CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23: Get the full PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23: Sanskrit students in CBSE Class 12 have the liberty to choose between Sanskrit Elective and Sanskrit Core. In this article, we are providing the content of CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23 and the direct link to download it in PDF.

It is believed that Sanskrit belongs to the Indo-Aryan or Indo-Germanic family of languages. William Jones, a well-known British linguist and philologist, said “Sanskrit is a wonderful language” and even remarked that Sanskrit is more perfect than Greek, more copious than Latin and more refined than either. Thus, students should prepare for this subject very honestly. Neither worrying too much about it nor taking it lightly, candidates will be able to score very well.

Let us start by checking the four divisions of the question paper for annual assessment in CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective 2022-23:

You can check the division-wise distribution of marks in the table below:

The question paper design:

The chapters to be studied according to the syllabus are given below:

The internal assessment carries 20 marks.

You can view the detailed guidelines for the same here:

Candidates getting ready for CBSE class 12 board examinations can click on the link attached below to check their level of preparation:

