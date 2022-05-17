How to Write CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Paper Perfectly? Check Expert Tips with Important Resources for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 students must take a look at these important tips to write their Hindi paper in a way to score full marks. Check important questions, formats and sample papers for last minute revision below.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Exam Day Tips 2022: CBSE class 10th students will write their Hindi exam tomorrow, on May 18, 2022. Generally, students don't pay much attention to Hindi preparations while concentrating on other major subjects like Maths, Science and Social Sciences. Then, students try to mug up everything right before the exam. Hindi being one of the important subjects contributes to the final score of a student in class 10, therefore students must practice the subject hard to score well in its paper. Here are some of the most important tips to write the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Paper perfectly. Along with the expert tips, you can also check below the important resources that would be of great help in the last minute revision of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Syllabus (Both A & B).

Check the paper pattern beforehand

In CBSE Class 10 Term 2 board Exam, both Hindi (Course A) and Hindi (Course B) papers will be of 40 marks. The question paper pattern will be as follows:

Question paper format for Hindi A

In CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Paper, 7 questions will be asked for 40 marks. These questions will be divided into two sections.

Section A (Textbooks) - 20 Marks Q. No. 1 (from Kshitij Gadya Khand) 4 questions of 2 marks each Q. No. 2 (from Kshitij Kavya Khand) 3 questions of 2 marks each Q. No. 3 (from Kritika Book) 2 questions of 3 marks each Section B (Writing) - 20 Marks Q. No. 4 (Anuched Lekhan) 5 marks Q. No. 5 (Patra Lekhan) 5 marks Q. No. 6 (Vigyapan Lekhan) 2 questions of 2.5 marks each Q. No. 7 (Sandesh Lekhan) 2 questions of 2.5 marks each

To check the paper pattern along with marks distribution, check the following link:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Paper Pattern 2022 with Format of Questions and Weightage Distribution

Question paper format for Hindi B

In CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Term 2 Paper, there will be 8 questions divided into two sections.

Section A (Textbooks) - 14 Marks Q. No. 1 (short questions from Sparsh book) 2 questions of 2 marks each Q. No. 2 (long questions from Sparsh book) 1 question of 4 marks Q. No. 3 (questions from Sanchayan book) 2 questions of 3 marks each Section B (Writing) - 26 Marks Q. No. 4 (Anuched Lekhan) 6 marks Q. No. 5 (Patra Lekhan) 5 marks Q. No. 6 (Soochna Lekhan) 2 questions of 2.5 marks each Q. No. 7 (Vigyapan Lekhan) 2 questions of 2.5 marks each Q. No. 8 (Laghu Katha Lekhan) 5 marks

Read only NCERT for Section A

In this section questions are asked from the textbooks prescribed for Hindi A and Hindi B. Reading NCERT books thoroughly would be enough to score good marks in this part of the paper. Literature can be the toughest section to attempt if not prepared properly. Therefore, make sure you know the NCERT chapters thoroughly and keep the following points in mind.

Learn the name of the authors of all chapters

Learn the titles of all poems prescribed for term 2

Understand the poems well so that you can write answers for questions related to the prose without difficulty.

Answers to all questions must be well structured with an introduction and conclusion.

Section B requires practice and knowledge of correct formats

Getting a good score in this section is entirely based on your writing skills and knowledge of format. There will be questions on paragraph, letter, message or note writing. There is a specific format to write each which students must be familiar with. Some important points to remember while attempting the writing section include:

Thoughts and ideas used must be logical and forceful.

Language used must be simple, clear and effective.

Remember correct format for each specific question.

Write the content in neat handwriting.

Take special care of the word limit while attempting a question in Section B.

For advertisement writing, use colors to make it look attractive. Do not forget to write an attractive slogan.

You can check the following links to know the right formats and important points to consider while attempting questions in Writing Section of CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Paper:

A screenshot of a CBSE Class 10 Topper's Hindi Answer Sheet is shown below for reference on how to write a letter in CBSE Board Exams to get a perfect score.

Attempt the section first that you are more comfortable with

In the CBSE Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Exam 2022, both sections carry almost equal weightage and are going to take equal time for attempting. Thus, you can start with any section first. But make sure that you attempt all the questions given in one section at the same time. This would reduce the chances of missing a question and allow you to write your paper in a systematic manner. Give equal time to each section, i.e., 50-55 minutes for Section A and the same for Section B. Keep 10-15 minutes for revising the answers in last.

