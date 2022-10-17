CBSE CLASS 12 GERMAN SYLLABUS 2022-23: Download full syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 12 German Syllabus 2022-23: Senior secondary students in CBSE board can directly access the complete syllabus for CBSE Class 12 German from this article. The syllabus contents can be checked in the article and also downloaded in pdf format from the link attached towards the end.
German, Code No. 120 is a foreign language course that students of class 11 and 12 can opt for. The syllabus for this course is focused on enhanced expressions and communication. The pedagogy is designed in a manner that makes the students ready to approach professional situations in German language as and when required.
Let us check the complete German Syllabus for Class 12th (2022-23) :
|
Lesson
|
Topic
|
Communication
|
Structure
|
Lesson 15
|
Science fiction
|
|
|
Lesson 16
|
Coexistence
|
|
|
Lesson 17
|
Setting up a House
|
|
|
Lesson 18
|
Tourism and cultural exchange
|
|
Now, let us check the assessment scheme for German in CBSE Class 12.
The question paper is for a total of 80 marks which is divided as follows:
ANNUAL ASSESSMENT SCHEME FOR CLASS XII 2022-2023
|
Maximum Marks 80
|
Section A-Reading
|
(20 marks)
|
1. Comprehension (unseen passage)
|
10 marks
|
2. Comprehension (unseen passage)
|
10 marks
|
Section B –Writing
|
10 marks
|
1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (approx. 80 words
|
05 marks
|
2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue
|
05 marks
|
Section C – Applied Grammar (Any 6 topics)
|
(30 marks)
|
1. Passive voice (Passiv Präsens & Passiv Präteritum )
|
05 marks
|
2. Future tense (Futur I - werden + Infinitiv)
|
05 marks
|
3. Subordinate clauses (als ob; so...dass; statt dass; statt…zu; da; falls)
|
05 marks
|
4. Personal pronouns in accusative and dative case
|
05 marks
|
5. Reciprocal Verbs and Pronouns
|
05 marks
|
6. Adjectives and past participles as nouns
|
05 marks
|
7. Preposition( von+ dativ)
|
05 marks
|
Section D -Textbook
|
(20 marks)
|
1. Completing a passage with the vocabulary provided
|
10 marks
|
2. Comprehension (seen passage)
|
10 marks
Download the complete syllabus for CBSE Class 12 German 2022-23.
In the PDF attached above, you can also check the list of deleted syllabus and the internal assessment details.
