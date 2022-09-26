CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2022-23: Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2022-23 can now be downloaded from the offcial website of CBSE. Get direct and easy pdf download at Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Question Paper 2022-23: With the release of Class 12 Economics Sample Paper 2022-23 by CBSE on the official website, it’s time for the students of Class 12 Economics to start preparing for their exams.

In other words, all your learning and revising can go in vain if you do not study smartly with the right approach. Thus, utilising the CBSE sample papers 2022-23 and the marking scheme, students should practise the different kinds of questions that can be asked in the CBSE class 12 Economics board exams, prioritising them according to their weightage.

Starting with the sample paper, the CBSE 12 Economics Sample Question Paper begins with the general instructions for the students to follow.

The general instructions provided in the beginning of the CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Question Paper 2022-23 are as follows:

TIME - 3 HOURS

MAX. MARKS - 80

General Instructions:

This question paper contains two sections:

Section A – Macro Economics

Section B – Indian Economic Development

This paper contains 20 Multiple Choice Questions type questions of 1 mark each. This paper contains 4 Short Answer Questions type questions of 3 marks each to be answered in 60 to 80 words. This paper contains 6 Short Answer Questions type questions of 4 marks each to be answered in 80 to 100 words. This paper contains 4 Long Answer Questions type questions of 6 marks each to be answered in 100 to 150 words.

The whole content of the CBSE Class 12 Economics Sample Question Paper 2022-23 is given below..

Read the following statements carefully:

Statement 1: The consumption curve is an upward sloping straight line curve due to the direct relationship between income and consumption and the assumption of constant Marginal Propensity to Consume.

Statement 2: Aggregate Demand curve and Consumption curve are parallel to each other.

In the light of the given statements, choose the correct alternative from the following:

a) Statement 1 is true and statement 2 is false b) Statement 1 is false and statement 2 is true c) Both statements 1 and 2 are true d) Both statements 1 and 2 are false

2 ‘Owing to the Russia-Ukraine crisis, the world is experiencing rising crude prices due to supply-side issues.’ Identify the most likely impact on the Balance of Payment situation of the Indian economy from the following:

a) Production of cars in India will rise. b) Production and sale of cycles in India will rise. c) Inflow of US Dollars in India will rise. d) Outflow of US Dollars from India will rise.

3 _________ is an institution that accept deposits for lending purposes.

(Fill up the blank with correct alternative)

a) Commercial Banks b) Life Insurance Corporation c) Reserve Bank of India d) Government of India

4 Read the following statements carefully:

Statement 1: Export of financial services by India will be recorded on credit side of current account.

Statement 2: Foreign Direct Investments in India will be recorded on credit side of capital account.

In the light of the given statements, choose the correct alternative:

a) Statement 1 is true and statement 2 is false b) Statement 1 is false and statement 2 is true c) Both statements 1 and 2 are true d) Both statements 1 and 2 are false

5 Read the following statements carefully:

Statement 1 - Net investment is a stock concept.

Statement 2 - Capital is a flow concept.

In the light of the given statements, choose the correct alternative from the following:

a) Statement 1 is true and statement 2 is false b) Statement 1 is false and statement 2 is true c) Both statements 1 and 2 are true d) Both statements 1 and 2 are false

OR

Read the following figure carefully and choose the correct pair from the alternatives given below:

Josg

Alternatives:

a) Output, Production b) Value added, Production c) Output, Disposition d) Wealth, Development

