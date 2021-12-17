CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course A Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Rationalised Syllabus 2021-2022 (Term 2) for Hindi A subject is provided here in PDF. This syllabus includes details of the chapters and topics to be prepared for term 2 exam along with the outline of the theory paper for CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Exam.

CBSE Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: With the termination of CBSE Class 10 Term 1 Exam 2021, all the class 10 students have started focusing on the Term 2 curriculum. This is the right time to cover the remaining syllabus effectively so that students can get enough time for revision before the CBSE Term 2 Exam 2022. In this article, you will get the CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Term 2 Syllabus. This syllabus has all important details of curriculum and examination pattern for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Board Exam 2022. CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Syllabus can be downloaded from here in PDF.

Check below the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2021-22 (Term 2):

This syllabus can be downloaded from the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam will have question paper including subjective type questions. The question paper will be of 40 marks and will have questions of different formats like case-based/ situation based, open ended- short answer/ long answer type, etc. To do well in their term to exam, students need to have complete knowledge of the revised CBSE Syllabus and read the Class 10 Hindi NCERT Books thoroughly. We have provided below the link to get access to the latest NCERT Book and download all chapters in PDF format: