CBSE Syllabus 2022-23: Class 12 Political Science - Download To Check New Course Structure and Assessment Scheme

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022-2023 can be downloaded from here in PDF. Prepared for the CBSE Class 12 Political Science Board Exam according to the course content mentioned in this revised syllabus only.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus 2022-2023 includes the details of course content that needs to be prepared throughout the current academic session. It covers the major elements describing contemporary world politics and the politics in India since independence. Unit-wise weightage is mentioned in the syllabus which would be helpful to concentrate on the important topics. Students must analyse the full syllabus and plan their study schedule according to the same. The guidelines for project work (20 marks) are also mentioned in the syllabus. Students must check the latest CBSE Class 12 Political Science Syllabus to prepare for their board exams in the right manner. Check and download the syllabus below.

CBSE Class 12 Political Science (Code No. 028) Course Structure 2022-23

Time: 3 hrs.

Max. Marks: 80

Part A: Contemporary World Politics

Units Contents Marks 1 The End of Bipolarity 8 2 New Centres of Power 12 3 Contemporary South Asia 4 United Nations and its Organizations 10 5 Security in Contemporary World 6 Environment and Natural Resources 10 7 Globalization Total 40

Part B: Politics in India since Independence

Units Contents Marks 1 Challenges of Nation-Building 08 2 Planned Development 3 India’s Foreign Policy 08 4 Parties and Party System in India 12 5 Democratic Resurgence 6 Regional Aspirations 12 7 Indian Politics: Recent Trends and Development Total 40

COURSE CONTENTS

Part A: Contemporary World Politics - 22 Periods

1.The End of Bipolarity

Disintegration of Soviet Union, Unipolar World, Middle East Crisis – Afghanistan, Gulf War, Democratic Politics and Democratization – CIS and the 21st Century (Arab Spring).

2 New Centres of Power Organizations - 18 Periods

European Union, ASEAN, SAARC, BRICS. Nations: Russia, China, Israel, India, Japan and South Korea.

3 Contemporary South Asia - 18 Periods

Conflicts and efforts for Peace Democratization in South Asia: Pakistan, Nepal, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Maldives.

4 United Nations and its Organizations - 10 Periods

Principal Organs, Key Agencies: UNESCO, UNICEF, WHO, ILO, Security Council and the Need for its Expansion.

5 Security in Contemporary World - 12 Periods

Security: Meaning and Type; Terrorism.

6 Environment and Natural Resources - 12 Periods

Environmental Movements, Global Warming and Climate Change, Conservation of Natural Resources.

7 Globalization Globalization - 12 Periods

Meaning, Manifestation and Debates.

Part B: Politics in India since Independence

1 Challenges of Nation-Building - 16 Periods

Nation and Nation Building. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel and Integration of States. Nehru’s approach to nation-building; Legacy of partition: challenge of ‘refugee’ Resettlement, the Kashmir problem. Political conflicts over language. Linguistic Organisation of States.

2 Planned Development - 08 Periods

Changing nature of India’s Economic Development Planning Commission and Five Year Plans, National Development Council, NITI Aayog.

3 India’s Foreign Policy - 20 Periods

Principles of Foreign Policy; India’s Changing Relations with Other Nations: US, Russia, China, Israel; India’s Relations with its Neighbours: Pakistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Myanmar; India’s Nuclear Programme.

4 Parties and Party System in India

One Party Dominance, Bi-Party System, Multi-Party Coalition System.

5 Democratic Resurgence - 30 Periods for both 4 & 5

Jaya Prakash Narayan and Total Revolution, Ram Manohar Lohia and Socialism, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya and Integral Humanism, National Emergency, Democratic Upsurges – Participation of the Adults, Backwards and Youth.

6 Regional Aspirations

Rise of regional parties. Punjab Crisis. The Kashmir Issue, Movements for Autonomy.

7 Indian Politics: Recent Trends and Development - 36 Periods for both 6 & 7

Era of Coalitions, National Front, United Front, United Progressive Alliance (UPA) – I & II, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) I, II, III & IV, Issues of Development and Governance.

Prescribed Books:

1. Contemporary World Politics, Class XII, Published by NCERT

2. Politics in India since Independence, Class XII, Published by NCERT

3. Reference Material available with this document.

To download the full syllabus and check the details of project work for the academic year 2022-23, click on the following link: