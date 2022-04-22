Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

CBSE Releases Syllabus for 2022-23 Session, Confirms End of Term-Wise Assessment - Download subject-wise curriculum for Classes 10th, 12th

CBSE syllabus for Classes 10th and 12th has been released on the board’s official website. With the release of the new curriculum, it is confirmed that there will be only one annual exam in the 2022-23 session. Download new curriculum in PDF.

Created On: Apr 22, 2022 15:06 IST
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Syllabus 2022-23
CBSE Class 10th, 12th Syllabus 2022-23

CBSE Syllabus 2022-2023: The Central Board of Secondary Education, CBSE has finally put an end to the speculations arising for the term-wise assessment scheme to be retained in the new academic session. The board has released a circular in which it has clearly stated that “Considering the feedback of stakeholders and other prevailing conditions, the Board will conduct the annual scheme of assessment at the end of the Academic Session 2022-23 and the curriculum has been designed accordingly.” To check more details shared by the board, check the circular released officially on the board’s website, cbse.nic.in. Along with this, the board has also released the new curriculum for Classes 9th to 12th.

Here, we have provided below the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 Syllabus for the new academic session 2022-23. The subject-wise curriculum can be downloaded in PDF from the links mentioned below in the table:

CBSE Class 10

CBSE Class 12

Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23

Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23 

Science Syllabus 2022-23

Physics Syllabus 2022-23

Social Science Syllabus 2022-23

Chemistry Syllabus 2022-23

English (Language & Literature) Syllabus 2022-23

Biology Syllabus 2022-23

Hindi (Course A) Syllabus 2022-23

Accountancy Syllabus 2022-23

Hindi (Course B) Syllabus 2022-23

Economics Syllabus 2022-23

Computer Applications Syllabus 2022-23

Business Studies Syllabus 2022-23

Home Science Syllabus 2022-23

Geography Syllabus 2022-23

Painting Syllabus 2022-23

History Syllabus 2022-23

Sanskrit Syllabus 2022-23

Political Science Syllabus 2022-23

Urdu (Course A) Syllabus 2022-23

Psychology Syllabus 2022-23

Urdu (Course B) Syllabus 2022-23

Sociology Syllabus 2022-23

NCC Syllabus 2022-23

English Core Syllabus 2022-23

Elements of Book Keeping & Accountancy Syllabus 2022-23

English Elective Syllabus 2022-23

Elements of Business Syllabus 2022-23

Hindi Core Syllabus 2022-23

Punjabi Syllabus 2022-23

Hindi Elective Syllabus 2022-23

French Syllabus 2022-23

Applied Mathematics Syllabus 2022-23

Spanish Syllabus 2022-23

Computer Science Syllabus 2022-23

Russian Syllabus 2022-23

Physical Education Syllabus 2022-23

Japanese Syllabus 2022-23

Home Science Syllabus 2022-23

German Syllabus 2022-23

NCC Syllabus 2022-23

To check syllabus of the remaining additional subjects, directly visit the links given below:

CBSE Class 10 Syllabus for Academic Session 2022-23

CBSE Class 12 Syllabus for Academic Session 2022-23

Jagran Play
रोमांचक गेम्स खेलें और जीतें एक लाख रुपए तक कैश
अभी खेलें
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
ludo_expresssnakes_ladderLudo miniCricket smash
Next
Comment (0)

Post Comment

6 + 9 =
Post
Disclaimer: Comments will be moderated by Jagranjosh editorial team. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant will not be published. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.