first unit ‘India and the Contemporary World-II’ has five chapters to cover History for class 10th students. The unit carries a total weightage of 20 marks. Here, students will get each and every chapter’s Multiple Choice Questions prepared strictly according to the latest rationalised syllabus, sample question paper and previous year questions.

Students must note that these questions are prepared by experts exhibiting in-depth knowledge of the subject. These will prove very beneficial for students for quick revision at the last moment before the exam.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important MCQs

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important MCQs Chapter 1

For the middle class of Europe, the most important feature of Liberalism was

(a) abolition of conservatism.

(b) Right to be liberal and educated.

(c) Individual freedom and equality before law

(d) Representative government.

Romanticism refers to

(a) cultural movement

(b) religious movement

(c) political movement

(d) literary movement

At which of the following places was the Frankfurt Assembly convened

(a) at the church of St. Paul.

(b) at the church of St. Peters.

(c) at the palace of Prussia.

(d) at the Hall of Mirrors in the Palace of Versailles.

Who among the following formed the secret society called ‘Young Italy’.

(a) Otto von Bismarck

(b) Giuseppe Mazzini

(c) Metternich

(d) Johann Gottfried Herder

Which treaty recognised Greece as an independent nation?

(a) Treaty of Versailles

(b) Treaty of Vienna

(c) Treaty of Constantinople

(d) Treaty of Lausanne

What did the crown of oak leaves symbolise?

(a) Courage

(b) Heroism

(c) Peace

(d) Tolerance

7.Who among the following was known as ‘Colons’

(a) French citizens living in Vietnam

(b) French citizens living in France

(c) Educated people of Vietnam

(d) Elites of Vietnam

Which one of the following states was ruled by an Italian princely house before the unification of Italy?

(a) Kingdom of Two Sicilies

(b) Lombardy

(c) Venetia

(d) Sardinia-Piedmont

Who was responsible *for the Unification of Germany?

(a) Bismarck

(b) Cavour

(c) Mazzini

(d) Garibaldi

Why did the Frankfurt Parliament fail to achieve its goal?

(a) Women were excluded from the membership.

(b) Did not have the support of the peasants.

(c) Kaiser William refused to accept the crown and opposed the assembly.

(d) None of the above

Elle, the measuring unit in Germany was used to measure

(a) cloth

(b) thread

(c) land

(d) height

Which one of the following statements is not true about Giuseppe Mazzini?

(a) He wanted the united Italian Republic.

(b) He founded an underground society called ‘Young Italy’.

(c) He wanted Italy to be a monarchy.

(d) He was exiled for attempting a revolution in Liguria.

Which of the following best explains Utopian society?

(a) A society where everybody is equal.

(b) A democratic society.

(c) An idealist society that can never be achieved.

(d) A society with a comprehensive Constitution.

The Treaty of Vienna signed in 1815

(a) brought the conservative regimes back to power.

(b) destroyed the conservative powers of Europe.

(c) introduced democracy in Austria and Prussia.

(d) set up a new Parliament in Austria.

The main function of the Prussian Zollverein was to

(a) impose a custom duty on imported goods.

(b) abolish the tariff barrier.

(c) reduce custom duties.

(d) impose new rules for trade.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important MCQs Chapter 2

Which of the following was the reason for calling off the Non Cooperation Movement by Gandhiji?

(a) Pressure from the British Government

(b) Second Round Table Conference

(c) Gandhiji’s arrest

(d) Chauri-Chaura incident

Who set up the ‘Oudh Kisan Sabha’?

(a) Alluri Sitaram Raju

(b) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Baba Ramchandra

(c) Jawaharlal Nehru and Shaukat Ali

(d) Mahatma Gandhi

The ‘Simon Commission’ was boycotted because

(a) there was no British Member in the Commission.

(b) it demanded separate electorates for Hindus and Muslims.

(c) there was no Indian Member in the Commission.

(d) it favoured the Muslims over the Hindus.

Who formed the ‘Swaraj Party’ within the Congress?

(a) Jawahar Lai Nehru and Motilal Nehru

(b) Abdul Ghaffar Khan and Mahatma Gandhi

(c) Jawahar Lal Nehru and Subhas Chandra Bose

(d) C.R. Das and Motilal Nehru

Khilafat Committee was formed in 1919 in the city of

(a) Bombay

(b) Calcutta

(c) Lucknow

(d) Amritsar

What actions were taken during the Non Cooperation Movement ?

What actions were taken during the Non Cooperation Movement ?

7. Which of the following was Mahatma Gandhi’s novel method of fighting against the British?

(a) He used violent method of stone pelting.

(b) He used arson to bum down government offices.

(c) He fought with the principle of ‘an eye for an eye’.

(d) He practised open defiance of law, peaceful demonstration, satyagraha and non-violence

(d) He ordered to fire because he noticed a j sudden unrest in the crowd.

Which party did not boycott the Council elections held in the year 1921?

(a) Swaraj Party

(b) Justice Party

(c) Muslim League

(d) Congress Party

Why did General Dyer order to open fire on a i peaceful demonstration at Jallianwala Bagh? Choose from the given options.

(a) He wanted to show his power.

(b) Firing was ordered because it was an unruly crowd.

(c) Because his object, as he declared later, was to ‘produce a moral effect’ to create fear in the minds of ‘satyagrahis’.

(d) He received orders from his senior officials.

Who was the writer of the book ‘Hind Swaraj’?

(a) Rabindranath Tagore

(b) B.R. Ambedkar

(c) Mahatma Gandhi

(d) Jawahar Lai Nehru

What does satyagraha mean? Choose one from the following options.

(a) ‘Satyagraha’ means use of physical force to inflict pain while fighting.

(b) ‘Satyagraha’ does not inflict pain, it is a : non-violent method of fighting against oppression.

(c) ‘Satyagraha’ means passive resistance and is a weapon of the weak.

(d) ‘Satyagraha’ was a racist method of mass agitation.

12. What is the meaning of picket?

12. What is the meaning of picket?

13. A form of demonstration used in the Non-cooperation Movement in which people block the entrance to a shop, factory or office is

(a) Boycott

(b) Begar

(c) Picketing

(d) Bandh

Which of the following was Mahatma Gandhi’s novel method of fighting against the British?

(a) He used violent method of stone pelting.

(b) He used arson to bum down government offices.

(c) He fought with the principle of ‘an eye for i an eye’.

(d) He practised open defiance of law, peaceful demonstration, satyagraha and non-violence.

Who visualised and depicted the image of ‘Bharat Mata’ through a painting?

(a) Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay

(b) Rabindranath Tagore

(c) Natesa Sastri

(d) Abanindranath Tagore

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important MCQs Chapter 3

1.Who was Sir Henry Morton Stanley?

(a) Journalist

(b) Author

(c) Scientist

(d) Industrialist

Where was Chutney music popular?

(a) Fiji

(b) Guyana

(c) Trinidad

(d) Both (b) and (c)

Which disease spread like wild fire in Africa in the 1890’s?

(a) Rinderpest

(b) Small pox

(c) Pneumonia

(d) None of these

Which was the fabled city of gold?

(a) Peru

(b) Mexico

(c) El Dorado

(d) Spain

Who used “assembly line of production”?

Who used "assembly line of production"?

6. Ottoman Turkey was part of ________ blocs during first world war

Central powers Ttipple alliance NATO Allies

7. Russia was part of ________blocs during first world war

Central powers Allies Axis powers None of the above

8. __________economic process started after the decline of Bretten woods Institutions.

Emergence of MNC’s Globalisation process Flow of the capital None of the above

9. International trade is mainly controlled by ________

USA Japan Britain MNC’s

10. The Brettenwoods institutions benefitted to ________Powers of the world.

US and western powers African countries Asian countries China and USSR

11. What did ‘indentured labour’ mean ?

(a) Cheap Labour

(b) Free Labour

(c) Bonded Labour

(d) None of these

Mention the two Asian countries that were counted among the world richest countries until the 18th century.

(a) China & India

(b) Mongolia & UAE

(c) India & Japan

(d) China & Japan

Britain was part of which military bloc during second world war

Axis powers Allies Central powers None of the above

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important MCQs Chapter 4

The expansion of railways boosted which of the following industries?

a) Cotton and Metal

b) Iron and steel

c)Mining

d) Wooden

What’s the Illustrated London News?

a) Book

b) Magazine

c) Newspaper

d) None

During which period the earliest factory came up in England?

a) 1760s

b) 1730s

c) 1600s

d) 1740s

The most dynamic industries in Britain were said to be of

a) Cotton

b) Metal

c) Coal

d) Cotton and Metal

5. Who was the producer of the music book having a picture on the counter page entitled, Dawn of the Century?

a) E.T. Paull

b) Jefferson

c) Elizabeth Paul

d) Graham Bell

The first spinning and weaving mill of Madras began production in

a) By 1784

b) By 1874

c)By 1866

d) By 1854

In which year James Watt got a patent for the steam engine?

a) 1760

b) 1781

c) 1784

d) 1789

Who was the author of “Comers and Goers”?

a) Michael Wolf

b) Raphael Samuel

c) Henry Cook

d) None

Which part of the world is represented by Aladdin?

a) West

b) Orient

c) North

d) South

Which of the following is in the center of the picture?

a) A Goddess like figure

b) A God like figure

c) Sun

d) Moon

CBSE Class 10 Social Science History Important MCQs Chapter 5

A fuller’s job is to

(a) pick up wool

(b) sort wool according to its fibre

(c) gather cloth by pleating

(d) carry wool to the spinner

Which War caused new problems for Indian weavers?

(a) The American Civil War

(b) First world war

(c) Second world war

(d) None of these

What was the reason behind new merchants not set up business in the towns in Europe?

(a) The rules became barrier

(b) Scarcity of product to start any business

(c) The powerful trade guilds and urban crafts made it difficult

(d) None of these

Why did the weavers suffer from a problem of raw cotton?

(a) The cotton crop perished

(b) Raw cotton exports increased

(c) Local markets shrank

(d) Export market collapsed

Who set up the first Indian Jute Mill in Calcutta?

(a) G.D. Birla

(b) Seth Hukumchand

(c) Jamsetjee Nusserwanjee Tata

(d) Dwarkanath Tagore

Who produced the music book Dawn of the Century?

(a) New Comen

(b) James Watt

(c) E. T. Paul

(d) None of these

What do you mean by Carding?

(a) In spinning

(b) In weaving

(c) In which cotton or wool fibres are prepared for spinning

(d) In which finishing of cloth is done

Which of the following countries faced labour shortage in the nineteenth century?

(a) America

(b) Britain

(c) France

(d) Germany

By late 19th century why did the British manufacturers print calendars for advertisements?

(a) Indian people were fond of using calendars in their houses.

(b) Unlike newspapers and magazines, calendars were used even by people who did not know how to read or write.

(c) It was cheaper to advertise goods through calendars.

(d) It used to add beauty to the room.

When did the export of Indian yarn to China decline?

(a) 1906

(b) 1910

(c) 1915

(d) 1902

