CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Complete List Available

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Complete list of deleted topics from Economics Syllabus of CBSE Class 12th is available in this article.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE Board offers Economics (code 030) course to its senior secondary students as one of its academic electives. Students of both Humanities stream and Commerce stream opt for Economics. Meanwhile, even some Science stream students are seen pursuing Economics in class 12th. The course is designed in such a way that makes the students capable to start holding a perspective of the national and international economy and equip them with basic tools and techniques using which they can realise their perspectives and analysis.

As time passes on, the global economy also shifts, taking new forms and patterns. Therefore, CBSE board consistently updates and modifies its curriculum to enable the holistic growth of its students. For the academic session 2022-23, we are seeing some changes in the syllabus as compared to the academic session 2019-20.

Here's a list of the topics that have been deleted from the current syllabus:

From Unit 4 - Government Budget and the Economy : revenue deficit, fiscal deficit, primary deficit their meaning.

From Unit 5 - Balance of Payments: Merits and demerits of flexible and fixed exchange rate

From Unit 7 - Current challenges facing Indian Economy - Poverty- absolute and relative; Main programmes for poverty alleviation: A critical Assessment; Infrastructure- Meaning and Types: Case Studies: Energy and Health: Problems and Policies- A critical assessment.

If seen carefully, you will see that even the Course structure has gone through certain modifications.

ECONOMICS

CLASS - XII (2019-20)

Theory: 80 Marks

3 Hours

Project: 20 Marks

UNITS MARKS PART A Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 Money and Banking 6 Determination of Income and Employment 12 Government Budget and the Economy 6 Balance of Payments 6 40 Part B Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 20 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 08 Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) 40 Part C Project Work 20

While this remains the latest course structure, the course structure earlier was:

UNITS MARKS PART A Introductory Macroeconomics National Income and Related Aggregates 10 Money and Banking 6 Determination of Income and Employment 12 Government Budget and the Economy 6 Balance of Payments 6 40 Part B Indian Economic Development Development Experience (1947-90) and Economic Reforms since 1991 12 Current Challenges facing Indian Economy 22 Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours 06 Theory Paper (40+40 = 80 Marks) 40 Part C Project Work 20

Here, in Part B you can see that two marks have been reduced from Current Challenges facing the Indian Economy while two marks have been added to Development Experience of India – A Comparison with Neighbours.

Candidates can also download, from the link given below, CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Question Paper 2022-23 to understand the kinds of questions to be asked.

