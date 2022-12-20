CBSE Class 12 History Previous Year Question Papers PDF Download

CBSE History Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: If you are a candidate preparing to appear for CBSE Board Class 12th History Board Exam in the 2022-23 session then yu check this article for previous year papers (2015-2019) with the attached marking scheme.

CBSE History Previous Year Question Paper Class 12: For the students who will be appearing in CBSE Class 12 History Board Exam in the upcoming 2022-23 session, this article can be a boon. With all the questions that the students who have appeared in the exam in the previous years faced, this article will be a transparent view to check what the board evaluates the students on - what chapters and what topics have been asked from most frequently, which type of questions are often asked from which topics, and so on.

Students appearing in the exam are advised to solve these previous year question papers along with the latest sample papers and NCERT textbooks issued by CBSE for practice, revision and self-evaluation.

CBSE Previous Year Question Papers for Class 12 History

In this article, we have provided links to previous year question papers from the year 2019 to 2015. All these questions are solved and the marking scheme is provided with each question paper. You can refer to these articles to check your preparation level and accuracy.

CBSE Class 12 History Unit Wise Marking Scheme (2022-23)

There are a total of 15 themes covered in CBSE Class 12 History syllabus which are further divided into 3 parts with each part carrying a weightage of 25 marks.

You can see the division of marks for each unit in the syllabus in the table given below:

THEMES Marks Themes in Indian History Part-1 25 Theme 1 Bricks, Beads and Bones Theme 2 Kings, Farmers and Towns Theme 3 Kinship, Caste and Class Theme 4 Thinkers, Beliefs and Buildings Themes In Indian History Part-2

25 Theme 5 Through the Eyes of Travellers Theme 6 Bhakti –Sufi Traditions Theme 7 An Imperial Capital: Vijayanagar Theme 8 – Peasants, Zamindars and the State Themes In Indian History Part-3 25 Theme 10 Colonialism and The Countryside Theme 11 Rebels and the Raj Theme 13 Mahatma Gandhi and the Nationalist Movement Theme 15 Framing the Constitution Including Map Work of The Related Themes 5 Total 80 Project work 20 Total 100

Visit CBSE Class 12 History Syllabus 2022-2023 to check the details of Course Structure, Content and Map Work in the curriculum in detail.

As the syllabus has been updated for the current session 2022-23, we suggest students to check CBSE Class 12 History DELETED Syllabus to ensure that they are aware of what NOT to study for CBSE Class 12 History board exam 2022-23.

Importance of the History Question Paper for the CBSE Class 12 Students?

Previous year papers are important for students as it helps them to understand the types of questions that have been asked previously to the other students who appeared in the board examination. These are the actual questions that the students of CBSE class 12 History faced in their board examination fee years ago.

Referring to the previous year questions helps them figure out the range of easy to difficult questions from each topic. This not only helps them approach the course content with a new and refined approach but also strengthens their knowledge and preparations for the examination.

Why should one solve History Previous Year’s Question Papers?

Although there have been changes in the course content and also some modifications in the exam pattern students need not get confused. The candidates do not even have to worry about the expected questions in the exam as the type of questions that are asked in the examination are more or less similar each year as they are based on the same pattern.

Therefore, students can solve the given previous question papers for CBSE Class 12th History Board Exam 2022-23 and gain more revision and practice to ace the exams.

Also Check:

ALSO VISIT: CBSE Class 12 History Sample Paper and Marking Scheme 2022-23





All the best!