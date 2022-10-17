CBSE CLASS 12 GERMAN SYLLABUS 2022-23: Download full syllabus in PDF

CBSE Class 12 German Syllabus 2022-23 : Get direct access to download and view CBSE class 12 German syllabus and annual assessment scheme for the year 2022-23. Prepare well for the exams using the resources at Jagran Josh.

CBSE Class 12 German Syllabus 2022-23: Senior secondary students in CBSE board can directly access the complete syllabus for CBSE Class 12 German from this article. The syllabus contents can be checked in the article and also downloaded in pdf format from the link attached towards the end.

German, Code No. 120 is a foreign language course that students of class 11 and 12 can opt for. The syllabus for this course is focused on enhanced expressions and communication. The pedagogy is designed in a manner that makes the students ready to approach professional situations in German language as and when required.

Let us check the complete German Syllabus for Class 12th (2022-23) :

Lesson Topic Communication Structure Lesson 15 Science fiction To talk about future plans

To make predictions

To speculate

To draw comparison with unrealistic situations Future tense ‘werden’ + infinitive

‘als ob’ + subjunctive (K II)

Preposition ‘von’ – in place of genitive Lesson 16 Coexistence To talk about consequences

To suggest an alternative

To describe an event Subordinate clause: sodass ‘ / ‘so…, dass‘

(‘sodass’ - NOT TO BE TESTED IN THE GRAMMAR)

Passive-present tense and past tense

Subordinate clauses- ‘(an)statt dass and ‘(an)statt … zu + infinitive Lesson 17 Setting up a House To formulate rules

To express one’s feelings

To judge someone by their behaviour Passive in present tense with modal verbs

(NOT TO BE TESTED IN GRAMMAR)

Reciprocal verbs Lesson 18 Tourism and cultural exchange To give reasons

To lay down a condition

To negotiate Subordinate clause – ‘da’

Personal pronouns in sentences with accusative and dative

Subordinate clause – ‘falls’

Adjectives and past participles as nouns

Now, let us check the assessment scheme for German in CBSE Class 12.

The question paper is for a total of 80 marks which is divided as follows:

ANNUAL ASSESSMENT SCHEME FOR CLASS XII 2022-2023

Maximum Marks 80 Section A-Reading (20 marks) 1. Comprehension (unseen passage) 10 marks 2. Comprehension (unseen passage) 10 marks Section B –Writing 10 marks 1. Based on stimulus, compose an E-Mail (approx. 80 words 05 marks 2. Based on stimulus, compose a dialogue 05 marks Section C – Applied Grammar (Any 6 topics) (30 marks) 1. Passive voice (Passiv Präsens & Passiv Präteritum ) 05 marks 2. Future tense (Futur I - werden + Infinitiv) 05 marks 3. Subordinate clauses (als ob; so...dass; statt dass; statt…zu; da; falls) 05 marks 4. Personal pronouns in accusative and dative case 05 marks 5. Reciprocal Verbs and Pronouns 05 marks 6. Adjectives and past participles as nouns 05 marks 7. Preposition( von+ dativ) 05 marks Section D -Textbook (20 marks) 1. Completing a passage with the vocabulary provided 10 marks 2. Comprehension (seen passage) 10 marks

Download the complete syllabus for CBSE Class 12 German 2022-23.

In the PDF attached above, you can also check the list of deleted syllabus and the internal assessment details.

