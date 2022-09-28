CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2022-23: Download Sample Question Paper and Marking Scheme PDF

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Question Paper 2022-23: Psychology Sample Question Paper for students appearing in CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022-23 has been released.

According to CBSE board’s last update, they would be conducting the Class 10 and 12 board examinations for the current academic year from 15th February.

“It’s what you learn after you know it all that counts.” Although this quote by Harry S. Truman quote holds true for all your learnings as you get ready for CBSE Class 12 board examinations and the life ahead of you, especially in Psychology, you cannot appear for exams without truly understanding its concepts.

As you prepare to appear for CBSE Class 12 Psychology board examinations you have to understand that Psychology is both a Science and an Art. It is a subject that requires deep understanding of its theories and concepts with intense practice to attempt the case study questions. Once you have grasped all the concepts well and practised answering the questions in the right way, you need not worry about any other part. You would definitely score well.

Using the sample paper, you can check for yourself if you are well prepared or not. You will be able to identify your weaknesses, confusion and also the strong points. Then using the marking scheme, you can make sure to work on your weaknesses.

The CBSE 12 Psychology Sample Question Paper has the general instructions for the students right in the beginning.

The general instructions provided in the beginning of the CBSE Class 12 Psychology (037) Sample Question Paper 2022-23 are as follows:

TIME - 3 HOURS

MAX. MARKS - 70

General Instructions:

All questions are compulsory except where internal choice has been given. Question Nos. 1 -18 in Section A carry 1 mark each. Question Nos. 19-23 in Section B are Very Short Answer Type-I questions carrying 2 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words. Question Nos. 24-27 in Section C are Short Answer Questions Type-II carrying 3 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 60 words. Question Nos. 28 - 31 in Section D are Long Answer Type I questions carrying 4 marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 120 words. Question No. 32 in Section E is a Long Answer Type II question carrying 6 marks. Answer to this question should not exceed 200 words. Question Nos. 33 – 36 in Section F are based on two cases given. Each case has two questions carrying two marks each. Answer to each question should not exceed 30 words.

1. Jasleen is high on critical thinking and can manipulate symbols to solve numerical problems. She is also high on the ability to understand one’s own feelings, motives and desires. Which of the following intelligences are displayed by Jasleen?



i. Spatial



ii. Logical-mathematical



iii. Interpersonal



iv. Intrapersonal



a. i and ii



b. ii and iii



c. i and iii



d. ii and iv



2. Ryan believes that he is very good at football. Therefore, he has a high ___ as far as sports is concerned.



a. Self -esteem



b. Self - efficacy



c. Self- motivation



d. Self- control



3. According to the behaviourists, personality of an individual is the result of ___.



a. Unconscious motives and conflicts



b. Response of an individual to the environment



c. Early childhood experiences



d. A relationship of the individual to her/his environment

4. Which of the following would a humanistic psychologist not use to explain an individual’s behaviour?



a. Innately good



b. Goal - directed and adaptive



c. Self - actualised



d. Balance among three competing forces



5. Which of the following are the dimensions of stress?



i. Intensity



ii. Duration



iii. Predictability



iv. Vulnerability



a. i , ii and iv



b. i, iii and iv



c. ii, iii and iv



d. i, ii and iii



6. Imran feels disappointed when he is not able to do everything perfectly, leading him to push himself to achieve unrealistically high standards. Identify the cause of his stress.

Social Pressure Conflict Frustration Internal Pressure

7. Sonali was questioned by her senior when her performance started to decline. She admitted that she was not eating regularly and her sleep was disturbed. Moreover, she could not concentrate on work and felt overburdened. Identify the effects of stress being indicated here.

Emotional Behavioural Cognitive Physiological

i and ii ii and iii iii and iv i and iv

8. Which of the following is/are true about psychological disorders in the middle ages?

Demonology and superstition were used as explanations of psychological disorders. Mental anguish and conflict were considered as reasons for psychological disorders. Disturbed interpersonal relationships were emphasised to explain mental disorders. There was emphasis on deinstitutionalisation for people with psychological disorders.

Only i is true. i and ii are true. Only iii is true. ii and iv are true.

9. While paying bills, Sanjana was suddenly overwhelmed by anxiety. Her heart pounded, she felt like she couldn’t breathe, and she became dizzy. This was most likely to be ______________ .

A panic attack A dissociative episode A manic episode A generalised anxiety episode

10. Brijesh, an accountant, went on a work trip and never returned home. Years later, he was found by a friend in another city, where he was working as a labourer. He was living with a new identity and had no memory of his past. Brijesh’s symptoms are indicative of ________.

Dissociative fugue Dissociative identity disorder Schizophrenia Depersonalisation

11. In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Mark the correct choice.

Assertion (A): The principle of reciprocal inhibition states that the presence of two mutually opposing forces at the same time will lead to the stronger force inhibiting the weaker one.

Reason (R): The principle of reciprocal inhibition is a procedure wherein the client learns to behave in a certain way by observing the behaviour of the therapist.

Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A). Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false. Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

12. Amit throws temper tantrums every time he goes to the market with his parents. He insists that they buy him a new toy every time. Identify the most suitable behavioural technique to modify this unwanted behaviour.

Token economy Aversive conditioning Differential reinforcement Systematic desensitisation

13. What is the chief benefit to the client in cognitive therapy?

Emotional insight is gained and the client is able to change his emotions towards the conflict. The client is able to change maladaptive behaviour to adaptive ones. The client is able to replace irrational thoughts with rational ones. The client is able to achieve personal growth which leads to understanding oneself.

14. In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Mark the correct choice.

Assertion (A): We assign causes to the behaviour shown in specific social situations. This process is called attribution.

Reason (R): We are also interested in why people behave in ways they do. Therefore, we assign a cause to a behaviour.

Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A). Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false. Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

15. Anna, the head girl of a school, gives more opportunities to the members of Red House than those of Blue or Green House. This is because she feels they are less capable. She even ignores the advice of her teachers to give equal opportunities to all the Houses. Which strategy will help in handling this prejudice?

Highlighting group identity rather than individual identity. Increasing her interaction with the members of all the Houses. Keeping the Red House members higher in power or status. Creating an environment for all the Houses to meet in a competitive rather than cooperative context.

16. Which one of the following is a feature of an attitude?

Centrality Behavioural Cognitive Affective

17. A working group was formed to organise the annual sports competition in a school. At a particular stage, there was a lot of conflict in the group. Identify this stage and the stage that is likely to follow it.

The group was at the storming stage followed by the norming stage. The group was at the norming stage followed by the forming stage. The group was at the storming stage followed by the performing stage. The group was at the forming stage followed by the norming stage.

18. In the following question, a statement of Assertion (A) is followed by a statement of Reason (R). Mark the correct choice.

Assertion (A): Situation and circumstances in which one is placed influence one’s behaviour.

Reason (R): The situational influences are so powerful that individuals with similar personality traits respond to them in almost the same ways.

Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, and Reason (R) is the correct explanation of Assertion (A). Both Assertion (A) and Reason (R) are true, but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A). Assertion (A) is true, but Reason (R) is false. Assertion (A) is false, but Reason (R) is true.

Section - B

19. Ivaan experiences distress and is constantly complaining of snakes crawling inside his stomach. Identify the disorder and the symptom that Ivaan is experiencing. Explain any one negative symptom of this disorder.

20. Fatima communicates her feelings and views clearly with confidence. She could say ‘no’ to a request or state an opinion without being self-conscious. Which life skill is she using? Suggest two more life skills that can help Fatima meet the challenges of life successfully.

OR

Resham has been overwhelmed by the quantum of work in her office. She has been advised some stress management techniques by her counsellor. What are the two techniques that you think would be helpful for her to manage stress?

21. State any two ethical standards that need to be practiced by professional psychotherapists.

22. Vinita holds a negative attitude towards individuals of a particular community. She avoids interacting or helping them in college. Identify and explain the behaviour being exhibited by Vinita.

23. Explain any two elements of a group structure.

Section - C

Short Answer Questions Type-II

24. Kirti is of average intelligence but is high on ability to appraise, express and regulate her emotions. Identify the intelligence that she exhibits and why it is receiving so much attention these days. Suggest some ways to enhance this kind of intelligence of students in schools.

25. Explain major depressive disorder. State the factors which predispose an individual to depression.

26. An attitude towards recycling and reuse needs to be encouraged to conserve the environment. Examine the factors that will influence attitude change towards this.

OR

An individual’s attitude may not always be exhibited through behaviour. When would there be consistency between attitude and behaviour? Explain.

27. Ananya had been trying to learn a new form of dance to win a competition. She decided to join a dance group which was also practicing the same dance form. Identify the reason for Ananya wanting to join the dance group. Explain some of the other reasons that make people join groups.

Section - D

28. Explain the role of assessment in understanding psychological attributes. Describe the key features of any two methods used for psychological assessment.

OR

Explain the term intelligence. Describe the PASS model of intelligence.

29. Mother Teresa believed that she had a mission to fulfil and did what came natural to her, loving others and serving them. Identify the trait being referred to here by Gordon Allport and how it affects a person's behaviour. Distinguish it from other traits given by him.

30. Individuals differ in the coping strategies that they use to deal with stressful situations. Justify this statement highlighting various coping strategies.

31. Shahid showed a reduction in symptoms after he received treatment for schizophrenia. He was sent to the rehabilitation centre to improve his quality of life. What steps would be taken in the rehabilitation centre to help him become a productive member of the community? Explain.

OR

Mukesh was given therapy that encouraged him to seek personal growth and actualise his potential. Based on these principles, explain the therapy that is being applied here.

Section - E

32. Describe Freud’s psychosexual stages of personality development.

OR

Explain the characteristics of indirect techniques that are used to assess personality. Describe any two such tests.

Section - F

Read the case and answer the questions that follow.

Malay, a student of class IX, was referred to a mental health clinic with complaints of stealing money, excessive lying, setting fire to household items, teasing young girls of the locality, and passing lewd remarks and making obscene gestures. The onset was about three years ago and has increased over the past eight months. Of late, he has started using alcohol and spending more time outdoors with friends of similar interest. School reports suggested gradual development of inappropriate behaviours such as openly defying rules in school, playing truant, instigating fellow students to pass silly remarks in class, disrespectful attitude towards elders ultimately resulting in frequent school absenteeism, mixing with local goons and excessive aggression. Further investigation revealed that family history is disturbed, relationship with father was extremely hostile and there were frequent conflicts amongst the family members. Birth and developmental milestones are normal.

33. Identify the disorder Malay is exhibiting. Distinguish it from Attention – Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD).

OR

The symptoms that Malay is exhibiting are different from the symptoms of Oppositional Defiant Disorder. Justify this statement.

34. How would the socio-cultural model help us to understand Malay’s disorder?

Read the case and answer the questions that follow.

Alfred Binet, in 1905, was requested by the French government to devise a method by which students who experienced difficulty in school could be identified. Binet and his colleague, Theodore Simon, began developing questions that focused on areas not explicitly taught in schools those days, such as memory, attention skills related to problem solving. Using these questions, Binet determined which were the ones that served as the best predictors of school success.

Binet quickly realised that some children were able to answer more advanced questions than older children were generally able to answer and vice versa. Based on this observation, Binet suggested the concept of mental age or a measure of intelligence based on the average abilities of children of a certain age group. This first intelligence test is referred to as the Binet-Simon Scale. He insisted that intelligence is influenced by many factors, it changes over time, and it can only be compared in children with similar backgrounds.

35. Identify the approach on which the Binet - Simon Intelligence Scale is based. Discuss its features.

36. ‘Binet quickly realised that some children were able to answer more advanced questions than older children were generally able to answer and vice versa’. Why do individuals differ in intelligence? Using examples, give reasons for your answer.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Question Paper 2022-23

The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format.

Click here to Download - CBSE Class 12 Psychology Marking Scheme 2022-23

When CBSE Class 12 Psychology Sample Paper 2022-23 is used along with marking scheme and previous year papers, students can ensure their best performance.

Stay tuned to Jagran Josh for more content related to CBSE Class 12 board exams 2022-23.