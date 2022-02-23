CBSE Board Exam 2022: Class 10 Social Science 2 Marks Questions Set for Term 2 Exam; Important for Last Minute Revision

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022: Meet our Jury!

Important 2 marks questions for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022 can be downloaded from here. The chapter-wise questions are best to revise important concepts and score high marks in exam.

Created On: Feb 23, 2022 10:32 IST
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important 2 Marks Questions
CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important 2 Marks Questions

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam: Check important very short answer type questions to prepare for CBSE Class 10 Social Science Term 2 Exam 2022. The set of questions provided here is best to prepare the 2 marks questions from all chapters of Class 10 Social Science. These questions have been prepared by the examination experts. Students can easily download all questions in  PDF format and revise them to score maximum marks in their Social Science exam.

Check CBSE Class 10 Social Science Important 2 Marks Questions below:

Chapter - Nationalism in India

  1. What was the Rowlatt Act?
  2. Why was the Khilafat movement started?
  3. What was the main reason to withdraw the Non-cooperation Movement?
  4. Explain the idea of Satyagraha according to Gandhiji.
  5. Explain any two facts about the new economic situation created in India by the First World War.

Chapter - Manufacturing Industries

  1. Agriculture’ and ‘industry’ are complimentary to each other.” Explain
  2. Why is least cost known as decision making factor for an ideal location of an industry?
  3. Write the basic inputs of Iron and Steel industry.
  4. What are agglomeration economies?
  5. Why do our industries need to be more efficient and competitive in the present day of globalization?

Chapter - Life Lines of National Economy

  1. 'Efficient means of transport are pre-requisites for fast development.’ Express your views in favour of this statement.
  2. How are the means of transport and communication complementary to each other? Explain with three examples.
  3. What is the significance of the border roads?
  4. What is the difference between personal communication and mass communication?
  5. What are the problems faced by Indian Railways?

Download all the chapter-wise question from the following link:

