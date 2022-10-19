CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF for all Common and Specialized Subjects

CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23: The National Cadets Corps or NCC is a youth development movement that came into existence under the National Cadet Corps Act XXXI of 1948. CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus is provided here for the students and a direct link to download it is also attached. Students can easily check and download the new syllabus in PDF format. CBSE Class 12 students of 2022-23 batch who are enrolled in NCC must check the complete content to prepare the same for their annual exams in the coming year 2023.
NATIONAL CADET CORPS (N.C.C) – (CODE: 076)
Class XII (2022-23)
Max Marks - 70
|Common Subjects
|
Unit-1 : National Integration and Awareness
Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building
through national unity and social cohesion
Scope: The concepts of national interests, objectives and integration, unity in diversity and cultural heritage of
India
National Interests, Objectives, Threats and Opportunities
Problems/ Challenges of National Integration
|
Unit-2 : Drill
Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of
immediate and implicit obedience of orders
Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command
Drill with Arms
Getting on parade with rifle and dressing at the order
Dismissing and falling out
Gun salute, Salami Shastra
Squad drill
Short/long trail from the order and vice-versa
Examine arms
Ceremonial Drill
Guard Mounting
|
Unit-3 : Weapon Training
Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles
Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing
The lying position, holding and aiming
Trigger operation and firing a shot
Range precautions and safety precautions
Theory of group and snap shooting
|
Unit-4 : Personality Development and Leadership
Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute
effectively in all walks of life
Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and
character building
Self-Awareness-know yourself/ insight
Inter personal relationship and communication
Communication skills: group discussions/ lectures
Time management
Interview Skills
Sociability: Social Skills
|
Unit-5 : Disaster Management
Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters
Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and
providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters
Fire Service and Fire Fighting
Assistance during natural/ other calamities: Flood/ cyclone/ earthquake/ accident etc.
|
Unit-6 : Social Awareness Community Development
Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service
Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and
their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare
NGOs – Role and contribution
Drug abuse and trafficking
Corruption
Social evils viz. dowry/ female feticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc.
|
Unit-7: Health and Hygiene
Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene
Scope: Basic information about maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary
knowledge of First Aid and Nursing
Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)
Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies
Wounds and fractures
|
Unit-8 : Adventure Training and Obstacle Training
Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination
Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities
Para sailing
|
Unit-9 : Environment Awareness and Conservation
Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment
Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy
conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular
Waste management
Pollution control water, air, noise, soi
|Specialized Subject (Army)
|
Unit-1 :Armed Forces
Aim:ToacquaintcadetswiththeArmedForces
Scope:IntroductoryandgeneralinformationabouttheArmedForces
Modesofentryintoarmy
Honours and awards
|
Unit-2 : Map Reading
Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading
Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of
capability to use them to carry out simple map reading
Cardinal points and types of North
Types of bearings and use of service protractor
Setting a map, finding North and own position
|
Unit-3 : Field Craft and Battle Craft
Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft
Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft
Judging distance observation, camouflage and concealment
Field signals
|
Unit-4 : Introduction to Infantry Weapons and Equipment
Aim: To introduce cadets to infantry weapon
Scope: Introduction to characteristics and capabilities of infantry weapons
Characteristics of 5.56 INSAS rifle, ammunition, firepower, stripping, assembling and cleaning
Organization of infantry battalion
|
Unit-5 : Military History
Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars
Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards
Indian Army War Heroes
Study of Indo Pak wars of 1965, 1971 and Kargil
|
Unit-6 : Communication
Aim: To introduce cadets to latest trends in the field of communications
Scope: Types of communications and future trends
Characteristics of walkie–talkie
|Specialized Subject (Navy)
|
Unit-1 : Naval Orientation and Service Subjects
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy
Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches
Organization of Ships and on board organization
Naval customs and traditions
Modes of entry into the Indian Navy
|
Unit-2 : Naval War fare and its Components
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval Warfare
Scope: Overview of fleet operations to include aviation, submarine operations and missiles
Introduction to anti-submarine warfare
|
Unit-3 : Naval Communication
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval communication
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication organization, semaphore and wearing of flags
Introduction to Semaphore
Phonetic Alphabets
|
Unit-4 : Navigation
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods and equipment used for navigation
Navigation of ships–basic requirements
Types of compass–gyro and magnetic, types of North
Simple chart work
Brief characteristics of its tides and its effects on ships
|
Unit-5 : Seamanship
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation
Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods
Types of anchor, purpose and holding ground
|
Unit-6 : Boat Work
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and its parts and steering of boats
Scope: Introduction to boats and its parts including steering of boats and boat pulling
Demonstrate rigging of a whaler and enterprise boat and parts of a sail
Instructions in enterprise class boat including elementary sailing rules
|
Unit-7 : Fire Fighting, flooding and damage control
Aim: Introduction to fire-fighting, flooding and damage control
Scope: Impart basic knowledge about fire-fighting, flooding and damage control of a ship
Causes of damage, flooding and damage control
|
Unit-8 : Ship and boat modeling
Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modeling to cadets
Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modeling.
Types of models
Ship model competition
Care and handling of power tool
|Specialized Subject (Air Force)
|
Unit-1 : General Service Knowledge
Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF
Scope: Organization of IAF
Organization of Air Force
Branches of Air Force
|
Unit-2 : Air Campaigns
Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force
Scope: An overview of important campaigns
Indo Pak War 1971
OP SafedSagar
|
Unit-3 :Aircraft Recognition
Aim: To introduce various aircrafts of the Air Force
Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF
Fighters
Transports
Helicopters
|
Unit-4 : Principles of Flight
Aim: To introduce principles of flight
Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based
Bernauli’s theorem and Venturi Effect
Aerofoil
Forces on an aircraft
|
Unit-5 : Airmanship
Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship
Scope: ATC Procedures and basics of aviation medicine
ATC/RT Procedure
Aviation Medicine
|
Unit-6 : Navigation
Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air navigation
Scope: Fundamentals of map reading from the air
Requirement of navigation
Glossary of terms
|
Unit-7 : Meteorology
Aim: To emphasize the need for knowledge of meteorology in aviation.
Scope: Importance, various phenomena of weather and its effects on aviation
Importance of met in aviation
|
Unit-8: Aero engines
Whole Unit deleted
|
Unit-9 : Air frames
Whole Unit deleted
|
Unit-10 : Instruments
Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments
Scope: Introduction to Radars
|
Unit-11 : Aero-modeling
Aim: To provide knowledge about aero modeling
Scope: Materials used in different types of models.
Building /Flying of aero-models
