CBSE Class 10 Hindi Course B Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22: Download Revised Syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Syllabus 2021-22 for the Term 2 Exam is provided here for download in PDF. This syllabus has all details of the curriculum and examination pattern for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Term 2 Exam 2022.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus of Hindi Course B subjects is available in this article. This syllabus includes the chapters and topics that were not covered in term 1 of the current academic session. All class 10 students who have opted for Hindi Course B as their second language must analyse this revised syllabus and prepare for their final term exam according to the course structure mentioned in the syllabus. The CBSE Class 10 Hindi B Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 can be downloaded from here in PDF.

CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Syllabus 2021-22 (All Subjects)

This syllabus can be downloaded from the following link:

Class 10 Hindi Course B Term 2 Exam 2022 will have subjective type questions. It will be a 40 marks paper of 2 hours duration. The remaining 10 marks out of the total 50 marks of term 2 examination will be computed from the internal assessment. Final result will be calculated based on the marks obtained in Term 1 and Term 2.

Read Latest NCERT Class 10 Hindi Books for Term 2 Exam Preparations

CBSE Class 10 Board Exams are generally centred around the NCERT content. Mostly the questions asked in the CBSE question papers are based on the concepts and facts mentioned in the latest NCERT books. We have provided below the link to download the latest NCERT Book of Class 10 Hindi that can be saved in PDF and used as and when required.

Students of CBS Class 10 can also get access to the most important resources that will be helpful for the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam preparations. Important questions, latest NCERT Book with Solutions, previous years’ question papers, NCERT Exemplar Solutions, sample papers, etc. are collated in the form of an all-in-one package that will help you score the desired marks in the CBSE Class 10 Term 2 Exam 2022. Check the CBSE Class 10 Study Material from the following link: