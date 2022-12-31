CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2022-23 PDF Download (Updated): Check List of Experiments, Evaluation Scheme

Biology Practical Syllabus Class 12 2022 - 2023: Check CBSE Practical Syllabus for Class 12 Biology for the 2022-2023 Session. Practical exams for CBSE class 12th are scheduled from January 02, 2023. Download here the list of experiments and projects along with the evaluation scheme for the current academic session.

Check CBSE Practical Syllabus for Class 12 Biology for the 2022-2023 Session Practical exams scheduled from January 02, 2023.

Biology Practical Syllabus Class 12 2022 - 2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education focuses on overall development of candidates in each stream. Thus, both written theory papers and practical exams are important for the candidates to score well. Hence, CBSE Class 12 Practicals and Project Work form an important part of the CBSE Class 12 Biology curriculum since practicals and investigatory projects together carry 30 marks toward the annual board examination score while the theory paper is conducted for 70 marks.

CBSE Class 12 practical examinations for the 2022-23 session is scheduled from January 2nd, 2023 to February 14th, 2023. Therefore, students must pay proper attention to the theory portions and practical and project work equally.

We have provided below the CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical and Project Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF. Go through the full syllabus and check the practical evaluation scheme and know the experiments and project work to be done in the current academic session.

Biology Practical Syllabus Class 12 2022 - 2023:

Check CBSE Class 12 Biology Practical Syllabus 2022-2023 below:

BIOLOGY PRACTICALS

CBSE CLASS XII

Time allowed: 3 Hours

Max. Marks: 30

Evaluation Scheme Marks One Major Experiment 5 5 One Minor Experiment 2 & 3 4 Slide Preparation 1 & 4 5 Spotting 7 Practical Record + Viva Voce (Credit to the students’ work over the academic session may be given) 4 Investigatory Project and its Project Record + Viva Voce (Credit to the students’ work over the academic session may be given) 5 TOTAL 30

List of Experiments Prepare a temporary mount to observe pollen germination. Study the plant population density by quadrat method. Study the plant population frequency by quadrat method. Prepare a temporary mount of onion root tip to study mitosis. Isolate DNA from available plant material such as spinach, green pea seeds, papaya, etc. Study and observer the following (Spotting): Flowers adapted to pollination by different agencies (wind, insects, birds). Pollen germination on stigma through a permanent slide or scanning electron micrograph. Identification of stages of gamete development, i.e., T.S. of testis and T.S. of ovary through permanent slides (from grasshopper/mice). Meiosis in onion bud cell or grasshopper testis through permanent slides. T.S. of blastula through permanent slides (Mammalian). Mendelian inheritance using seeds of different colour/sizes of any plant. Prepared pedigree charts of any one of the genetic traits such as rolling of tongue, blood groups, ear lobes, widow's peak and colour blindness. Controlled pollination - emasculation, tagging and bagging. Common disease causing organisms like Ascaris, Entamoeba, Plasmodium, any fungus causing ringworm through permanent slides, models or virtual images or specimens. Comment on symptoms of diseases that they cause. Models specimen showing symbolic association in root modules of leguminous plants, Cuscuta on host, lichens. Flash cards models showing examples of homologous and analogous organs.

Practical Examination for Visually Impaired Students of Class XII

Evaluation Scheme

Time: 02 Hours

Max. Marks: 30

Topic Marks Identification/Familiarity with the apparatus 5 Written test (Based on given / prescribed practicals) 10 Practical Records 5 Viva 10 TOTAL 30

General Guidelines

The practical examination will be of two hour duration. A separate list of ten experiments is included here.

The written examination in practicals for these students will be conducted at the time of practical examination of all other students.

The written test will be of 30 minutes duration.

The question paper given to the students should be legibly typed. It should contain a total

of 15 practical skill based very short answer type questions. A student would be required to answer any 10 questions.

A writer may be allowed to such students as per CBSE examination rules.

All questions included in the question paper should be related to the listed practicals.

Every question should require about two minutes to be answered.

These students are also required to maintain a practical file. A student is expected to

record at least five of the listed experiments as per the specific instructions for each

subject. These practicals should be duly checked and signed by the internal examiner.

The format of writing any experiment in the practical file should include aim, apparatus required, simple theory, procedure, related practical skills, precautions etc.

Questions may be generated jointly by the external/internal examiners and used for

assessment.

The viva questions may include questions based on basic theory / principle / concept, apparatus / materials / chemicals required, procedure, precautions, sources of error etc.

Class XII

Items for Identification/ familiarity with the apparatus for assessment in practicals

(All experiments) Beaker, flask, petriplates, soil from different sites - sandy, clayey, loamy,

small potted plants, aluminium foil, paint brush, test tubes, starch solution, iodine, ice cubes,

Bunsen burner/spirit lamp/water bath, large flowers, Maize inflorescence, model of

developmental stages highlighting morula and blastula of frog, beads/seeds of different

shapes/size/texture Ascaris, Cactus/Opuntia(model).

List of Practicals Study of flowers adapted to pollination by different agencies (wind, insects). Identification of T.S of morula or blastula of frog (Model). Study of Mendelian inheritance pattern using beads/seeds of different sizes/texture. Preparation of pedigree charts of genetic traits such as rolling of tongue, colour blindness. Study of emasculation, tagging and bagging by trying out an exercise on controlled pollination. Identify common disease causing organisms like Ascaris (model)and learn some Common symptoms of the disease that they cause. Comment upon the morphological adaptations of plants found in xerophytic conditions.

Note: The above practicals may be carried out in an experiential manner rather than recording observations.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Practicals: Prescribed Books