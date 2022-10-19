CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete PDF

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus of Entrepreneurship for the students of academic session 2022-23 in CBSE class 12 is available on the website of CBSE. The syllabus enlists the course structure, course content, details of project work, list of prescribed textbooks and other resources and the question paper design for Entrepreneurship board exam 2022-23.
With the idea of “job providers rather than job seekers”, the primary aim of the Entrepreneurship course for Class 12 students is to instill and kindle the spirit of Entrepreneurship amongst them.
Let us now check the course structure for CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship 2022-23:
COURSE STRUCTURE
CLASS XII (2022-23)
Theory Paper
Time: 3 hours
Maximum marks: 70
|
S.No.
|
Unit
|
No. of Periods
|
Marks
|
Unit 1
|
Entrepreneurial Opportunity
|
40
|
30
|
Unit 2
|
Entrepreneurial Planning
|
40
|
Unit 3
|
Enterprise Marketing
|
40
|
20
|
Unit 4
|
Enterprise Growth Strategies
|
20
|
Unit 5
|
Business Arithmetic
|
40
|
20
|
Unit 6
|
Resource Mobilization
|
20
|
Total
|
200
|
70
|
Project Work
|
40
|
30
|
Total
|
240
|
100
Let us now check the given course content
COURSE CONTENT
Unit 1: Entrepreneurial Opportunity 40 Periods
Competencies: Scanning the environment; Analytical and logical thinking; Innovation and creativity; Decision making; Self-Confidence
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Sensing Entrepreneurial
Opportunities
Environment Scanning
Problem Identification
Idea fields
Spotting Trends
Creativity and Innovation
Selecting the Right Opportunity
|
After going through this unit, the student/
learner would be able to:
Comprehend the concept and elements of business opportunity
Discuss the process of sensing opportunities
Understand the need to scan the environment
Enlist the various forces affecting
business environment
Identify the different idea field
Understand the concept of opportunity and market assessment
Appreciate the ways in which trends can be spotted
Understand the process of creativity and
innovation
Transform ideas into business opportunities
Unit 2: Entrepreneurial Planning 40 Periods
Competencies: Analytical and critical thinking; personal responsibility; determination;
Resourceful; collaboration
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Forms of business organization- Soleproprietorship, Partnership, Company
Business Plan: concept, format.
Components:
Organisational plan;
Operational plan;
Production plan;
Financial plan;
Marketing plan;
Human Resource plan
|
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
Recall the meaning of the various forms of business organization
Understand the characteristics of the various forms of business organization
Understand the difference between a Public and Private Company
Appreciate the reasons for a private company being more desirable
Appreciate the concept and importance of a Business Plan
Describe the various components of Business plan
Differentiate among the various components of Business plan
Develop a Business Plan
Unit 3: Enterprise Marketing 40 Periods
Competencies: Persistence, Negotiation, Collaboration, Ethical behavior, team spirit;
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Marketing and Sales Strategy
Branding, Logo, Tagline
Promotion Strategy
|
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
Discuss the various marketing strategies used in a business
Explain Marketing Mix.
Understand the concept of Branding, Packaging and Labeling
Describe the various methods of Pricing
Discuss the various factors affecting the
channels of distribution
Understand the concept and types of sales strategy
Discuss different tools of promotion
Appreciate the objectives and different modes of Advertising
Understand the concept of personal selling, sales promotion, public relations
Discuss the various techniques of sales
promotion
Unit 4: Enterprise Growth Strategies 20 Periods
Competencies: Need for achievement, Initiative, Analytical thinking, risk vs reward,
collaboration, synergy, leadership
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Franchising: Concept and types
Franchising: Advantages and limitations to franchisor and franchisee.
Mergers and Acquisition: Concept, reasons and types.
Reasons for mergers and acquisitions
|
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
Understand the concept of growth & development of an enterprise
Discuss the concept, types, advantages and limitations of franchising
Appreciate growth of business through mergers and acquisitions
Discuss the different types of mergers and acquisitions
Discuss the reasons for mergers and acquisitions
Unit 5: Business Arithmetic 40 Periods
Competencies: Arithmetic skills, critical analysis, decision making, self-confidence, problem Solving.
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Unit of Sale, Unit Cost for multiple products or services
Break even Analysis for multiple products or services
Computation of Working Capital
Inventory Control and EOQ
Return on Investment (ROI) and
Return on Equity (ROE)
|
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
Understand the concept of Unit Cost and Unit Price
Calculate Break-even point for Multiple products and services.
Understand the concept of Inventory Control Compute the working capital of a business.
Calculate Return on Investment; Return on Equity and Economic Order Quantity
Unit 6: Resource Mobilization 20 Periods
Competencies: Risk taking, Communication, Persuasion, Networking, Ethical behavior
|
Contents
|
Learning Outcomes
|
Unit of Sale, Unit Cost for multiple
products or services
Break even Analysis for multiple
products or services
Capital Market: Concept
Primary market: Concept, methods of issue
Angel Investor: Features
Venture Capital: Features, funding.
|
After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:
Understand the need of finance in Business
Discuss the various sources of funds required for a firm
Understand the ways of raising funds in
primary market
Appreciate the Angel Investors and Venture
Capitalists as a source of business finance
These are the course content for the paper. Let us now check the question paper design.
ENTREPRENEURSHIP (Code no. 066)
QUESTION PAPER DESIGN
CLASS XII (2022-23)
|
S.No
|
Competencies
|
Total
Marks
|
% Weightage
|
1
|
Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned
material by recalling facts, listing elements, terms and
basic concepts
Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and
ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting,
giving descriptions, and stating main ideas
|
20
|
28.5%
|
2
|
Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying
acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in
different ways.
|
30
|
43%
|
3
|
Analysing and Evaluating: Examine and break
information into parts by identifying motives or causes.
Make inferences and find evidence to support
generalizations, integrated learning; Present and defend
opinions by making judgments about information,
validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of
criteria.
Creating: Compile information together in a different
way by combining elements in a new pattern or
proposing alternative solutions
|
20
|
28.5%
|
TOTAL
|
70
|
100%
To check the list of prescribed books and magazine resources and the details of project work,
Download the CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2022-23.
Candidates of CBSE class 12 Entrepreneurship board examination in the current session 202-23, click on the link below to check your level of preparation:
