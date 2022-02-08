CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022: Download in PDF, Check Answers & Marking Scheme

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Sample Paper 2022 is available here with Marking Scheme cum Solution of the paper. Practice the sample paper for maximum marks in CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper 2022: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE released the CBSE Class 10 term 2 sample papers along with the marking scheme. The board has released these sample papers to help students prepare for the CBSE Term 2 Board Exam that is scheduled for March-April 2022. The CBSE sample papers are perfect for exam preparations as these give students an idea of what to expect in the actual board exams. Since Hindi B is one of those subjects in which students get confused about what to study and what not, sample papers will help them get over the stressful situation and prepare in an organised manner for their exam.

We have provided below the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Sample Paper for the Term 2 Exam 2022. Along with the sample paper, CBSE marking scheme is also made available so that students can check the correct answers for self evaluation. They can also understand the step-wise marks allotment scheme that is followed in the CBSE Board Exam evaluation process. Download both the CBSE sample paper and marking scheme for Class 10 Hindi B in PDF below.

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi B (085) Sample Question Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022:

Maximum Marks: 40

Time Allowed: 2 Hours

General Instructions:

1.The question paper contains 8 questions divided into two sections.

2.Section A has 3 questions based on textbooks Sparsh Part 2 and Sanchayan Part 2.

3.Section B has 5 questions on writing skills.

4.All questions are compulsory. However, internal choices are provided in some questions.

Download the full sample paper with marking scheme from the links mentioned below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Term 2 Sample Paper Marking Scheme

