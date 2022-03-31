CBSE Class 12 Physics: Additional Practice Questions By CBSE (PDF Download)| Term 2 Board Exams 2022

Check the CBSE Class 12 Term 2 Physics additional practice set released by CBSE Board here. Also download the PDF copy of the additional practice papers below.

CBSE Class 12 Physics Term 2 exam would be conducted on May 20, 2022. The CBSE Board had earlier released sample papers for the students to practice before the exam giving them an idea about the paper pattern and marking scheme. Now that the Board exams are near, the candidates have been given a surprise additional practice paper set by the Board for the important subjects. Check the additional Physics paper here.

CBSE Class 12 Physics: Additional Practice Questions

Answer the following questions for 2 marks

Q1. (a) An n-type semiconductor material is produced by adding impurity atoms to a pure semiconductor material. How many valence electrons will the impurity atoms have in their outer shell? What will the net charge be on the semiconductor material after adding the impurity atoms?

(b) What is the purpose of the following devices?

A photodiode in reverse bias An LED in forward bias

Q2. (a) An electron of mass m and a photon carry the same energy E. What is the ratio of de Broglie wavelength associated with the electron to the wavelength of the photon?

(b) Why do macroscopic objects in our daily life not show wave-like properties whereas in the sub-atomic domain the wave-like character is significant?

Q3. (a) Define barrier potential across a p-n junction. What is the impact on the barrier potential when the p-n junction is connected in forward bias?

(b) How does the current change as the voltage applied across the p-n junction varies from small to very high in reverse bias conditions?

Q4. (a) What is the ratio of minimum to maximum energy of the radiations emitted by the transition of an electron to the ground state of a hydrogen atom?

(b) As per de Broglie’s explanation of Bohr’s quantization condition of an orbiting electron, represent a schematic diagram of particle waves associated with the electron of the hydrogen atom in the two states, n=2 and n=3.

(c) Express the de Broglie's wavelength of an electron in the second orbit of Bohr’s hydrogen atom in terms of the radius of the orbit.

Q5. A student obtains an interference pattern formed in Young’s double-slit experiment using a yellow light in the physics lab.

(a) Suggest any two methods the student can use to increase the distance between the fringes.

(b) What will happen if the student shifts the source such that it is slightly above the perpendicular bisector of the two slits?

(c) Compare the distance between central and first maxima with that between second and third maxima obtained in the interference pattern.

