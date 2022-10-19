CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete PDF

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship syllabus 2022-23: Get direct link to download the course structure, course content, project work details, list of suggested resources and question paper design for the year 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus of Entrepreneurship for the students of academic session 2022-23 in CBSE class 12 is available on the website of CBSE. The syllabus enlists the course structure, course content, details of project work, list of prescribed textbooks and other resources and the question paper design for Entrepreneurship board exam 2022-23.

With the idea of “job providers rather than job seekers”, the primary aim of the Entrepreneurship course for Class 12 students is to instill and kindle the spirit of Entrepreneurship amongst them.

Let us now check the course structure for CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship 2022-23:

COURSE STRUCTURE

CLASS XII (2022-23)

Theory Paper

Time: 3 hours

Maximum marks: 70

S.No. Unit No. of Periods Marks Unit 1 Entrepreneurial Opportunity 40 30 Unit 2 Entrepreneurial Planning 40 Unit 3 Enterprise Marketing 40 20 Unit 4 Enterprise Growth Strategies 20 Unit 5 Business Arithmetic 40 20 Unit 6 Resource Mobilization 20 Total 200 70 Project Work 40 30 Total 240 100

Let us now check the given course content

COURSE CONTENT

Unit 1: Entrepreneurial Opportunity 40 Periods

Competencies: Scanning the environment; Analytical and logical thinking; Innovation and creativity; Decision making; Self-Confidence

Contents Learning Outcomes Sensing Entrepreneurial Opportunities Environment Scanning Problem Identification Idea fields Spotting Trends Creativity and Innovation Selecting the Right Opportunity After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to: Comprehend the concept and elements of business opportunity Discuss the process of sensing opportunities Understand the need to scan the environment Enlist the various forces affecting business environment Identify the different idea field Understand the concept of opportunity and market assessment Appreciate the ways in which trends can be spotted Understand the process of creativity and innovation Transform ideas into business opportunities

Unit 2: Entrepreneurial Planning 40 Periods

Competencies: Analytical and critical thinking; personal responsibility; determination;

Resourceful; collaboration

Contents Learning Outcomes Forms of business organization- Soleproprietorship, Partnership, Company Business Plan: concept, format. Components: Organisational plan; Operational plan; Production plan; Financial plan; Marketing plan; Human Resource plan After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to: Recall the meaning of the various forms of business organization Understand the characteristics of the various forms of business organization Understand the difference between a Public and Private Company Appreciate the reasons for a private company being more desirable Appreciate the concept and importance of a Business Plan Describe the various components of Business plan Differentiate among the various components of Business plan Develop a Business Plan

Unit 3: Enterprise Marketing 40 Periods

Competencies: Persistence, Negotiation, Collaboration, Ethical behavior, team spirit;

Contents Learning Outcomes Marketing and Sales Strategy Branding, Logo, Tagline Promotion Strategy After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to: Discuss the various marketing strategies used in a business Explain Marketing Mix. Understand the concept of Branding, Packaging and Labeling Describe the various methods of Pricing Discuss the various factors affecting the channels of distribution Understand the concept and types of sales strategy Discuss different tools of promotion Appreciate the objectives and different modes of Advertising Understand the concept of personal selling, sales promotion, public relations Discuss the various techniques of sales promotion

Unit 4: Enterprise Growth Strategies 20 Periods

Competencies: Need for achievement, Initiative, Analytical thinking, risk vs reward,

collaboration, synergy, leadership

Contents Learning Outcomes Franchising: Concept and types Franchising: Advantages and limitations to franchisor and franchisee. Mergers and Acquisition: Concept, reasons and types. Reasons for mergers and acquisitions After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to: Understand the concept of growth & development of an enterprise Discuss the concept, types, advantages and limitations of franchising Appreciate growth of business through mergers and acquisitions Discuss the different types of mergers and acquisitions Discuss the reasons for mergers and acquisitions

Unit 5: Business Arithmetic 40 Periods

Competencies: Arithmetic skills, critical analysis, decision making, self-confidence, problem Solving.

Contents Learning Outcomes Unit of Sale, Unit Cost for multiple products or services Break even Analysis for multiple products or services Computation of Working Capital Inventory Control and EOQ Return on Investment (ROI) and Return on Equity (ROE) After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to: Understand the concept of Unit Cost and Unit Price Calculate Break-even point for Multiple products and services. Understand the concept of Inventory Control Compute the working capital of a business. Calculate Return on Investment; Return on Equity and Economic Order Quantity

Unit 6: Resource Mobilization 20 Periods

Competencies: Risk taking, Communication, Persuasion, Networking, Ethical behavior

Contents Learning Outcomes Unit of Sale, Unit Cost for multiple products or services Break even Analysis for multiple products or services Capital Market: Concept Primary market: Concept, methods of issue Angel Investor: Features Venture Capital: Features, funding. After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to: Understand the need of finance in Business Discuss the various sources of funds required for a firm Understand the ways of raising funds in primary market Appreciate the Angel Investors and Venture Capitalists as a source of business finance

ENTREPRENEURSHIP (Code no. 066)

QUESTION PAPER DESIGN

CLASS XII (2022-23)

S.No Competencies Total Marks % Weightage 1 Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned material by recalling facts, listing elements, terms and basic concepts Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting, giving descriptions, and stating main ideas 20 28.5% 2 Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in different ways. 30 43% 3 Analysing and Evaluating: Examine and break information into parts by identifying motives or causes. Make inferences and find evidence to support generalizations, integrated learning; Present and defend opinions by making judgments about information, validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of criteria. Creating: Compile information together in a different way by combining elements in a new pattern or proposing alternative solutions 20 28.5% TOTAL 70 100%

