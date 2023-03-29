CBSE Class 12 History Important MCQs (ALL Chapters) for Board Exam 2023

Important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 History: Practice all CBSE Class 12 History MCQs with answers from this article. Refer to these important multiple choice questions to clear your fundamental concepts for the upcoming 2022-23 History board examination on Wednesday, 2023.

CBSE Class 12 History MCQs: Important Multiple Choice Type Questions (MCQs) for CBSE Class 12 History board examination have been provided here. You will find here all the MCQs from all the chapters of the curriculum, based on the latest syllabus and sample paper by the board. Also check your answers. By practicing these questions, you will definitely be able to crack the objective type questions in the examination. In case of any doubt, refer to the latest Class 12 History Syllabus 2022-2023 for any doubt. questions given below.

CBSE Class 12 History Important MCQs from All Chapters

To check your answers, download the PDF attached at the end of this article, free of cost.

Q1 Consider the following statements about the seals of Proto-Shiva.

There is a mention of a diety ‘Rudra’ in ancient religious texts. Later on Rudra word was used for Shiva. Rudra is not mentioned as Pashupati in Rigveda. Depiction of Pashupati does not match the mention of Rudra in Rigveda.

Which of the given statements is/are correct?

(a) 1, 2, 3, 4

(b) 1, 2, 3

(c) 2, 3, 4

(d) 1, 3, 4

Q2 Who among the following deciphered Brahmi and Kharosthi scripts?

(A) Collin Mackenzie

(B) John Marshall

(C) James Prinsep

(D) Asoka

Q3 Arthashastra is an internal literary source of which dynasty ?

Guptas Maurya Kushan Tuluva

Q4 Duryodhana and his brothers were known as

(a) Kauravas

(b) Pandavas

(c) Malechhes

(d) Nishada

Q5 Which source depicts that the paternal estate was to be divided equally amongst sons after the death of parents?

Dharmashastras Dharmasutras Manusmriti Upanishads

Q6 Who among the following was the first woman to be ordained as a bhikkhuni?

(A) Mahapajapati Gotami

(B) Yasodharā

(C) Mahamaya

(D) Shalabhanjika

Q7 Who was Mahaprajapati Gautami?

Mother of Buddha Step Mother of Buddha Sister of Buddha Disciple of Buddha

Q8 Which of the following travelers was appointed as the Qazi or judge of Delhi by the Muhammad bin Tughlaq?

Al-BIruni Mahmood of Gaznavi Both A & B Ibn-Batuta

Q9 Who said ‘the subcontinent full of exciting opportunities’

Albiruni Bernier Ibn Battuta None of the above

Q10 Which of the following is not a pillar of Islam:

Hajj Fasting during Ramzan Praying five times daily None of these

Q11 The first dynasty that ruled over Vijayanagara Empire was ______________

Suluva dynasty Sangama dynasty Tuluva dynasty Aravidu dynasty

Q12 The battle of Talikota was fought between organisation of Deccan sultans and ________

Krishna Eleva Raya Rueca Raya Sadashiva Raya Rama Raya

Q13 Who was the author of Ain-l-Akbari?

Al-Biruni Abul Fazl

c. Rahim

d. Fakir Azian-Din

Q14 What is Mahua?

A fruit A medicinal herb A tree A flower

Q15 Which was the immediate cause for the outbreak of the revolt of 1857?

Abolition of sati Introduction of greased cartridges Western Education Widow Remarriage

Q16 Who assumed the leadership of uprising in Jhansi?

Nawab Wajid Ali Shah Birjis Qadr

c Rani Lakshmi Bai

d Haz Sahib

Q17 In which session of the Congress took the resolution for Purna Swaraj?

Madras Bombay Lahore Karachi

Q18 Who among the following gave the command to open fire at the peaceful crowd

gathered at Jallianwala Bagh?

General Dyer Michael O’ Dwyer Lord Roberts Sir William Slim

Q19 Who was appointed as the first law minister of India?

Jawaharlal Nehru B.R Ambedkar Rajendra Prasad Sardar Vallabhai Patel

Q20. Who said “We have been suffering, but we are prepared to suffer no more.”?

B.R. Ambedkar J. Nagappa K.J. Khanderkar Subash Chandra Bose

