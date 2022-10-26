CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2022-2023: What got removed?

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2022-2023 : Read this article to know what got removed from the latest CBSE Class 12 syllabus of Accountancy. Also get the link to download the latest syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Deleted Syllabus 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education has updated the syllabus for Accountancy in class 12th. In this article, we have sorted and listed the deleted topics according to the different units and chapters. With the help of this, you will be able to see a clear picture of what has been removed. This way, you can easily focus on what’s actually to be assessed in the upcoming board exam. Students often make the silly but disastrous mistake of preparing the deleted portions while missing the actual syllabus to be assessed.

Check the following table to see the list of deleted topics from Accountancy syllabus for CBSE class 12th

Unit and Topic Deleted Portion Part A: Accounting for Not-for-Profit Organizations, Partnership Firms and Companies Unit 1. Financial Statements of Not-for-Profit Organizations Unit 1. Financial Statements of Not-for-Profit Organizations (whole chapter deleted) Part B Financial Statement Analysis Unit 4. Analysis of Financial Statements Comparative statements, common size statements Part B: Computerised Accounting Unit 3: Computerised Accounting DBMS Concept and Features of DBMS. DBMS in Business Application. Generating Accounting Information Payroll

Students should not be scared of the vast syllabus. Already the aforementioned portions have been removed. Now with honest practise done regularly, you will pass CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board examinations with ease.

