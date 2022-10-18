CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23: Get the full PDF

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23 - In this article, Jagran Josh is providing the content of CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23 and the direct link to download it in PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23: Sanskrit students in CBSE Class 12 have the liberty to choose between Sanskrit Elective and Sanskrit Core. In this article, we are providing the content of CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23 and the direct link to download it in PDF.

It is believed that Sanskrit belongs to the Indo-Aryan or Indo-Germanic family of languages. William Jones, a well-known British linguist and philologist, said “Sanskrit is a wonderful language” and even remarked that Sanskrit is more perfect than Greek, more copious than Latin and more refined than either. Thus, students should prepare for this subject very honestly. Neither worrying too much about it nor taking it lightly, candidates will be able to score very well.

Let us start by checking the four divisions of the question paper for annual assessment in CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective 2022-23:

You can check the division-wise distribution of marks in the table below:

The question paper design:

The chapters to be studied according to the syllabus are given below:

The internal assessment carries 20 marks.

You can view the detailed guidelines for the same here:

Download CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective syllabus 2022-23.

Best of luck to all the candidates.

 

FAQ

Is Sanskrit an elective subject in CBSE Class 12?

Yes, Sanskrit students in CBSE Class 12 have the liberty to choose between Sanskrit Elective and Sanskrit Core. You can view the syllabus and complete curriculum of both Sanskrit and Sanskrit Core at Jagran Josh.

What is the new pattern of CBSE Class 12 Sanskrit Elective 2022-23?

There will only be one annual board exam in CBSE from 2022-23. You can check the question paper design and unit-wise weightage of CBSE class 12 Sanskrit Elective for 2022-23 in this article.
