CBSE Class 12 NCC syllabus 2022-23: Download PDF for all Common and Specialized Subjects

Unit-2 : Drill

Aim: To inculcate a sense of discipline, improve bearing, smartness, ant turnout and to develop the quality of

immediate and implicit obedience of orders

Scope: All important basic aspects of drill including ceremonial drill, drill with arms and words of command

Drill with Arms

Getting on parade with rifle and dressing at the order

Dismissing and falling out

Gun salute, Salami Shastra

Squad drill

Short/long trail from the order and vice-versa

Examine arms

Ceremonial Drill

Guard Mounting