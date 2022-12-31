CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2022-23 PDF Download (Updated): Check List of Experiments, Evaluation Scheme

Biology Practical Syllabus Class 12 2022 - 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education focuses on overall development of candidates in each stream. Thus, both written theory papers and practical exams are important for the candidates to score well. Hence, CBSE Class 12 Practicals and Project Work form an important part of the CBSE Class 12 Biology curriculum since practicals and investigatory projects together carry 30 marks toward the annual board examination score while the theory paper is conducted for 70 marks.
CBSE Class 12 practical examinations for the 2022-23 session is scheduled from January 2nd, 2023 to February 14th, 2023. Therefore, students must pay proper attention to the theory portions and practical and project work equally.
We have provided below the CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical and Project Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF. Go through the full syllabus and check the practical evaluation scheme and know the experiments and project work to be done in the current academic session.
Biology Practical Syllabus Class 12 2022 - 2023:
Check CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2022-2023 below:
BIOLOGY PRACTICALS
CBSE CLASS XII
Time allowed: 3 Hours
Max. Marks: 30
Evaluation Scheme
Marks
One Major Experiment 5
5
One Minor Experiment 2 & 3
4
Slide Preparation 1 & 4
5
Spotting
7
Practical Record + Viva Voce (Credit to the students’ work over the academic session may be given)
4
Investigatory Project and its
Project Record + Viva Voce (Credit to the students’ work over the academic session may be given)
5
TOTAL
30
- List of Experiments
- Prepare a temporary mount to observe pollen germination.
- Study the plant population density by quadrat method.
- Study the plant population frequency by quadrat method.
- Prepare a temporary mount of onion root tip to study mitosis.
- Isolate DNA from available plant material such as spinach, green pea seeds, papaya, etc.
- Study and observer the following (Spotting):
- Flowers adapted to pollination by different agencies (wind, insects, birds).
- Pollen germination on stigma through a permanent slide or scanning electron micrograph.
- Identification of stages of gamete development, i.e., T.S. of testis and T.S. of ovary through permanent slides (from grasshopper/mice).
- Meiosis in onion bud cell or grasshopper testis through permanent slides.
- T.S. of blastula through permanent slides (Mammalian).
- Mendelian inheritance using seeds of different colour/sizes of any plant.
- Prepared pedigree charts of any one of the genetic traits such as rolling of tongue, blood groups, ear lobes, widow's peak and colour blindness.
- Controlled pollination - emasculation, tagging and bagging.
- Common disease causing organisms like Ascaris, Entamoeba, Plasmodium, any fungus causing ringworm through permanent slides, models or virtual images or specimens. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause.
- Models specimen showing symbolic association in root modules of leguminous plants, Cuscuta on host, lichens.
- Flash cards models showing examples of homologous and analogous organs.
Practical Examination for Visually Impaired Students of Class XII
Evaluation Scheme
Time: 02 Hours
Max. Marks: 30
Topic
Marks
Identification/Familiarity with the apparatus
5
Written test (Based on given / prescribed practicals)
10
Practical Records
5
Viva
10
TOTAL
30
General Guidelines
- The practical examination will be of two hour duration. A separate list of ten experiments is included here.
- The written examination in practicals for these students will be conducted at the time of practical examination of all other students.
- The written test will be of 30 minutes duration.
- The question paper given to the students should be legibly typed. It should contain a total
- of 15 practical skill based very short answer type questions. A student would be required to answer any 10 questions.
- A writer may be allowed to such students as per CBSE examination rules.
- All questions included in the question paper should be related to the listed practicals.
- Every question should require about two minutes to be answered.
- These students are also required to maintain a practical file. A student is expected to
record at least five of the listed experiments as per the specific instructions for each
subject. These practicals should be duly checked and signed by the internal examiner.
- The format of writing any experiment in the practical file should include aim, apparatus required, simple theory, procedure, related practical skills, precautions etc.
- Questions may be generated jointly by the external/internal examiners and used for
assessment.
- The viva questions may include questions based on basic theory / principle / concept, apparatus / materials / chemicals required, procedure, precautions, sources of error etc.
Class XII
- Items for Identification/ familiarity with the apparatus for assessment in practicals
(All experiments) Beaker, flask, petriplates, soil from different sites - sandy, clayey, loamy,
small potted plants, aluminium foil, paint brush, test tubes, starch solution, iodine, ice cubes,
Bunsen burner/spirit lamp/water bath, large flowers, Maize inflorescence, model of
developmental stages highlighting morula and blastula of frog, beads/seeds of different
shapes/size/texture Ascaris, Cactus/Opuntia(model).
- List of Practicals
- Study of flowers adapted to pollination by different agencies (wind, insects).
- Identification of T.S of morula or blastula of frog (Model).
- Study of Mendelian inheritance pattern using beads/seeds of different sizes/texture.
- Preparation of pedigree charts of genetic traits such as rolling of tongue, colour blindness.
- Study of emasculation, tagging and bagging by trying out an exercise on controlled pollination.
- Identify common disease causing organisms like Ascaris (model)and learn some Common symptoms of the disease that they cause.
- Comment upon the morphological adaptations of plants found in xerophytic conditions.
Note: The above practicals may be carried out in an experiential manner rather than recording observations.
CBSE Class 12 Biology Practicals: Prescribed Books
- Biology, Class-XII, Published by NCERT
- Other related books and manuals brought out by NCERT (consider multimedia also)
- Biology Supplementary Material (Revised). Available on CBSE website.
Download CBSE Class 12 Biology Practicals Syllabus 2022-23 in PDF