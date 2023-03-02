CBSE Class 12 Physics Practice Paper 2023, Download PDF

CBSE Class 12 Physics Practice Paper 2023: View and download the latest additional practice questions and marking scheme for the CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2023 in PDF format here.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Practice Paper 2023: The class 12th board exams are one of the biggest life stages for Indian school students. It’s a ritual every student goes through and must succeed to move ahead in life. A great way to increase your chances of scoring good marks in exams is by solving practice papers. The Central Board of Secondary Education has published additional practice questions for the class 12th Physics exam 2023, to be held on March 6. You can check CBSE class 12 Physics practice paper 2023 for last-minute preparation and gain an edge during the exams. Solving practice papers helps students get a sense of the chapter-wise weightage of the marks and understand the blueprint. Physics is an especially tough subject in class 12, so the more you practice, the better. You can view and download the CBSE class 12 Physics practice paper 2023 pdf along with marking scheme here.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Practice Paper 2023

The total marks for the exam are 70 and it’s divided into five sections with a total of 35 questions. The paper duration is 3 hours.

This question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. All the sections are compulsory.

Section A contains eighteen MCQs of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of 2 marks each, Section C contains five questions of 3 marks each, section D contains three long questions of 5 marks each and Section E contains two case study based questions of 4 marks each.

There is no overall choice in the paper but an internal choice between questions has been provided in section B, C, D and E.

Use of calculators is strictly forbidden.

Physics (042) Practice Questions 2023

SECTION A

Q.1 The image below shows two examples of electric field lines.

Which of the following statements is true?

The electric fields in both I and II arise due to a single positive point charge located somewhere on the left. The electric fields in both I and II can be created by negative charges located somewhere on the left and positive charges somewhere on the right. The electric field in I is the same everywhere but the electric field in II becomes stronger as we move from left to right. As you move from left to right, the electric fields in both I and II become stronger.

Q.2 The capacitance of a capacitor is Co. It is connected to a battery of voltage V which charges the capacitor. With the capacitor still connected to the battery, a slab of dielectric material is introduced between the plates of the capacitor.

Which of the following explains the effect of the dielectric slab in the above situation?

The electric field between the plates of the capacitor rises. The potential difference between the plates falls. The total charge on the capacitor increases. The ability of the capacitor to store charge decreases.

Q.3 In a given region, electric potential varies with position as V(x)=3+2x2.

Identify which of the following statements is correct.

Potential difference between the two points x = 2 and x = -2 is 2 V. A charge of 1 C placed at x = 2 experiences a force of 6 N. The force experienced by the above charge is along +x - axis. The electric field in the given region is non-uniform along x - axis.

Q.4 Two statements are given-one labelled Assertion (A) and the other labelled Reason (R).

Select the correct answer to these questions from the codes (A), (B), (C), and (D) as given below. Assertion: As the temperature of a conducting wire increases, the drift velocity of the electrons also increases. Reason: With an increase in temperature, the average time of collision increases.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. Both A and R are true and R is NOT the correct explanation of A. A is true but R is false. A is false and R is also false.

Q.5 A wire of length L carrying a current I can be turned into a circular loop of N turns. For what value of N, will the magnetic moment of this current-carrying loop be maximum?

one 4πL infinite (Magnetic moment is a constant for a given L and is independent of N)

Q.6 A deuteron and an alpha particle move with the same kinetic energy under the effect of identical magnetic fields. What will be the ratio of the radii of their paths followed?

1 √2 1/2 2

Q.7 Two blocks of different materials are placed in a uniform magnetic field B. The magnetic field lines passing through the two blocks are represented as follows. : Identify the suitable values of relative permeability μr and magnetic susceptibility χ for the materials I and II.

For I : μr > 1, χ < 0, For II : μr < 1, χ > 0 For I : μr < 1, χ = 0, For II : μr > 1, χ = 0 For I : μr = 0, χ = 1, For II : μr = 1, χ = 0 For I : μr < 1, χ < 0, For II : μr > 1, χ > 0

Q.8 There is a pair of concentric and coplanar conducting loops of radii R1 and R2 such that R2 = 0.01 R1. To which of the following is the mutual inductance M for this pair directly proportional?

1/R12 R12 1/R1 R1

Q.9 A 5 ohm resistor, a 5 mH inductor and a 5 μF capacitor, joined in series resonate with an ac source of frequency ωo. If only the resistance is changed to 10 ohm, the circuit resonates at a frequency ω1. If only the inductor is changed to 20 mH, the circuit resonates at a frequency ω2. Find the ratio ω1/ω2.

0.5 1 2 4

Q.10 Which of the ac circuits with the following input voltage and current dissipates maximum power P?

Input voltage Vo = 2 volt, Io = 4 ampere and phase angle Φ = π/4. Input voltage V = Vo sinωt volt and the current I = Io sin(ωt - π/2) ampere Input voltage V = 2 cosωt volt and the current I = 4 sinωt ampere Input voltage V = 100 sin100t volt and the current I = 100 sin(100t +π/3) milliampere

Q.11 The diagram below shows the electric field (E) and magnetic field (B) components of an electromagnetic wave at a certain time and location. What is the direction of propagation of the em wave?

perpendicular to E and B and out of the plane of the paper perpendicular to E and B and into the plane of the paper parallel and in the same direction as E parallel and in the same direction as B

Q.12 Two statements are given-one labelled Assertion (A) and the other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the codes (A), (B), (C), and (D) as given below.

Assertion (A): Interference pattern has all maxima that are equally bright and bands are large in number in comparison to the diffraction pattern that has maxima of decreasing intensity and fewer in number. Reason (R): Interference is the result of the superposition of the waves from two different wavefronts whereas diffraction is the result of the superposition of the wavelets from different points of the same wavefront.

Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A Both A and R are true and R is NOT the correct explanation of A A is true but R is false A is false and R is also false

Q.13 Under ideal conditions, consider two different sources of light producing identical waves that happen to be in phase with each other. The two sources are placed at the corners of a square. They broadcast waves uniformly in all directions.

Which of the following locations of the two sources will ensure that the waves always produce constructive interference at the center of the square?

any two corners of the square only the adjacent corners of the square only corners across the diagonal of the square one source at the corner and the other at the center

Q.14 Given below are two charged subatomic particles P and Q, that are accelerated through same potential difference V. Here, Masses: mP = mQ Charges: ½ qP = qQ

Which of the two sub atomic particles will have longer de Broglie wavelength?

Particle P, because it has the greater momentum Particle Q, because it has the greater momentum Particle P, because it has the smaller momentum Particle Q, because it has the smaller momentum

Q.15 Assuming that the momentum of an electron is measured with complete accuracy, that is., the corresponding uncertainty in its momentum being zero, what is the uncertainty in a simultaneous measurement of the electron’s position?

zero unity infinitely large some finite value between unity and infinity

Q.16 Each of the statements below are based on the properties of electron orbits in a hydrogen atom. Identify a statement that correctly satisfies the Bohr’s model of an atom.

The angular momentum of the orbiting electron is 3h/π. The potential energy of the electron in any stable orbit is positive. The radius of the second electron orbit is 2a0, where a0 is Bohr’s radius. An amount of energy = -3.4 eV given to an electron in its second orbit will let it escape the atom.

Q.17 Two statements are given-one labelled Assertion (A) and the other labelled Reason (R). Select the correct answer to these questions from the codes (A), (B), (C), and (B) as given below.

Assertion (A) : The curve between the binding energy per nucleon versus mass number droops at high mass numbers (A>170) as well as at low mass numbers (A<30).

Reason (R) : Nuclei with middle mass numbers (30<A<170) have higher binding energy per nucleon.

Both A and R are true and R is NOT the correct explanation of A. Both A and R are true and R is the correct explanation of A. A is false and R is also false. A is true but R is false.

Q.18 In an ON state, the individual Silicon and Germanium diodes, allow a voltage drop of 0.7 V and 0.3 V respectively across them. In the circuit shown, the Si and the Ge diode, are connected in a parallel combination to a voltage source of 10V. What is the voltage Vo for the circuit network?

0 volt 9.3 volt 9.7 volt 10 volt

You can read and download the complete practice paper for CBSE class 12 Physics exams 2023 below.

Download the marking scheme to check the answers for the CBSE 12th Physics practice paper.

