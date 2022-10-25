CBSE Class 12 Physics deleted syllabus 2022-23: Complete list of deleted Theory and Practicals

CBSE Class 12 Physics deleted syllabus 2022-23 : Read this article to check the complete list of deleted topics from Physics, theory and practicals both. Also download the latest syllabus.

CBSE Class 12 Physics deleted syllabus 2022-23: Physics is one of the most feared subjects by senior secondary students. With the pandemic halting and changing drastically the school education routine for students, the fear amongst the candidates pursuing Physics has increased a lot.

Although scary from afar, students should pursue their preparation for CBSE Class 12 Psychology examination preparations remembering this quote by Hugh D. Young, “The study of physics is also an adventure. You will find it challenging, sometimes frustrating, occasionally painful, and often richly rewarding.”

The very 1st step to begin the preparation for any subject is to know the total syllabus.

Next, you should move on to your textbook content, solve questions, attempt sample paper and previous year paper by the board and revise it all.

However, CBSE Board has updated the 2022-23 syllabus with many reductions in the CBSE class 12 Physics. So, have a look at the deleted portions from the syllabus to make sure that you are utilising your time, energy and efforts in the right place.

View the list of deleted topics of CBSE Class 12 Physics here in the below. The table has been prepared with attentive comparison with the unaltered 2019-20 syllabus for CBSE Physics class 12.

UNIT CHAPTER DELETED TOPIC Current Electricity Chapter–3: Current Electricity Electrical Resistance, Carbon resistors, colour code for carbon resistors; series and parallel combinations of resistors, metre bridge, Potentiometer - principle and its applications to measure potential difference and for comparing EMF of two cells; measurement of internal resistance of a cell Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Chapter–4: Moving Charges and Magnetism Cyclotron Magnetic Effects of Current and Magnetism Chapter–5: Magnetism and Matter magnetic dipole moment of a revolving electron Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Chapter–6: Electromagnetic Induction Eddy currents Electromagnetic Induction and Alternating Currents Chapter–7: Alternating Current LC oscillations Optics Chapter–9: Ray Optics and Optical Instruments Scattering of light - blue colour of sky and reddish appearance of the sun at sunrise and sunset Optics Chapter–10: Wave Optics resolving power of microscope and astronomical telescope, polarisation, plane polarised light, Brewster's law, uses of plane polarised light and Polaroids Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Chapter–11: Dual Nature of Radiation and Matter Davisson-Germer experiment Atoms and Nuclei Chapter–13: Nuclei Radioactivity, alpha, beta and gamma particles/rays and their properties; radioactive decay law. Electronic Devices Chapter–14: Semiconductor Electronics: Materials, Devices and Simple Circuits Special purpose p-n junction diodes: LED, photodiode, solar cell and Zener diode and their characteristics, zener diode as a voltage regulator

The list of deleted topics from Theory part of syllabus is compiled in the table above.

Now let us check the section of practicals, activities and experiments:

Deleted Experiments SECTION–A

To compare the EMF of two given primary cells using potentiometer. To determine the internal resistance of given primary cell using potentiometer.

Deleted Experiments SECTION-B

To draw the characteristic curve of a zener diode and to determine its reverse breaks down voltage. To determine the wavelength of a laser beam by diffraction.

Deleted Activities (For the purpose of demonstration only)

To observe polarisation of light using two Polaroids.

Deleted Suggested Investigatory Projects

To design an appropriate logic gate combination for a given truth table

Deleted List of Practicals

To understand the principle of (i) a NOT gate (ii) an OR gate (iii) an AND gate and to make their equivalent circuits using a bell and cells/battery and keys /switches

Best of luck to all the candidates!

