CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2022-23: Download The Revised Curriculum in PDF

Download CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2022-2023 in PDF. Check the revised syllabus on Jagran Josh to know the latest course structure and examination scheme for the 2022-2023 CBSE Class 12 board examination.

CBSE Class 12 Psychology Syllabus 2022-23 has been released for the current academic year. The board examinations are likely to commence from the coming month of February in 2023. The detailed date sheet is likely to be out in December. Students, this is the right time to start preparing for the board exam with the help of the syllabus.

With the help of the CBSE Class 12 Psychology, students will be able to appreciate human mind and behaviour in the context of their society and environment, the nature of psychological knowledge and its application to various aspects of life.

Below you will find the latest syllabus released by the board and the link to download it directly from Jagran Josh.

COURSE STRUCTURE

CLASS XII (2022-2023)

Theory Paper

3 Hours Marks: 70



COURSE CONTENT

UNIT 1: Variations in Psychological Attributes

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Individual Differences in Human Functioning

3. Assessment of Psychological Attributes

4. Intelligence

5. Psychometric Theories of Intelligence, Information Processing Theory: Planning, Attention-arousal and Simultaneous successive Model of Intelligence, Triarchic Theory of Intelligence; Theory of Multiple Intelligences.

6. Individual Differences in Intelligence

7. Culture and Intelligence

8. Emotional Intelligence

9. Special Abilities: Aptitude: Nature and Measurement

10.Creativity

UNIT 2: Self and Personality

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Self and Personality

3. Concept of Self

4. Cognitive and Behavioural aspects of Self

5. Culture and Self

6. Concept of Personality

7. Major Approaches to the Study of Personality

a. Type Approaches

b. Trait Approaches

c. Psychodynamic Approach and Post Freudian

Approaches

a. Behavioural Approach

b. Cultural Approach

c. Humanistic Approach

8. Assessment of Personality

a. Self-report Measures

b. Projective Techniques

c. Behavioural Analysis

UNIT 3: Meeting Life Challenges

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Nature, Types and Sources of Stress

3. Effects of Stress on Psychological Functioning and Health

a. Stress and Health

b. General Adaptation Syndrome

c. Stress and Immune System

d. Lifestyle

4. Coping with Stress

a. Stress Management Techniques

5. Promoting Positive Health and Well-being

a. Life Skills

b. Positive Health

UNIT 4: Psychological Disorders

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Concepts of Abnormality and Psychological Disorders

A. Historical Background

3. Classification of Psychological Disorders

4. Factors Underlying Abnormal Behaviour

5. Major Psychological Disorders

Anxiety Disorders

A. Obsessive-Compulsive and Related Disorders

B. Trauma-and Stressor-Related Disorders

C. Somatic Symptom and Related Disorders

D. Dissociative Disorders

E. Depressive Disorder

F. Bipolar and Related Disorders

G. Schizophrenia Spectrum and Other Psychotic Disorders

H. Neurodevelopmental Disorders

I. Disruptive, Impulse-Control and Conduct Disorders

J. Feeding and Eating Disorders

K. Substance Related and Addictive Disorders

UNIT 5: Therapeutic Approaches

The topics in this unit are:

Nature and Process of psychotherapy

a. Therapeutic relationship

2. Types of Therapies

a. Behaviour Therapy

b. Cognitive Therapy

c. Humanistic-Existential Therapy

d. Alternative Therapies

e. Factors contributing to healing in Psychotherapy

f. Ethics in Psychotherapy

3. Rehabilitation of the Mentally Ill

UNIT 6: Attitude and Social Cognition

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Explaining Social Behaviour

3. Nature and Components of Attitudes

4. Attitude Formation and Change

a. Attitude Formation

b. Attitude Change

c. Attitude-Behaviour Relationship

5. Prejudice and Discrimination

6. Strategies for Handling Prejudice

UNIT VII: Social Influence and Group Processes

The topics in this unit are:

Introduction

2. Nature and Formation of Groups

3. Type of Groups

4. Influence of Group on Individual Behaviour

A. Social Loafing

B. Group Polarisation

While the final theory papers are conducted only for 70 marks, the other 30 marks are allotted to practicals.

The syllabus for Practicals is as follows:

Meanwhile, you can also check:

CBSE Class 12 ALL Sample Question Papers in PDF 2022-23

Now, let us check the question paper design for CBSE Class 12 Psychology 2022-23 based on which you would understand what are the kinds of questions asked from different units.

In case you are worried about the spending time, money and energy on finding the right books to ace this course, we have got you covered. NCERT textbooks are the only prescribed books. Of course, you can also take other resources for more knowledge and information, in accordance to your interests.

Prescribed Books:

Psychology, Class XI, Published by NCERT

2. Psychology, Class XII, Published by NCERT

Note: The above textbooks are also available in Hindi medium.

Also check: CBSE CLass 12 subject-wise syllabus in PDF format