CBSE Releases Syllabus for 2022-23 Session, Confirms End of Term-Wise Assessment - Download subject-wise curriculum for Classes 10th, 12th

CBSE syllabus for Classes 10 th and 12 th has been released on the board’s official website. With the release of the new curriculum, it is confirmed that there will be only one annual exam in the 2022-23 session. Download new curriculum in PDF.

CBSE Syllabus 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has finally put an end to the speculations arising for the term-wise assessment scheme to be retained in the new academic session. The board has released a circular in which it has clearly stated that “Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly.” To check more details shared by the board, check the circular released officially on the board’s website, cbse.nic.in . Along with this, the board has also released the new curriculum for Classes 9th to 12th.

Here, we have provided below the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Syllabus for the new academic session 2022-23. The subject-wise curriculum can be downloaded in PDF from the links mentioned below in the table:

To check syllabus of the remaining additional subjects, directly visit the links given below:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Academic Session 2022-23