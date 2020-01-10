CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2019 with Answer Hints

CBSE Class 10 Social Science question paper of board exam 2019 is provided here for students who will appear for the Board Exam 2020. This CBSE question paper will help students to know important questions and topics which they need to prepare for board exam. We also collected the feedback from students regarding the difficulty level and nature of question paper in Board Exam 2019. This feedback and analysis will be useful to make your preparation plans for the upcoming board examinations.

Students who appeared for Social Science paper while sharing their feedback said that the paper was quite easy with most of questions from NCERT book. You can watch their feedback by clicking on the link provided below:

In this article, we are providing the complete question paper of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Exam 2019.

Pattern of CBSE Class 10 Social Science Paper 2019 was as follows:

Question paper had total 26 questions

Question number 1 to 7 were of 1 marks each.

Question number 8 to 18 were of 3 marks each.

Question number 19 to 25 were of 5 marks each.

Question number 26 A - History Map of 2 marks

Question number 26 B - Geography Map of 3 marks

Total Marks: 80

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Question Paper 2019

Section – A

1. Interpret the concept of ‘liberalisation’ in the field of economic sphere during the nineteenth century in Europe.

OR

Interpret the contribution of French in the economics development of Mekong delta region.

2. How had hand printing technology introduced in Japan?

OR

How had translation process of novels into regional languages helped to spread their popularity?

3. How is over irrigation responsible for land degradation in Punjab?

OR

How is cement industry responsible for land degradation?

4. How can democratic reforms be carried out by political conscious citizens?

5. What may be a goal of landless rural labourers regarding their income?

OR

What may be a goal of prosperous farmer of Punjab?

6. Distinguish between ‘primary’ and ‘secondary’ sectors.

7. Why do banks or lenders demand collateral against loans?

Section – B

8. How had Napoleonic code exported to the regions under French control? Explain with examples.

OR

Explain with examples the three barriers that are responsible to economic growth in Vietnam.

9. How had the Imperial State in China been the major producer of printed material for a long time? Explain with examples.

OR

How had novels been easily available to the masses in Europe during nineteenth century? Explain with examples.

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Marking Scheme of Board Exam 2019 has also been released. CBSE marking scheme mentions the suggestive answers and the pattern of marks distribution across all questions. Download the CBSE Social Science Marking Scheme form the link provided below:

Check revised pattern of CBSE Class 10 Social Science paper for board exam 2020

CBSE has changed the pattern of examination pattern for class 10 Social Science subject. According to the latest pattern, question paper will have more number of objective type questions with increase in total number of questions in paper from 26 to 35. Expected structure of question paper for board exam 2020 is as follows:

The question paper will have total 35 questions.

Question number 1 to 20 will comprise of objective type questions carrying one mark each.

Question number 21 to 28 will be for 3 marks each. Answer of these questions should not exceed 80 words each.

Question number 29 to 34 will be for 5 marks each. Answer of these questions should not exceed 120 words each.

Question number 35 will be a map question of 6 marks with two parts – 35 a from History (2 marks) and 35b from Geography (4 marks).

To know the question paper format in detail, check below the CBSE sample paper released for Class 10 Social Science Exam 2020:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Sample Question Paper for Board Exam 2020

Also check the detailed examination pattern with blueprint and evaluation scheme from the link provided below:

CBSE Class 10 Social Science Examination Pattern 2020