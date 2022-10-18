CBSE Class 12 Urdu Elective Syllabus 2022-23: Download Syllabus, Deleted topics and Assessment details

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Elective Syllabus 2022-23: Download the latest Syllabus, list of Deleted topics, Assessment details and Project details for the year 2022-23.

CBSE Class 12 Urdu Elective Syllabus 2022-23: The syllabus for Urdu Elective in CBSE class 12 is designed with the vision to develop high level competence of Urdu language among the students with an emphasis on the study of literary texts.

Urdu Elective (003) essentially caters to the population who would pursue higher studies in Urdu language and literature at the college level.

In this article, you will find the syllabus of CBSE class 12 Urdu Elective (code 003). You will also be able to download the full syllabus in PDF. The link is attached towards the end.

Section Content Marks Section A: Textbooks and Supplementary Reader 50 8. Prose All the lessons from the book, Gulistan-E-Adab are to be studied. i. One short extract from the prescribed lesson followed by short answer type questions for comprehension. 10 ii. One essay type question in about 100 words on content/ theme (internal choice) (Value Based/ general) 05 iii. Two short answer type questions on the content of the poem. 05 9. Poetry All the poets and their works from the book Gulistan-E-Adab are to be studied. (iv) One short extracts from prescribed lessons followed by short answer type questions for comprehension. 10 (v) An essay type question in about 100 words on the content/ theme (internal choice) (Value Based/ general) 05 (vi) Two short answer type questions on the content of the poem. 05 10. Suppl. Reader All the lessons from the book. Khayaban-E-Urdu are to be studied. (Note (a): Detail is given in the end) (i) One out of two essay type question 04 (ii) Two out of four short answer type questions 06 Section B: History of Urdu Literature 30 Three out of Five Long Answer type questions on the areas numerated be 15 (i) Elementary knowledge of the origin and development of Urdu Language (Fort William College, Delhi school & Lucknow school) (ii) Live and contributions of the authors and poets covered in the prescribed Text Book published by the NCERT. (iii) Adabi Tehrihat (Sir Syed Tehreek and Taraqqi Pasand Adabi Tehreek) 2. Two short answer type questions on History of Urdu Literature 10 3. Five objective type questions on History of Urdu Literature 05 Total 80 Section C: 20 1. Speaking and listening skill 10 2. Project Work 10 Grand Total 100

Students appearing for CBSE Class 12 Urdu core must note:

The question Paper will include value based question(s) to the extent of five marks. The detail of Speaking and listening skill, and Project Work is enclosed.

DOWNLOAD CBSE Class 12 Urdu Elective syllabus 2022-23

Prescribed Books:

GULISTAN-E-ADAB (Barahvein Jama’at Ke Liye) published by NCERT, New Delhi

Note: Following topics has been deleted:

(1) Maktoob-e-Galib Haqeer ke Nam,

(2) Umrao jan (Mazmoon),

(3) Bijuka (Afsana),

(4) Main, woh ( Afsana),

(5) (Ghazal) Baani,

(6) Mulke Be saharo-sham (Nazm),

(7) Yadnagar(Nazm),

(8) Waqt ka Tarana (Nazm).

KHAYABAN-E-URDU (Supplementary Reader) Published by NCERT, New Delhi

Note: Following topics has been deleted:

(1) Bewa (Novel) Prem chand,

(2) Yahoodi ki Larki (Drama) Agha Hashr Kashmiri,

(3) Marhoom ki Yaad Mein (Inshayia) Petras Bukhari.

References:

Urdu Adab Ki Tareekh, Published by NCERT, New Delhi

2. Urdu Qawaid, Published by NCERT, New Delhi

Candidates appearing for CBSE class 12 Urdu Elective board examinations can click on the link attached below to check their level of preparation:

Best of luck to all the candidates.