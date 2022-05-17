Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Board Exam 2022 (Term 2) - Check Important Questions from Textbook for Last Minute Revision

CBSE Class 10 students must practice the important questions provided below to score well in the literature part of tomorrow's CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam 2022. These questions are suggested by the exam experts.

Created On: May 17, 2022 11:37 IST
Modified On: May 17, 2022 11:37 IST
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Important Textbook Questions for Term 2 Exam
CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Important Textbook Questions for Term 2 Exam

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Important Questions Term 2: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will conduct the Class 10 Hindi paper tomorrow under the ongoing CBSE Board Exam Term 2 (2021-22). The board will organise the examination for both options offered for the language subject - Hindi (Course A) and Hindi (Course B). Students must be looking for some valuable questions from literature to revise in the last minute before the exam. Here, we have brought you the important questions for Hindi A paper which will be helpful in quick and effective revision. These questions are from the Hindi textbooks - Kshitij Part - 2 and Kritika Part - 2. You will get here the questions based on the 'Gadya Khand' and 'Kavya Khand' from Kshitij Book and questions from chapters given in Kritika book. Students must practice all the questions provided below if they want to score full marks in tomorrow's Class 10 Hindi Term 2 Exam.

New! CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Solved Sample Paper by Experts for Last Minute Revision (Term 2)

Check CBSE Class 10 Hindi Important Questions below:

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Questions from Kshitij Book - Gadya Khand

 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Questions from Kshitij Book - Kavya Khand

 

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Questions from Kritika Book

 

Students should also check the article links mentioned below to access the most useful resources for the last minute revision before CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Term 2 Exam. All these resources have been put together by the exam experts.  

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Practice Paper for Term 2 Exam 2022 (Based on CBSE Sample Paper)

CBSE Class 10 Hindi A Question Paper Blueprint & Marking Scheme for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Paragraph Writing Format & Important Examples for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Letter Writing Format & Important Examples for Term 2 Exam 2022

CBSE Class 10 Hindi Message Writing Format & Important Examples for Term 2 Exam 2022

 

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

8 + 5 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.