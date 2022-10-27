CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: How many chapters deleted?

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: How many chapters got deleted from the latest 2022-23 Psychology syllabus? Read this article to find the complete list.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Central Board of Secondary Education introduces Psychology as an elective subject at the higher secondary level with its emphasis on the complex nature of behavioural processes. In simpler terms, students are discouraged from associating behaviour with simple cause-effect thinking. Rather they are encouraged to perceive human behaviours and expressions in its raw and complex form of both art and science. This course enables the students to have basic ideas of the principles and methods of this subject which will help them to pursue this field in college and university level.

For the 2022-23 academic session, CBSE Board has altered the Psychology syllabus to help the students move in sync with the dynamic world of Psychological Studies.

In this article, we are going to cover what all has been deleted from the CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus in a unit-wise format. Using this list, you will be able to have a clear picture of what and what not to study as you prepare for your upcoming board examinations.

The list has been prepared by comparing the annual syllabus of Psychology for class 12 2019-20 and the current syllabus for 2022-23.

You can also DOWNLOAD CBSE class 12 Psychology syllabus 2022-23 for using later on.

The updated course structure for 2022-23 is:

Units Topics Marks I Variations in Psychological Attributes 13 II Self and Personality 13 III Meeting Life Challenges 9 IV Psychological Disorders 12 V Therapeutic Approaches 9 VI Attitude and Social Cognition 8 VII Social Influence and Group Processes 6 Total 70

The old course structure is also given here to help you compare:

Units Topics Marks I Variations in Psychological Attributes 9 II Self and Personality 10 III Meeting Life Challenges 7 IV Psychological Disorders 10 V Therapeutic Approaches 7 VI Attitude and Social Cognition 8 VII Social Influence and Group Processes 7 VIII Psychology and Life 6 IX Developing Psychological Skills 6 Total 70

Let us now dive right into the deleted course content for 2022-23 session:

UNIT DELETED TOPIC VIII Psychology and Life Whole chapter deleted IX Developing Psychological Skills Whole chapter deleted V Therapeutic Approaches Psychodynamic Therapy Biomedical Therapy VI Attitude and Social Cognition 7. Social Cognition 8. Schemas and Stereotypes 9. Impression Formation and Explaining 10. Behaviour of Others through Attributions Impression Formation Attribution of Causality 11. Behaviour in the Presence of Others 12. Pro-social Behaviour Factors Affecting Pro-social Behaviour VII Social Influence and Group Processes 5. Conformity, Compliance and Obedience 6. Cooperation and Competition Determinants of Cooperation and Competition 7. Social Identity 8. Intergroup Conflict: Nature and Causes 9. Conflict Resolution Strategies

These are the topics and chapters that are not to be evaluated during the board examination of CBSE Class 12th Psychology 2022-23.

Students can now focus on the updated syllabus. Practise and Revision will definitely fetch you top-class marks.

All the best!

