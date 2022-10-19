CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF for all Common and Specialized Subjects

CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23: In this article we provide the complete content of the NCC syllabus for senior secondary students of CBSE. Also download PDF for all Common and Specialized Subjects here.

CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF for all Common and Specialized Subjects
CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF for all Common and Specialized Subjects

CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23: The National Cadets Corps or NCC is a youth development movement that came into existence under the National Cadet Corps Act XXXI of 1948. CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus is provided here for the students and a direct link to download it is also attached. Students can easily check and download the new syllabus in PDF format. CBSE Class 12 students of 2022-23 batch who are enrolled in NCC must check the complete content to prepare the same for their annual exams in the coming year 2023.

NATIONAL CADET CORPS (N.C.C) – (CODE: 076)

Class XII (2022-23)

Max Marks - 70

Common Subjects

 

Unit-1 : National Integration and Awareness

Aim: To inculcate sense of patriotism, secular values and motivate cadets to contribute towards nation building

through national unity and social cohesion

Scope: The concepts of national interests, objectives and integration, unity in diversity and cultural heritage of

India

National Interests, Objectives, Threats and Opportunities

Problems/ Challenges of National Integration

Unit-2 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of

immediate and implicit obedience of orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command

Drill with Arms

Getting on parade with rifle and dressing at the order

Dismissing and falling out

Gun salute, Salami Shastra

Squad drill

Short/long trail from the order and vice-versa

Examine arms

Ceremonial Drill

Guard Mounting

Unit-3 : Weapon Training

Aim: To give elementary knowledge about rifles

Scope: Basic knowledge about rifle and firing

The lying position, holding and aiming

Trigger operation and firing a shot

Range precautions and safety precautions

Theory of group and snap shooting

Unit-4 : Personality Development and Leadership

Aim: To develop an all-round dynamic personality with adequate leadership traits to deal/ contribute

effectively in all walks of life

Scope: Basic subjects of leadership with emphasis on self-awareness, life/soft skills, time management and

character building

Self-Awareness-know yourself/ insight

Inter personal relationship and communication

Communication skills: group discussions/ lectures

Time management

Interview Skills

Sociability: Social Skills

Unit-5 : Disaster Management

Aim: To train Cadets to assist Civil administration in performance of selective duties during disasters

Scope: Basic information about civil defense organization and its duties, maintenance of essential services and

providing assistance to civil administration in various types of emergencies during national disasters

Fire Service and Fire Fighting

Assistance during natural/ other calamities: Flood/ cyclone/ earthquake/ accident etc.

Unit-6 : Social Awareness Community Development

Aim: To teach cadets the values and skills involved in providing voluntary Social Service

Scope: Understanding of social service and its needs, knowledge about the weaker sections of our society and

their requirements, about NGOs and contribution of youth towards social welfare

NGOs – Role and contribution

Drug abuse and trafficking

Corruption

Social evils viz. dowry/ female feticide/ child abuse and trafficking etc.

Unit-7: Health and Hygiene

Aim: To instill respect and responsibility towards personal health and hygiene

Scope: Basic information about maintenance of health and hygiene, sanitation, disease and an elementary

knowledge of First Aid and Nursing

Hygiene and sanitation (Personal and Food Hygiene)

Basics of first aid in common medical emergencies

Wounds and fractures

Unit-8 : Adventure Training and Obstacle Training

Aim: To inculcate a sense of adventure and develop confidence, courage and determination

Scope: To expose cadets to various adventure activities

Para sailing

Unit-9 : Environment Awareness and Conservation

Aim: To sensitize the cadets on natural resource conservation and protection of environment

Scope: Basic understanding of environment in general and waste management in particular, energy

conservation, pollution control and wildlife conservation in particular

Waste management

Pollution control water, air, noise, soi

 

Specialized Subject (Army)

 

Unit-1 :Armed Forces

Aim:ToacquaintcadetswiththeArmedForces

Scope:IntroductoryandgeneralinformationabouttheArmedForces

Modesofentryintoarmy

Honours and awards

Unit-2 : Map Reading

Aim: To teach cadets elementary map reading

Scope: Basic understanding of map sheets and map reading instruments and development of

capability to use them to carry out simple map reading

Cardinal points and types of North

Types of bearings and use of service protractor

Setting a map, finding North and own position

Unit-3 : Field Craft and Battle Craft

Aim: To teach cadets elementary field craft and battle craft

Scope: Basic field craft and battle craft

Judging distance observation, camouflage and concealment

Field signals

Unit-4 : Introduction to Infantry Weapons and Equipment

Aim: To introduce cadets to infantry weapon

Scope: Introduction to characteristics and capabilities of infantry weapons

Characteristics of 5.56 INSAS rifle, ammunition, firepower, stripping, assembling and cleaning

Organization of infantry battalion

Unit-5 : Military History

Aim: To provide knowledge of renowned Military Generals, PVCs and Indo-Pak Wars

Scope: Introduction to biographies, famous Indian battles and gallantry awards

Indian Army War Heroes

Study of Indo Pak wars of 1965, 1971 and Kargil

Unit-6 : Communication

Aim: To introduce cadets to latest trends in the field of communications

Scope: Types of communications and future trends

Characteristics of walkie–talkie

 

Specialized Subject (Navy)

 

Unit-1 : Naval Orientation and Service Subjects

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Navy

Scope: Basic knowledge, history, current organization and role of different branches

Organization of Ships and on board organization

Naval customs and traditions

Modes of entry into the Indian Navy

Unit-2 : Naval War fare and its Components

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval Warfare

Scope: Overview of fleet operations to include aviation, submarine operations and missiles

Introduction to anti-submarine warfare

Unit-3 : Naval Communication

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about Naval communication

Scope: To impart basic knowledge about naval communication organization, semaphore and wearing of flags

Introduction to Semaphore

Phonetic Alphabets

Unit-4 : Navigation

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation

Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods and equipment used for navigation

Navigation of ships–basic requirements

Types of compass–gyro and magnetic, types of North

Simple chart work

Brief characteristics of its tides and its effects on ships

Unit-5 : Seamanship

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about navigation

Scope: Basic navigation tactics and methods

Types of anchor, purpose and holding ground

Unit-6 : Boat Work

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about boats and its parts and steering of boats

Scope: Introduction to boats and its parts including steering of boats and boat pulling

Demonstrate rigging of a whaler and enterprise boat and parts of a sail

Instructions in enterprise class boat including elementary sailing rules

Unit-7 : Fire Fighting, flooding and damage control

Aim: Introduction to fire-fighting, flooding and damage control

Scope: Impart basic knowledge about fire-fighting, flooding and damage control of a ship

Causes of damage, flooding and damage control

Unit-8 : Ship and boat modeling

Aim: To impart basic knowledge about ship modeling to cadets

Scope: To impart basic knowledge about ship construction and boat modeling.

Types of models

Ship model competition

Care and handling of power tool

 

Specialized Subject (Air Force)

 

Unit-1 : General Service Knowledge

Aim: To impart basic knowledge of IAF

Scope: Organization of IAF

Organization of Air Force

Branches of Air Force

Unit-2 : Air Campaigns

Aim: To introduce Air Campaigns of Air Force

Scope: An overview of important campaigns

Indo Pak War 1971

OP SafedSagar

Unit-3 :Aircraft Recognition

Aim: To introduce various aircrafts of the Air Force

Scope: Types, roles, variants of aircraft of the IAF

Fighters

Transports

Helicopters

Unit-4 : Principles of Flight

Aim: To introduce principles of flight

Scope: To impart knowledge about basic principles on which aviation is based

Bernauli’s theorem and Venturi Effect

Aerofoil

Forces on an aircraft

Unit-5 : Airmanship

Aim: To introduce the concept of airmanship

Scope: ATC Procedures and basics of aviation medicine

ATC/RT Procedure

Aviation Medicine

Unit-6 : Navigation

Aim: To give basic knowledge of Air navigation

Scope: Fundamentals of map reading from the air

Requirement of navigation

Glossary of terms

Unit-7 : Meteorology

Aim: To emphasize the need for knowledge of meteorology in aviation.

Scope: Importance, various phenomena of weather and its effects on aviation

Importance of met in aviation

Unit-8: Aero engines

Whole Unit deleted

Unit-9 : Air frames

Whole Unit deleted

Unit-10 : Instruments

Aim: To provide knowledge of aircraft instruments

Scope: Introduction to Radars

Unit-11 : Aero-modeling

Aim: To provide knowledge about aero modeling

Scope: Materials used in different types of models.

Building /Flying of aero-models

You can CLICK HERE to download CBSE Class 12 NCC Syllabus for 2022-23 session.

Practise for the upcoming boards in 2022-23 with our carefully crafted practise papers:

CBSE Class 12 Humanities Practice Papers: All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Commerce Practice Papers: All Subjects

CBSE Class 12 Science Practice Papers: All Subjects

Best of luck to all the candidates.

Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next