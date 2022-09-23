CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2022-23: Download PDF Here

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2022-23: CBSE has released the CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper on official website at cbse.gov.in and cbseacademic.in. And download direct CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper pdf here.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper 2022-23: The Sample Paper of CBSE 12th Physics board exams is available now on the official website of Central Board of Secondary Education at cbseacademic.nic.in.

Practice makes a man perfect. And since the board has released the sample papers and marking scheme for all class 10 subjects already, it is time to practise and perfect all the portions required for the exam.

Despite practising very hard, students often lose marks because of some common mistakes. You can avoid making such trivial errors by practising all the NCERT problems. Also, you need to make sure that you are clearly understanding the general instructions provided in the CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper 2022-23. Students rushing through these instructions end up making silly mistakes in their paper.

The given general instructions in Physics Sample Question Paper are:

Maximum Marks: 70 Marks

Time Allowed: 3 hours.

General Instructions:

(1) There are 35 questions in all. All questions are compulsory

(2) This question paper has five sections: Section A, Section B, Section C, Section D and Section E. All the sections are compulsory.

(3) Section A contains eighteen MCQ of 1 mark each, Section B contains seven questions of two marks each, Section C contains five questions of three marks each, section D contains three long questions of five marks each and Section E contains two case study based questions of 4 marks each.

(4) There is no overall choice. However, an internal choice has been provided in section B, C, D and E. You have to attempt only one of the choices in such questions.

Use of calculators is not allowed.

Candidates can view the complete content of the CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Question Paper 2022-23 below and easily prepare for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Board Exam 2022-23.

SECTION A

1 According to Coulomb's law, which is the correct relation for the following figure?

(i) q1 q2> 0

(ii) q1 q2<0

(iii) q1 q2 =0

(iv) 1> q1/ q2 > 0

2 The electric potential on the axis of an electric dipole at a distance ‘r from it’s centre is V. Then the potential at a point at the same distance on its equatorial line will be

(i) 2V

(ii) -V

(iii) V/2

(iv) Zero

3 The temperature (T) dependence of resistivity of materials A and material B is represented by fig (i) and fig (ii) respectively.

Identify material A and material B.

(i) material A is copper and material B is germanium

(ii) material A is germanium and material B is copper

(iii) material A is nichrome and material B is germanium

(iv) material A is copper and material B is nichrome

4 Two concentric and coplanar circular loops P and Q have their radii in the ratio 2:3. Loop Q carries a current 9 A in the anticlockwise direction. For the magnetic field to be zero at the common centre, loop P must carry

(i) 3A in clockwise direction

(ii) 9A in clockwise direction

(iii) 6 A in anti-clockwise direction

(iv) 6 A in the clockwise direction.

5 A long straight wire of circular cross section of radius a carries a steady current I. The current is uniformly distributed across its cross section. The ratio of the magnitudes of magnetic field at a

point distant a/2 above the surface of wire to that at a point distant a/2 below its surface is

(i) 4 :1

(ii) 1:1

(iii) 4: 3

(iv) 3 :4

6 If the magnetizing field on a ferromagnetic material is increased, its permeability

(i) decreases

(ii) increases

(iii) remains unchanged

(iv) first decreases and then increases

The CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2022-23 is attached below in pdf format.

Click here to download the CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2022-23 in PDF format

The marking scheme of the CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2022-23 in pdf format is attached below.

Click here to download the marking scheme in PDF format

With the CBSE Class 12 Physics Sample Paper 2022-23, the marking scheme, and all the chapter notes of Class 12 Physics in hand, students can feel confident about their results.

Best of luck to all the candidates.