CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: Get the complete list

CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23: CBSE board’s latest curriculum for the senior secondary students(2022-23) is available on the board’s academic website. CBSE started conducting term wise board exams for its students during the pandemic. Accordingly, the syllabus was divided into two terms. The term 1 exams were held from November- December 2021 and the term 2 exams were scheduled for April-May 2022. From the current academic session 2022-23, the pre-pandemic structure of annual board exams on the full syllabus is to be followed. The syllabus has been designed accordingly. However, the board has evidently updated/revised the 2019-20 syllabus of some subjects for the 2022-23 candidates. CBSE Class 12 Biology is one such subject that has gone through a few cuts.

In this article, we have listed the CBSE Class 12 Biology Deleted Syllabus 2022-23 in a unit wise and chapter wise format.

First, download the latest CBSE Class 12 Biology Syllabus 2022-23 by clicking here.

Beginning with the deleted syllabus:

Let us first have a look at the updates unit-wise marks distribution:

Unit Title Marks VI Reproduction 16 VII Genetics and Evolution 20 VIII Biology and Human Welfare 12 IX Biotechnology and its Applications 12 X Ecology and Environment 10 TOTAL 70

Next are the set of deleted topics from the theory and practical syllabus:

Unit & Chapter Deleted Topic Unit-VI Reproduction Chapter-1: Reproduction in Organisms (whole chapter deleted) Unit-VIII Biology and Human Welfare Chapter-9: Strategies for Enhancement in Food Production (whole chapter deleted) Unit-X Ecology and Environment Chapter-13: Organisms and Populations Organism and its Environment, Major Aboitic Factors, Responses to Abioitic Factors, Adaptations Unit-X Ecology and Environment Chapter-14: Ecosystem Ecological Succession and Nutrient Cycles PRACTICALS A. List of Experiments 2. Collect and study soil from at least two different sites and study them for texture, moisture content, pH and water holding capacity. Correlate with the kinds of plants found in them. 3. Collect water from two different water bodies around you and study them for pH, clarity and presence of any living organism. 4. Study the presence of suspended particulate matter in air at two widely different sites. 8. Study the effect of different temperatures and three different pH on the activity of salivary amylase on starch. PRACTICALS B. Study/observation of the following (Spotting) 10. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in xeric conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations. 11. Two plants and two animals (models/virtual images) found in aquatic conditions. Comment upon their morphological adaptations.

The question paper design for CBSE Class 12 Biology 2022-23 has also been updated:

Competencies Demonstrate Knowledge and Understanding 50% Application of Knowledge / Concepts 30% Analyse, Evaluate and Create 20%

It is best to prepare for your 12th boards knowing what you are up against. See what kind of question can be asked in your exami ation with CBSE Class 12 Biology Sample question Paper 2022-23.

