CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Paper PDF

CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Urdu A sample question paper and marking scheme has been released by CBSE. The students preparing for the board exams in academic year 2022-23 can now use these to prepare for Urdu A (003) paper which is held for a total of 80 marks.

Urdu A is an optional language along with other Indian and foreign languages like Tamil, Rai, French, etc. Urdu A paper in CBSE Class 10 consists of Reading and Comprehension, Writing Skill, Grammar and Literature.

The time allotted to attempt the Urdu A paper is 3 hours.

Provided below is CBSE Class 10 Urdu ASample Paper 2022-23 in pdf, if you wish to download and print the same.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Sample Question Paper 2022-23

In addition to attempting the sample paper, it is also necessary to know your mistakes. Many times, we are not aware of small mistakes that can cost us a lot. You should use the marking scheme of the CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is given here.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 10 Urdu A Marking Scheme 2022-23

