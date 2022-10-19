CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship syllabus 2022-23: Download Complete PDF

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship syllabus 2022-23: Get direct link to download the course structure, course content, project work details, list of suggested resources and question paper design for the year 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus of Entrepreneurship for the students of academic session 2022-23 in CBSE class 12 is available on the website of CBSE. The syllabus enlists the course structure, course content, details of project work, list of prescribed textbooks and other resources and the question paper design for Entrepreneurship board exam 2022-23.

With the idea of  “job providers rather than job seekers”, the primary aim of the Entrepreneurship course for Class 12 students is to instill and kindle the spirit of Entrepreneurship amongst them. 

Let us now check the course structure for CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship 2022-23:

COURSE STRUCTURE

CLASS XII (2022-23)

Theory Paper

Time: 3 hours

Maximum marks: 70

S.No.

Unit

No. of Periods

Marks

Unit 1

Entrepreneurial Opportunity

40

30

Unit 2

Entrepreneurial Planning

40

Unit 3

Enterprise Marketing

40

20

Unit 4

Enterprise Growth Strategies

20

Unit 5

Business Arithmetic

40

20

Unit 6

Resource Mobilization

20
 

Total

200

70
 

Project Work

40

30
 

Total

240

100

Let us now check the given course content

COURSE CONTENT

Unit 1: Entrepreneurial Opportunity 40 Periods

Competencies: Scanning the environment; Analytical and logical thinking; Innovation and creativity; Decision making; Self-Confidence

Contents

Learning Outcomes

Sensing Entrepreneurial

Opportunities

Environment Scanning

Problem Identification

Idea fields

Spotting Trends

Creativity and Innovation

Selecting the Right Opportunity

After going through this unit, the student/

learner would be able to:

Comprehend the concept and elements of business opportunity

Discuss the process of sensing opportunities

Understand the need to scan the environment

Enlist the various forces affecting

business environment

Identify the different idea field

Understand the concept of opportunity and market assessment

Appreciate the ways in which trends can be spotted

Understand the process of creativity and

innovation

Transform ideas into business opportunities

Unit 2: Entrepreneurial Planning 40 Periods

Competencies: Analytical and critical thinking; personal responsibility; determination;

Resourceful; collaboration

Contents

Learning Outcomes

 Forms of business organization- Soleproprietorship, Partnership, Company

Business Plan: concept, format.

Components:

Organisational plan;

Operational plan;

Production plan;

Financial plan;

Marketing plan;

Human Resource plan

After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:

Recall the meaning of the various forms of business organization

Understand the characteristics of the various forms of business organization

Understand the difference between a Public and Private Company

Appreciate the reasons for a private company being more desirable

Appreciate the concept and importance of a Business Plan

Describe the various components of Business plan

Differentiate among the various components of Business plan

Develop a Business Plan

Unit 3: Enterprise Marketing 40 Periods

Competencies: Persistence, Negotiation, Collaboration, Ethical behavior, team spirit;

Contents

Learning Outcomes

Marketing and Sales Strategy

Branding, Logo, Tagline

Promotion Strategy

After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:

Discuss the various marketing strategies used in a business

Explain Marketing Mix.

Understand the concept of Branding, Packaging and Labeling

Describe the various methods of Pricing

Discuss the various factors affecting the

channels of distribution

Understand the concept and types of sales strategy

Discuss different tools of promotion

Appreciate the objectives and different modes of Advertising

Understand the concept of personal selling, sales promotion, public relations

Discuss the various techniques of sales

promotion

Unit 4: Enterprise Growth Strategies 20 Periods

Competencies: Need for achievement, Initiative, Analytical thinking, risk vs reward,

collaboration, synergy, leadership

Contents

Learning Outcomes

Franchising: Concept and types

Franchising: Advantages and limitations to franchisor and franchisee.

Mergers and Acquisition: Concept, reasons and types.

Reasons for mergers and acquisitions

After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:

Understand the concept of growth & development of an enterprise

Discuss the concept, types, advantages and limitations of franchising

Appreciate growth of business through mergers and acquisitions

Discuss the different types of mergers and acquisitions

Discuss the reasons for mergers and acquisitions

Unit 5: Business Arithmetic 40 Periods

Competencies: Arithmetic skills, critical analysis, decision making, self-confidence, problem Solving.

Contents

Learning Outcomes

Unit of Sale, Unit Cost for multiple products or services

Break even Analysis for multiple products or services

Computation of Working Capital

Inventory Control and EOQ

Return on Investment (ROI) and

Return on Equity (ROE)

After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:

Understand the concept of Unit Cost and Unit Price

Calculate Break-even point for Multiple products and services.

Understand the concept of Inventory Control Compute the working capital of a business.

Calculate Return on Investment; Return on Equity and Economic Order Quantity

Unit 6: Resource Mobilization 20 Periods

Competencies: Risk taking, Communication, Persuasion, Networking, Ethical behavior

Contents

Learning Outcomes

Unit of Sale, Unit Cost for multiple

products or services

Break even Analysis for multiple

products or services

Capital Market: Concept

Primary market: Concept, methods of issue

Angel Investor: Features

Venture Capital: Features, funding.

After going through this unit, the student/ learner would be able to:

Understand the need of finance in Business

Discuss the various sources of funds required for a firm

Understand the ways of raising funds in

primary market

Appreciate the Angel Investors and Venture

Capitalists as a source of business finance

These are the course content for the paper. Let us now check the question paper design.

ENTREPRENEURSHIP (Code no. 066)

QUESTION PAPER DESIGN

CLASS XII (2022-23)

S.No

Competencies

Total

Marks

% Weightage

1

Remembering: Exhibit memory of previously learned

material by recalling facts, listing elements, terms and

basic concepts

Understanding: Demonstrate understanding of facts and

ideas by organizing, comparing, translating, interpreting,

giving descriptions, and stating main ideas

20

28.5%

2

Applying: Solve problems to new situations by applying

acquired knowledge, facts, techniques and rules in

different ways. 

30

43%

3

Analysing and Evaluating: Examine and break

information into parts by identifying motives or causes.

Make inferences and find evidence to support

generalizations, integrated learning; Present and defend

opinions by making judgments about information,

validity of ideas, or quality of work based on a set of

criteria.

Creating: Compile information together in a different

way by combining elements in a new pattern or

proposing alternative solutions

20

28.5%
 

TOTAL

70

100%

To check the list of prescribed books and magazine resources and the details of project work,

Download the CBSE Class 12 Entrepreneurship Syllabus 2022-23.

Candidates of CBSE class 12 Entrepreneurship board examination in the current session 202-23, click on the link below to check your level of preparation:

