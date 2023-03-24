CBSE Class 12 History Important Assertion & Reason Questions: Best for Quick Revision Before Board Exam 2023

CBSE Class 12 History Assertion and Reason Questions: Check important assertion and reason questions for CBSE Class 12 History here. These questions are best for quick revision before exam. Answers to all questions are also provided here.

CBSE Class 12 History Assertion and Reason Questions: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is going to conduct the Class 12 History Board Exam on 29th March, 2023. History is one of the core subjects offered to students pursuing arts and humanities at the higher secondary education level. Therefore, the CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023 is going to be a crucial one and students would definitely want to secure good marks in it. This can be possible with the practice of various questions based on latest exam pattern. Here, in this article, we have presented the set of important assertion and reason questions for CBSE Class 12 History. All the questions provided here are going to be very helpful while you revise the subject in last minute. Answers to all questions are also provided here.

What are Assertion and Reason Questions in CBSE Class 12 History?

In CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023, an assertion and reason question will be asked in Section A comprising MCQs. In this specific question, two statements will be provided out of which the first one will be in the form of an opinion, a fact, or a comment which is known as assertion while the second statement, called reason, may or may not be the reason for the first statement. Students have to read both of them carefully and find out if they are correct and connected to each other or not. On the basis of their conclusion, they will have to select the correct option out of the given four.

Check Important Assertion and Reason Questions for CBSE Class 12 History Exam 2023 below:

There are two statements marked as Assertion (A) and Reason(R). Read the statements and choose the appropriate option from the options given below;

(a) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true and Reason (R) is correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(b) Both Assertion (A) and Reason(R) are true but Reason (R) is not the correct explanation of Assertion (A)

(c) Assertion (A) is true but Reason(R) is false

(d) Assertion (A) is false but Reason(R) is true

1.Assertion (A): Most Mahajan padas were ruled by kings

Reason (R): Each Mahajan pada had a capital city.

Answer: (c)

2.Assertion (A): Indian cities were very prosperous.

Reason (R): Indian cities were densely populated.

Answer: (a)

3.Assertion (A): The Alvars and Nayanars initiated a movement to protest against the caste system.

Reason (R): The major anthologies of compositions by the Alvars, the Nalayira prabandham was frequently described as the Rig Veda, thus claiming that the text was as significant as the four Vedas in Sanskrit t was cherished by the Brahmanas.

Answer: (c)

4.Assertion (A): The Crips Mission was failed to reach an agreement with Indian leaders

Reason (R): The Quit India Movement was started in 1942

Answer: (a)

5.Assertion (A): The Santhals were given land and persuaded to settle in the rocky upper part of Rajmahal Hills.

Reason (R): The British perceived Paharias and Santhals as ideal settlers

Answer: (c)

Tips to Solve CBSE Class 12 History Assertion and Reason Questions:

Read the question twice to understand each statement.

Evaluate both statements independently.

Find out whether each statement is correct or any one of them or both are wrong.

Then figure out if both the statements are related to each other or not.

Apply your conceptual and logical thinking to find the right answer

Solve as many question as possible to boost your confidence.

