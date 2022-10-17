CBSE Class 12 Japanese syllabus 2022-23: Get the complete New Design

CBSE Class 12 Japanese syllabus 2022-23: Download the latest new design syllabus with the list of prescribed books and internal assessment details.

CBSE Class 12 Japanese syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus for CBSE Class 12 students has been updated keeping in mind the effects of pandemic on students and the dynamic world. The syllabus of Japanese language has also been updated by CBSE board so that the students are at par with the requirements of the language in the modern world and are ready to perform at professional level.

The paper is divided into two sections of 40 marks each. Part A is for MCQs and Objective type questions from Grammar and Kanji. Part B is descriptive, reading comprehension and creative writing. 

JAPANESE (Code: 194) 

SYLLABUS 

CLASS - XII (APRIL 2022– MARCH 2023) NEW DESIGN 

Time: 3 hours 

Marks: 80

Course content: A-B- Summative 

PART A- MCQ and OBJECTIVE TYPE – GRAMMAR AND KANJI (40) 

33% CHOICE 

Grammar: 

1st term lesson 28-30(3 lessons) 

2nd term-lesson 31-33 (3 lessons) 

Script: (N4 list after class XI kanjis, both reading and writing) 

Total kanjis 151- 200 from N4 kanji list – for boards . 

PART B – DESCRIPTIVE, READING COMPREHENSION AND CREATIVE WRITING  

33% CHOICE 

Reading comprehension:

Unseen passages related to syllabus - short stories, articles 

Writing skills: Guided paragraph writing on one of the following suggested topics in about 400 characters 

No marks to be deducted for spelling mistakes.

2.5marks for logical cohesion and construction, 2.5 marks for use of correct grammar and vocabulary, 2.5 mark for kanji used. 

Translation skills 

English to Japanese,

Japanese to English 

Suggested topic- Gakkou no seikatsu – a comparison with your country 

Prescribed Books:

Minnano Nihongo part 2-1,- textbook, grammar books, CD(audio) Sakura (with audio cd) Nihongo challenge – kanji N4-5 

Reference for teachers:

Genki, Japanese for Busy People, Erin, Minna no nihongo – Yasahii Sakubun, Sakura (with audio CD .Nihongo challenge kanji book N5,N4

INTERNAL ASSESSMENT FOR CLASS XII-JAPANESE 

A – Periodic Tests

Total Weightage 10 out of 20

Tests may be based on grammar/vocabulary/kanji / script 

B - Notebook Submission

Total Weightage 05 out of 20 

Students are expected to maintain a notebook for classwork and other home based enrichment exercises. Assessment may be done on the basis of Regularity Assignment Completion Neatness and upkeep of Notebook

C –Subject Enrichment PBL

Total Weightage 05 out of 20

The teacher should assess students on the skills of language learning namely, Listening and Speaking. The assessment should be done on 10 and then reduced to 5 marks. The topics for Listening and Speaking may be taken from the themes of the lessons in the syllabus. The details of this component are as follows:

If you wish to download the syllabus given above, click here.

Students preparing for senior secondary board exams should click on the link attached below to check their preparation for the exams:

Best of luck to all the candidates.

FAQ

How many hours is given to complete CBSE Class 12 Japanese 2022-23 exam?

Students get a total of 3 hours to attempt the CBSE Class 12 Japanese paper of 80 marks.

Where to download CBSE Class 12 Japanese syllabus 2022-23?

In this article you can get the complete content of CBSE Class 12 Japanese syllabus 2022-23. You can also download the syllabus in pdf from the link attached in this article.
