CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Paper Pattern 2022: Check Question Paper Blueprint, Weightage Distribution for Effective Exam Preparation

CBSE Class 10 Hindi (Course A) Exam Pattern for Term 2 is explained below. Check the question paper blueprint for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam 2022 along with the weightage of questions from the Hindi textbooks Kshitij and Kritika.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam Pattern 2022 (Term 2): CBSE Class 10 students must be busy with their final preparations for the upcoming Term 2 Board Exams. Those who are having trouble or shortage of time in preparing the Hindi subject must take a look at this article as we are mentioning some of the very important information regarding the question paper and weightage distribution. Students can check below the paper pattern for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam 2022 in detail. We have explained the expected blueprint of paper to help students know the number and format of questions to be asked in the upcoming Hindi A exam. They will also know how many questions of how many marks be accessed from here. We have also provided here links to important resources that will make the Hindi exam preparations much easy and sorted for students.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Exam 2022 will of total 50 marks wherein Theory Paper will be conducted for 40 Marks and the rest 10 marks will be assigned on the basis of internal assessment.

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Theory Paper - 40 Marks CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Internal Assessment - 10 Marks

The format of the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Paper will be as follows:

(i) There will be total 7 questions divided into two sections - A & B.

(ii) All questions would be compulsory. However, internal choices would be provided in some of the questions.

(iii) Section A (Textbooks): 20 Marks

Short Answer Type Questions (I) - 4 questions of 2 marks each.

Q1. Short Answer Type Questions - I (from Kshitij Gadya Khand) - 4 questions of 2 marks each.

Q2. Short Answer Type Questions - I (from Kshitij Padya Khand) - 3 questions (out of 4) of 2 marks each.

Q3. Short Answer Type Questions - II (from Kritika Textbook) - 2 questions (out of 3) of 3 marks each.

(iv) Section B (Writing): 20 Marks

Q4. Pragrapgh Writing (Anuched Lekhan) - 5 Marks

Q5. Letter Writing (Patra Lekhan) - 5 Marks

Q6. Advertisement writing (Vigyapan Lekhan) - 2 questions of 2.5 marks each

Q7. Message writing (Sandesh Lekhan) - 2 questions of 2.5 marks each

All questions in the Section - B will have internal choices.

(v) Time Period: 2 Hours

(vi) Maximum Marks: 40 Marks

Weightage distribution across textbooks 'Kshitij' & 'Kritika'

Check below the number and weightage of questions that are expected to be asked from the Class 10 Hindi Textbooks ' Kshitij Part -2' and 'Kritika Part - 2':

Chapters prescribed for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam 2022

Below is given the list of chapters from both the reader and supplementary textbooks that are to be prepared for the CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam 2022:

Internal Assessment for CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam 2022

The internal assessment for term 2 will be conducted on the basis of the following components:

Periodic Assessment 3 Marks Multiple Assessments 2 Marks Portfolio 2 Marks Listening and Speaking Skills 3 Marks

All the above elements would give students an idea of the extent to which they have to prepare for both the literature and writing sections and how much they could score from their internal assessments. Thus, all these would be enough to make the properly planned preparations for their upcoming board exam so that they can score phenomenal in their CBSE Class 10 Board Exams.

