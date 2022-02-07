CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus 2022: Check Chapters & Topics not to be Evaluated in Term 2 Exam; Download Reduced Syllabus

Check CBSE Class 10 English Deleted Syllabus to know the names of chapters and topics that will not be assessed in the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022. Get here the link o download the reduced syllabus.

CBSE Class 10 Deleted Syllabus 2021-2022: CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022 is scheduled to be held in March-April 2022. This examinations will be of descriptive type unlike the Term 1 that contained MCQs only. Only 50% syllabus will be considered for the Term 2 Exam. Now, along with the revised syllabus, students should also be aware of the deleted portion of the syllabus so that they do not read the removed topics from the Textbooks.

In this article, you will get to know the deleted chapters and topics for the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022. The chapters and topics mentioned below are those that were not covered in Term 1 and now will not be considered for Term 2 Exam as well. So, you need not to prepare them for the upcoming CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022.

Check below deleted topics from CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22:

Section Deleted Portion Grammar 1. Use of Passive Voice 2. Clauses : Noun clauses

Adverb Clauses

Relative clauses 3. Prepositions Literature First Flight Textbook Prose 1. Mijbil the Otter Poems 1. How to tell Wild animals 2. The Trees 3. Fog 4. For Anne Gregory Footprints without Feet (Supplementary Reader) 1. The Midnight visitor 2. A Question of Trust 3. The Book that saved the Earth

You can also check below the section-wise weightage that will be followed in the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022:

CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Exam 2022: Section-wise Weightage

Section Marks Reading 10 Writing & Grammar 10 Literature 20 Total 40

You can check the complete list of topics and chapters to be prepared for the three sections of English Term 2 papers from the reduced syllabus. The link to download the CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 Syllabus is given below. Check you syllabus thoroughly and know all important examination details to make preparations in the right way.

Download CBSE Class 10 English Syllabus for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 English (Language & Literature) Term 2 Question Paper Pattern 2022

CBSE Class 10 English Question Paper in Term 2 Exam will have descriptive type questions. The pattern of the paper will be as follows:

1.The question paper will have 7 questions in all.

2.These questions will be divided into three sections:

Section A (Reading): Q. No. 1 and 2 based on unseen passages

Section B (Writing & Grammar): Q. No. 3-5

Section C (Literature): Q. No. 6 and 7 based on main textbook and supplementary reader

3.All questions in the paper will be compulsory. However, internal choices will be provided in some questions.

To check the format and marking scheme of questions, check and practice the CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper. Download it from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 English Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022

